New York Times pushes pseudoscience: detoxing!

Most of you probably know that the concept of “detoxing”—taking various nostrums to purge your body of supposedly retained “toxins”—is a scam. Our body doesn’t retain toxins (except for things like ingested polonium fed you by Russian operatives); and the “purges,” ranging from drinking lemon juice to taking coffee enemas—do nothing. (Thanks, Gwyneth!)
Despite that, as the following Slate article notes (click on screenshot), the New York Times implicitly endorses detoxing by devoting columns to it without debunking it.
A short excerpt showing how the Times deals with this stuff, and how it exculpates itself when questioned:
Given that scientists, doctors, and nutritionists have united in rejecting the very idea of a “detox,” it’s a bit head-scratching to read the New York Times’ T Magazine’s My Detox column, featuring attractive “creative people” sharing “the homemade recipes they count on to detox, cleanse—and refresh.” In a recent installment, the model Alek Wek recommends a Sudanese okra stew; she “adds a glass of detoxifying lemon juice” to her recipe when her life is about to get especially busy. In the column before that one, the rapper Junglepussy (Shayna McHayle) describes how she makes a lemon-scented body oil at home. “McHayle is choosy,” the writer Coco Romack notes, “about where she sources her beauty products, which she prefers chemical free.” (“Chemical-free,” like “detoxing,” is not really a thing.)
. . . According to the Times, My Detox should be exempt from evaluation on the basis of scientific validity. “ ‘My Detox’ is a column that is not essentially about science,” Jordan Cohen, a Times spokesman, wrote in an email. “It’s a subjective column meant to introduce T readers to interesting people and the personal stories of their own routines. As the tagline reads, T is simply putting a spotlight on the homemade recipes they count on. ‘My Detox’ pieces are not meant to serve as instructional stories.” (Though, if these “personal stories” are “not intended as instructional stories,” why include recipes?) Cohen added: “The Times’ science and health editors regularly offer guidance on relevant subject matter for sections when necessary.”
Well, that lame exculpation reminds me of this:
There’s more from the Times: author Onion reports on visits to clairvoyants, crystal healers, and acupuncture, without even a token disclaimer. And it’s not limited to the Times: Onion reports that Bon Appétit has published essays on “detox” recipes and diets. And of course over at Goop, Paltrow regularly touts the benefits of detoxing. There are none, unless you want to get a caffeine high from putting java into your fundament.
Onion suggests that the popularity of “detoxing” may reflect a new political view of humans as polluted with chemicals, or simply be a synonym for “becoming healthy”. But my own reading of this sleazy literature is that yes, it often suggests that we retain toxins throughout our body that need to be purged.
It’s time to stop writing this kind of nonsense, as it’s fodder not just for quacks, but also for some apparently credulous readers of the New York Times.
I feel a need to detox after seeing Fox News, which is usually on where I sometimes go to eat my lunch — and it gets into my eyes.
Watch either “Network” or “The Front Page”.
This reminds me of a bizarre book by very smart guy, but obstreperous climate change denier, Michael Crichton. It’s called “Travels” and is sold as autobiography.
Half of the chapters detail his adventures in the physical world, like swimming with sharks & climbing Everest. The others describe his adventures in various wildly New-Agey psychic realms: channeling, auras, even spoon-bending with a supposed NASA scientist.
The dilemma is that either Crichton believed he had some crazy, empirical-reality-exploding experiences, or he is just straight up confabulating and calling it truth.
Both are interesting, but I suspect the latter given the fantastical nature of the bulk of his oeuvre.
This Crichton, the author of “Andromeda Strain”, “Jurassic Park”, and “Rising Sun”??
He wrote a dodgy novel about global warming.
And his science in all those was dodgy*.
*A polite word for “crap”.
Crap science? More like a sh!tstorm on a turd planet!
He didn’t really bother any more with science than those old but charmingly terrible 1950’s B-movies with radioactive giant insects or whatever. Entertaining? Somewhat, if you turn off your internal bullish!t detector, but why he got so much praise for weakly sciencey-sounding ( but actually anti-science) plots I’ll never know!
He was never a research scientist of any kind, but he did go to Harvard & Harvard Med School.
He never practiced as a physician because his writing career took off.
Harvard med? Then he has no excuse.
It’s part of what makes his claims of paranormal experiences so weird. I think he was delusional on some level
That’s him.
Got to wonder what line of thinking leads to someone pumping beverages up their bumhole.
There is a bloke here in OZ who runs a ‘clinic’ for cancer sufferers where they are treated inter alia with coffee enemas! A friend of mine went there to be treated for breast cancer. She declined the coffee treatment but did the diet and ‘think positive thoughts’ things. Fortunately she also had the standard treatments and survived.
I gather the proprietor makes good money from his ‘clinic’.
I have a feeling these ‘celebrities’ just sit around thinking up insane things and see how many people will fall for them. I mean seriously who needs a coffee enema. One cup of coffee and I’m already at the end point of one of those!
Detox only works on the intestines. You’ll need bleach to wash out your eyes
Was supposed to be a reply to comment #1. Sorry
The detoxers never really say what exactly these toxins really really are. (One exception is the Church of Scientology’s bogus detox program for smoke inhalation.)
Some detox programs address over-drinking, but the only remedy for the latter is time, as the California Drivers Ed manual emphasizes. This is often posed as a question on the California Drivers’ Ed test.
I tried to pin a de-tox advocate down on that once. I asked her; “ok, so what exactly are you trying to get out of your body”? She stared at me like a collie starring at a fan.
Then we moved on to Qi and acupuncture. She doesn’t like me anymore.
Sorry mate, but, “She doesn’t like me anymore.” made me laugh out loud!
The old Java fundament. Have you heard the term having your head up and locked? I think this detox is pretty close. Now that we are warehousing foreign children down on the boarder by the thousands we can lower ourselves to this stupidity.
Not gonna lie, the okra stew sounds pretty good, though how it’s supposed to balance and detox me I haven’t the foggiest. And one thing I can say that’s a benefit from coffee enemas… no coffee breath! I am routinely amazed at the nonsense people, even somewhat intelligent people, will fall for. Maybe that’s the key to their happiness? I’m as skeptical as hell, and just as miserable. If I start drinking a pumpkin spiced latte with my ass, spend $150 on $2 worth of crystals, wear magic magnets on my junk, or grazing some nasty wheat grass like a cow, will I be as blissful as everyone else? Will essential oils shock my chakras and reorientate my aura? Save me, baby Jesus, Save me, Tom Cruise!
Years ago I worked in a lab looking into epidemiological issues with HIV. One of my colleagues was an MD-PhD recently from USF where she was a resident and still had a practice. One day in lab she got a call from one of her AIDS patients saying he was admitted to a hospital after giving himself a basil and hydrogen peroxide colonic to “cleanse” himself. In the middle of the lab, Laurie screeched out laughing and shouted over the phone; “Oh My God. You gave your self a pesto enema?!”
Never tried it yet myself, but I ain’t knockin’ it till I do. Lemme know when Starbucks starts offering half-caf macchiato high-colonics.
“Blimey, Basil, this coffee smells like sh!t!”
“It IS sh!t, Austin.”
“Oh, then it’s not just me. It’s a bit nutty…”
Surely the best detoxing would be with “cat poop coffee” from Indonesia. Said to be the most expensive coffee in the world, the coffee berries pre-processed by palm civets. Of course Gwyn and friends would probably want their own stable of palm civets and coffee trees to ensure authentic potency. Or insist that the beans pass directly civet-ass to new-age-ass without outside contamination.
This system would likely move on to close the detox loop by recycling the human poop coffee to civets who looked purely and needed a detox themselves.
“poorly”
I think I’ll go detox with a pint of proper ale.
Toxin is just another word for what the old timers called original sin.
I had a version of detox most people would envy: Last week I lost eight pounds in six hours. Food poisoning at a restaurant in AZ while on travel. Both my son and I were purged clean. Beat that Gwyneth!
“All the News That’s Fit to Print. Plus Extra Bonus Stupid Stuff!”
Maybe the NYT will soon have a Saturday issue Goop section.