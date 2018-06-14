Multitasking to the max: Weather reporter solves Rubik’s cube while giving the forecast
This woman has got it going on. Look how well she delivers the weather report while solving a Rubik’s cube. I am sure that even if I could solve the puzzle (and I haven’t tried), I couldn’t do it while delivering a coherent report. The YouTube notes say this:
Reporter Lauren Olesky with Florida news station WPEC proved she can multi-task like few others, delivering her Friday weather report while also solving a Rubik’s Cube.
Of course since the weather is the same down there nearly everyday they could just tape that thing.
Wow.
Very impressive, indeed.
I wonder if this will be the start of other Rubik’s Cube challenges. Rubik’s Cube while reporting a hurricane live on the beach. Rubik’s Cube while performing surgery. While giving birth. (Anything but that coffee trick from an earlier post.)
This reminded me of this:
I’ve only watched a handful of his videos. This one was bearable for me at least.
That’s pretty impressive!
I can do the Rubik’s Cube and hold a coherent conversation, and I can see she does the cube the same way I do. There’s no way I could deliver a weather report and solve it though. That’s a whole new level.
It probably helps to know what you’re doing with delivering the report, but I’m sure as heck not trying to take anything away from her. She’s amazing.
I dunno, Heather. I bet you could, if the weather was read off a prompter, like she did.
Also not taking anything away from her. Walking and chewing gum took a LOT of practice for me.
Reading it off a prompter would be harder than it seems I think. Concentrating on two things at once like that would screw me up. I guess the form of the text is similar every day, which would help since she’s used to it. I suppose reading the weather, assuming she wrote it in the first place, would take a less concentration for her too.
You go girl.
Like a boss!
That was awesome! I also love how you can hear the crew becoming increasingly excited as the forecast goes along.
Ah, I see she has a wedding ring. Damn. My dreams are dashed once again!
I believe that ring is on her right hand, duder. There may be hope for you yet!