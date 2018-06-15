Friday: Duck report

Good afternoon, all. This duck report covers both yesterday and today, as I lacked time (and photos) to do a proper one yesterday.

Here’s yesterday’s postprandial bathing. I love this photo as Honey looks as if she’s smiling at her brood (I suggest enlarging it). Yes, there are eight ducklings there.

And this morning’s feeding

Yesterday after lunch, Honey and Frank washed up together:

And Honey flapped her wings to shake the water off:

The ducklings are starting to grow in their real feathers, starting at the butt going anteriorly, and at the neck going towards the posterior:

They’re still at the adorable stage, but they’re definitely developing a ducklike profile.

So all is well at Botany Pond, with frequent feedings and happy ducks. Here’s Honey standing guard on Duck Island, watching her brood do their postprandial ablutions after lunch today.