Andrew Sullivan is mad as hell at the Republicans

. . . and he has every reason to be. I know many people around here don’t trust Sullivan in view of his conservative past and stands on several issues, but about Trump and his misdeeds he’s been unsparing. In today’s column at New York Magazine, he’s also angry at the American people (and the GOP) for buying Trump’s lies and ignoring his antics, like his execrable behavior toward Canada and his fawning behavior toward Kim Jong-un. As I have ducks to feed, I’ll let you read his piece and proffer a few excerpts from it (he has separate bits on May and Merkel’s imperiled regimes and the victories of transgender athletes).

Ugh, the column, “Trump is making us all live in his delusional reality show,” has vanished behind a paywall, and I fear I’ll have to type this out from my printout. Keep checking back in case they put it online. [JAC: a kind reader sent me a transcript, so if ye ask, well, you know. . . ]

. . .If you had any doubts that the GOP is now a cult, this week’s primary results should put them to rest. Republican voters have decided that they will follow their leader no matter what he says, and if that means changing their minds on a dime so be it. Take Canada. Not so long ago, it was funny to attack our benevolent neighbor to the north. Countless episodes of South Park wouldn’t have worked without the baseline of reality that Canada is about as good and boring a neighbor as you can possibly imagine. [JAC: I take exception to the “boring” bit]. But Trump has the power to change minds instantly. So in February of this year, 94 percent had a favorable view of Canada. Now only 66 percent have a favorable view, with 13 in opposition and 22 percent suddenly unsure. Only two years ago, free trade was as solid a shibboleth for the GOP as it gets; now, it’s anathema, even for Larry Kudlow! And watching every Republican senator, apart from McCain, Flake, and Corker (all retiring), stay utterly silent after their president praised a mass-murdering dictator and gave him a global PR coup . . . well, it’s no longer surprising, but it should remain shocking. I’m not opposed to his meeting Kim Jong-un, by the way. It’s worth a shot. If somehow Trump’s gambit pays off, he’ll deserve a lot of credit. I even see the point. If somehow Trump’s gambit pays off, he’ll deserve a lot of credit. I even see the point of withdrawing U.S. troops at some point. [JAC: I’m not so sure I’m with him!] I’m basically with him in unraveling the American empire. But I’m afraid I cannot forgive or forget Trump’s praise for the most hideously totalitarian regime on the planet, for a bloodthirsty scion who conducts regular public hangings, keeps his subject in a state of mind-control, holds hundreds of thousands in concentration camps, and threatens the world with nuclear destruction. To watch an American president give his tacit blessing to all of that, to laud Kim for being “rough” on his people, right on the heels of attacking every democratic ally, is an obscenity. . . . We live in a lie now, perpetrated from the very top, enhanced by relentless propaganda, and designed to shore up what is a cult. It is growing in strength. It is precisely now that we must manage at every moment to dispel it. And then to vote, en masse, for its extinction.

The mass loss in elections of Republican candidates who refused to toe the Trump Cult line is dispiriting, and I’m horrified that anybody has any respect for the man now. “It can’t happen here?” Well, it did.

