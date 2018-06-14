Spot the luna moth!

I still have a decent backlog of readers’ wildlife photos, but will post a “spot the” puzzle today. This one comes from reader Mark Sturtevant, who has graced us with many insect photos before. Click on the photo (twice) to make it really big.

Mark’s notes:

I had a batch of luna cocoons (Actias luna) sent to me by mail order earlier this year. Just the other day I heard quite a ruckus in the bug cage where I had been keeping them. One of the last moths was eclosing! As I held the cocoon the luna moth slowly emerged, crawling out into my hand. That was a moment that I will forever hold as precious. Anyway, after its wings had expanded I hung her in my cherry tree and took pictures with my 50mm lens. Can the readers find Luna? She is in there somewhere!

First, a photo of a male moth, and then a female (these are not Mark’s photos but are taken from Wikipedia):

Now, find it! Answer at noon Chicago time. I would rank this one very, very hard.