Friday: Duck report

Good afternoon, all. This duck report covers both yesterday and today, as I lacked time (and photos) to do a proper one yesterday.
Here’s yesterday’s postprandial bathing. I love this photo as Honey looks as if she’s smiling at her brood (I suggest enlarging it). Yes, there are eight ducklings there.
And this morning’s feeding
Yesterday after lunch, Honey and Frank washed up together:
And Honey flapped her wings to shake the water off:
The ducklings are starting to grow in their real feathers, starting at the butt going anteriorly, and at the neck going towards the posterior:
They’re still at the adorable stage, but they’re definitely developing a ducklike profile.
So all is well at Botany Pond, with frequent feedings and happy ducks. Here’s Honey standing guard on Duck Island, watching her brood do their postprandial ablutions after lunch today.
I think maybe we need to change the name up there to Duck City.
I loved Botany Pond when I was a student in the last years of the Hutchins College. Is the great Gingko Tree still there? Do you ever go to the Island in the park by the Museum of Science & Industry, with the population of Mallards (like Honey & her ducklings)? The young males are real hot doggers. When they land on the pond they throw their feet forward and honk up a storm! They are so funny!
Yes, the big gingko is still there, and they put up an awning every year over the sidewalk to keep people from stepping on the stinky gingko fruits. I haven’t been to the island by the MS&I. Are you sure you mean Mallards, because they don’t honk and male mallards don’t really quack much.
Spot the turtles.
Hey now, no duck pedophilia please!
The University of Chicago posted a great pic of the Main Quad on its instagram account. The top of the picture points west. The street on the west is Ellis. The other streets are 57th (right, north), University (bottom, east), 59th (left, south). The opening in the middle of the Main Quad on 57th Street is Hull Gate. The building just east of Hull Gate (below in the pic) is Zoology where PCC(e) resides. Botany Pond is just outside Zoology. The water looks very blue in the picture. I think this may be an old pic. They have been replacing the roofs on all the buildings on the Quad. Zoology still has an old roof (not bright orange new slate). I think it has been replaced. There are two newer buildings on the Quad without slate roofs – Pick on University and Searle Chemistry Labs on Ellis.
Spot the professor feeding ducks.
Looks like a Mallard family of ten will be heading south in the fall.
I don’t think you are step-father to ducklings any more – you have a gang of juveniles to look after. Will they ever burn their way through your stack of food now.