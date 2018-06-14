New York Times pushes pseudoscience: detoxing!

Most of you probably know that the concept of “detoxing”—taking various nostrums to purge your body of supposedly retained “toxins”—is a scam. Our body doesn’t retain toxins (except for things like ingested polonium fed you by Russian operatives); and the “purges,” ranging from drinking lemon juice to taking coffee enemas—do nothing. (Thanks, Gwyneth!)

Despite that, as the following Slate article notes (click on screenshot), the New York Times implicitly endorses detoxing by devoting columns to it without debunking it.





A short excerpt showing how the Times deals with this stuff, and how it exculpates itself when questioned:

Given that scientists, doctors, and nutritionists have united in rejecting the very idea of a “detox,” it’s a bit head-scratching to read the New York Times’ T Magazine’s My Detox column, featuring attractive “creative people” sharing “the homemade recipes they count on to detox, cleanse—and refresh.” In a recent installment, the model Alek Wek recommends a Sudanese okra stew; she “adds a glass of detoxifying lemon juice” to her recipe when her life is about to get especially busy. In the column before that one, the rapper Junglepussy (Shayna McHayle) describes how she makes a lemon-scented body oil at home. “McHayle is choosy,” the writer Coco Romack notes, “about where she sources her beauty products, which she prefers chemical free.” (“Chemical-free,” like “detoxing,” is not really a thing.) . . . According to the Times, My Detox should be exempt from evaluation on the basis of scientific validity. “ ‘My Detox’ is a column that is not essentially about science,” Jordan Cohen, a Times spokesman, wrote in an email. “It’s a subjective column meant to introduce T readers to interesting people and the personal stories of their own routines. As the tagline reads, T is simply putting a spotlight on the homemade recipes they count on. ‘My Detox’ pieces are not meant to serve as instructional stories.” (Though, if these “personal stories” are “not intended as instructional stories,” why include recipes?) Cohen added: “The Times’ science and health editors regularly offer guidance on relevant subject matter for sections when necessary.”

Well, that lame exculpation reminds me of this:

There’s more from the Times: author Onion reports on visits to clairvoyants, crystal healers, and acupuncture, without even a token disclaimer. And it’s not limited to the Times: Onion reports that Bon Appétit has published essays on “detox” recipes and diets. And of course over at Goop, Paltrow regularly touts the benefits of detoxing. There are none, unless you want to get a caffeine high from putting java into your fundament.

Onion suggests that the popularity of “detoxing” may reflect a new political view of humans as polluted with chemicals, or simply be a synonym for “becoming healthy”. But my own reading of this sleazy literature is that yes, it often suggests that we retain toxins throughout our body that need to be purged.

It’s time to stop writing this kind of nonsense, as it’s fodder not just for quacks, but also for some apparently credulous readers of the New York Times.