Elon Musk to build high speed train from downtown Chicago to O’Hare Airport

Well, weigh your time versus your money. Elon Musk’s Boring Company (that’s “boring” as in “drilling”, not “ennui”) has been tapped by the Mayor to build a high-speed rail system between downtown Chicago (“the Loop”) and O’Hare Airport. It will be a short but expensive ride. As the Chicago Tribune reports:

In choosing Boring, [Mayor Rahm] Emanuel and senior City Hall officials are counting on Musk’s highly touted but still unproven tunneling technology over the more traditional high-speed rail option that until recently had been envisioned as the answer to speeding up the commute between the city’s central business district and one of the world’s busiest airports. Emanuel and Boring officials said it’s too early to provide a timeline for the project’s completion or its estimated cost, but they said Boring would pay for the entire project. That would include the construction of a new station at O’Hare and the completion of the mothballed superstation built at Block 37 under previous Mayor Richard M. Daley, who like Emanuel pushed for high-speed rail access to O’Hare. Musk and Emanuel are expected to formally announce the proposal Thursday afternoon at that long-dormant underground station. Under the proposal, passengers would be able to travel from the Loop to O’Hare in just 12 minutes at an estimated cost of $20 to $25 per ride. A final route for the high-speed tunnels is still subject to negotiations, and a Boring official and Deputy Mayor Robert Rivkin declined to identify where it might run.

Traffic to O’Hare is dicey at best: taking a cab from where I live to O’Hare would cost about $75 with tip, and there are frequent traffic jams on the freeway there. I never take a cab because if there’s congestion I might miss my plane. Instead, I take the Metrarail electric train downtown from Hyde Park (about 10 minutes) and walk to the Blue Line subway station to O’Hare, which takes about 10 minutes. Trains come frequently, and it takes about 40 minutes to get to the airport. Total time: about an hour and 30 minutes including waiting time. Were I to use the MuskTrain, I’d still have to take the Metra downtown and walk to the station, and even residents of downtown would have to get to Musk’s Loop terminus.

For me, then I’d have to weigh my regular 1.5 hour commute to O’Hare against the 50-55 minute commute using the proposed MuskRail. Right now, with my senior discount, I pay a total of about $3 to get to O’Hare. Is a half hour of my time worth $17-22? Given that I use the travel time to read, I doubt it. And remember that because there are many poor people in Chicago, this would be a luxury train for the well off, not a “people’s train.”

It sounds like a losing proposition to me, but Musk has not been unsuccessful in his ventures.