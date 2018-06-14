Here’s the luna moth!

Did you spot the luna moth in Mark Sturtevant’s photo? Here’s the original picture again (click all photos to enlarge):

And the reveal. Mark notes, “There she is! I have also included a second picture that provides a closeup.”

  1. Liz
    Beautiful. I loved this one.

  2. Debbie Coplan
    I didn’t find it, but what an elegant moth sitting among those leaves.

  3. Christopher
    I fail at the real life Spot The Luna Moth too. If it weren’t for porch lights, I’d never see one.

  4. Kyrk John
    unconvincing

  5. GBJames
    Hmm… scale/focus is an issue on challenges like this one. I might have had a chance if the resolution in the “find the…” image was as good as the on in the final reveal, above!

    This one defeated me.

    • Mark Sturtevant
      The reveal picture is just enlarged, and you will easily see pixels if enlarged a bit more. The 2nd picture is taken up close. I also removed some tree parts so the moth was not obscured.

      • mikeyc
        How in the world did you even see it when you took the photo? That is some A-grade camo right there.

        • Mark Sturtevant
          I put the moth in the tree, carefully choosing where it would best blend in. But actually I did have some moments of alarm when I looked down to check the camera, and looking up I could not see the moth right away. Did she fly away?

      • GBJames
        I meant “the 2nd picture” (the 3rd picture?) by “the reveal”.

