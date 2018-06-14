Multitasking to the max: Weather reporter solves Rubik’s cube while giving the forecast

This woman has got it going on. Look how well she delivers the weather report while solving a Rubik’s cube. I am sure that even if I could solve the puzzle (and I haven’t tried), I couldn’t do it while delivering a coherent report. The YouTube notes say this:
Reporter Lauren Olesky with Florida news station WPEC proved she can multi-task like few others, delivering her Friday weather report while also solving a Rubik’s Cube.

11 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 14, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Of course since the weather is the same down there nearly everyday they could just tape that thing.

    Reply
  2. Liz
    Posted June 14, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Wow.

    Reply
  3. freiner
    Posted June 14, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Very impressive, indeed.
    I wonder if this will be the start of other Rubik’s Cube challenges. Rubik’s Cube while reporting a hurricane live on the beach. Rubik’s Cube while performing surgery. While giving birth. (Anything but that coffee trick from an earlier post.)

    Reply
    • Liz
      Posted June 14, 2018 at 2:58 pm

      This reminded me of this:

      I’ve only watched a handful of his videos. This one was bearable for me at least.

      Reply
  4. Heather Hastie
    Posted June 14, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    That’s pretty impressive!

    I can do the Rubik’s Cube and hold a coherent conversation, and I can see she does the cube the same way I do. There’s no way I could deliver a weather report and solve it though. That’s a whole new level.

    It probably helps to know what you’re doing with delivering the report, but I’m sure as heck not trying to take anything away from her. She’s amazing.

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted June 14, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      I dunno, Heather. I bet you could, if the weather was read off a prompter, like she did.

      Also not taking anything away from her. Walking and chewing gum took a LOT of practice for me.

      Reply
      • Heather Hastie
        Posted June 14, 2018 at 3:06 pm

        Reading it off a prompter would be harder than it seems I think. Concentrating on two things at once like that would screw me up. I guess the form of the text is similar every day, which would help since she’s used to it. I suppose reading the weather, assuming she wrote it in the first place, would take a less concentration for her too.

        Reply
  5. SnowyOwl
    Posted June 14, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    You go girl.

    Reply
  6. thespartanatheist
    Posted June 14, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Like a boss!

    Reply
  7. BJ
    Posted June 14, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    That was awesome! I also love how you can hear the crew becoming increasingly excited as the forecast goes along.

    Ah, I see she has a wedding ring. Damn. My dreams are dashed once again!

    Reply
    • mikeyc
      Posted June 14, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      I believe that ring is on her right hand, duder. There may be hope for you yet!

      Reply

