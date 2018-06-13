Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s a hump day: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, and it’s “National Cupcake Lover’s Day“, but the placement of the apostrophe implies that there is only one cupcake lover, and this is his/her day. Either ditch the apostrophe or put it after the “s”!
It is one of those days when I arrive at work having no idea what I’ll write about on this site. Posting may be light, but, like Maru, I do my best.
The biggest news after the Trump/Kim Jon-un debacle is the ascent of a 20-odd story building in St. Paul, Minnesota by an errant raccoon. It took the creature nearly a day to make it to the top, and much of the climbing was on sheer vertical walls. Mr. Procyon lotor rested on ledges from time to time, and was still ascending when I went to bed. And then there were reports that it was trying to climb down. I thought it was a goner for sure! But it’s okay! The report from the link below:
A raccoon who scaled the UBS tower in Minnesota with death-defying nerve has made it safely to the top of the building after close to 20 nail-biting hours for internet viewers worldwide.
The animal was originally spotted on the roof of a nearby office block and was safely removed by maintenance workers. But rather than find safety elsewhere, it jumped over to the UBS tower, one of the largest skyscrapers in the city, where it scaled the building all day – moving up, down and sometimes sideways.
MPR News, the local public radio station, helped break the story and since then the world has been following the plight of the raccoon on the hashtag #MPRraccoon.
Matthew was also gripped by this story, but I’m happy to report that as of this morning, the creature made it to the top (see below), and is being rescued, hopefully given food and water immediately, and then relocated to a place without skyscrapers. You can read the full story at the Guardian.
Now this is free climbing!:
UPDATE: The raccoon has been trapped and will be located to a less dangerous place!:
This is one of those days when not much happened in the world. On June 13, 1525, Martin Luther, defying the Catholic rule that priests and nuns must be celibate, married Katharina von Bora. She had been a nun, had six children with Luther (two died young) and also raised four orphans. As Wikipedia notes, “The marriage of Katharina von Bora to Martin Luther was extremely important to the development of the Protestant Church, specifically in regards to its stance on marriage and the roles each spouse should concern themselves with.” On this day in 1966, over four centuries later, the U.S. Supreme court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that suspects could not be questioned until they’d been informed of their rights. Exactly one year later, Lyndon Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Four years after that, the New York Times began publishing the Pentagon Papers. Leaked by Daniel Ellsberg, they went a long way to turning America against the Vietnam War, by showing that the U.S. government had lied systematically to the public. Finally, exactly 18 years ago, the first North Korea-South Korea summit took place, with Kim Dae-jung, President of South Korea, meeting Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. I doubt anything came out of it; perhaps there were some family visits allowed.
Notables born on June 13 include James Clerk Maxwell (1831), W. B. Yeats (1865), Paavo “Flying Finn” Nurmi (1897), Luis Walter Alvarez (1911; Nobel Laureate in Physics), Ben Johnson (1918; it’s his 100th birthday), and John Forbes Nash, Jr. (1928; Nobel Laureate).
In honor of Johnson’s birthday, here’s my favorite scene of his, which I’ve put up before. It’s from my very favorite American movie, “The Last Picture Show“. Johnson, playing Sam the Lion, a tiny Texas oil town’s small-time entrepreneur (he owns the pool hall, movie theater, and cafe), tells his young friend Sonny (played by Timothy Bottoms), about his young but intense love for a married woman. It’s very sad but so realistic and true. (The woman was Ellen Burstyn, playing Lois Farrow, who was unhappily married to an oilman).
This may be my most favorite scene in all American movies:
Only two people of note died on this day: Martin Buber in 1965 and Benny Goodman in 1986.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili makes a reference that I asked Malgorzata to explain, “About ‘Neither Marx nor Jesus’: there is a book by a French philosopher, Jean-Francois Revel, ‘Ni Marx ni Jesus’, which was translated into quite a few languages. In English the title was ‘Without Marx or Jesus’, but in Swedish, ‘Neither… nor. . .” It was better for this dialogue to use the translation done by a Swedish translator..”
BARE NECESSITIESHili: Neither Marx nor Jesus.A: What then?Hili: Mice.
Hili: Ani Marks, ani Jezus.
Ja: A co?
Hili: Myszy.
And up in Winnipeg, Gus is straining at the leash. He got it tangled around a pot and became frustrated after unsuccessfully trying to get free.
Reader Barry notes that although this tiger looks as if it were going for a kill, the “kill” isn’t what it seems:
From Grania, “He jump”. Indeed he does!
Matthew sent a few biology tweets. Be sure to watch the transformation:
I’m sure I’ve posted this before, but the camouflage is stunning:
A bee with light-blue legs, apparently from Thailand:
A lovely day on Mars!
And a plethora of fireflies:
Ignore the troll attack and look at the hilarious Muybridge cat photos!
Duck parade! The chicken is at the bottom of the class.
Lagniappe: if you need a present for someone, reader Pliny the in Between offers The Official Trump Chess Set:
If my device’s zooming capabilities don’t deceive me, the piece on the far corner of tRUMP’s chessboard looks like a pigeon with Franklin Graham’s face.
The raccoon reminds me of those ants who are hijacked by parasites and are driven to climb up vegetation to their doom.
What great taste you have in films ,and Ben Johnson was a great actor .
He even had a cameo in Blazing Saddles .
Talking of films anyone seen
“Star Spangled Girl”,only seen it once back in the late seventies on tv ,
I’ve loved Ben Johnson since I was a kid. That scene reminds me of a line from a movie (can’t remember which) where a young girl asks her aunt(I think), who was probably Charlotte Greenwood (Aunt Eller from Oklahoma!), why she never got married. The woman says, “Because the last time someone asked me, I didn’t know it would be the last time someone asked me.”
Hili looks like she might have had a rough night out on the tiles.
How the hell does a raccoon stick to concrete!?
They have very agile fingers …
Halfway into climbing that building, that raccoon was all like, “fuck fuck fuck. Why did I let Robbie talk me into this? I need to stop hanging out with that guy.”
So what could that raccoon possibly have been thinking? Is it evidence that humans aren’t the only ones that suffer from mental illness? (Not that we really needed evidence. Why wouldn’t other animals have mental illness?)
That Gus is such a handsome bloke.
Hiya, I’m a native bee scientist (albeit from Australia, not Thailand) and whilst that blue legged ‘bee’ is very cool, it’s not a bee…definitely a Hymenopteran, but I would suggest it’s probably a female sawfly (Symphyta).
The Last Picture Show is a great movie. Cybill Shepherd was 20 when it was filmed. Amazing how radiant she is in gorgeous black and white. Sadly, Peter Bogdanovich had a pretty mediocre career after such a great start. His two next best movies came right after Picture Show – What’s Up Doc and Paper Moon. Both were OK. The came Daisy Miller with a miscast Cybill Shepherd. And nothing since then.
Hm, I guess the Trump set would need black pieces to play Dunsanyi’s chess …
“Neither Marx nor Jesus” is certainly the better literal translation of “Ni Marx ni Jesus”, but the intent of the book is perhaps clearer to English readers with the “Without…or”