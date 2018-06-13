Males often have more than one nest active within their territory. At my outer Cape Cod hawk migration site, established in 1984 (Pilgrim Heights within the National Seashore), the male had three females on three nests. He defended the females from interlopers and delivered food two all his mates and offspring. One or two is common, with five nests and females, max.



For North America, here are some images of this bird, where most birders would just like to see the adult male, known as the Gray Ghost.



Heres an adult male, a composite, with a full crop, apparently having eaten within the last couple of hours! Observing this bulge is not uncommon for migrating hawks, but there are a few species for which this is uncommon: Harrier, Osprey/Bald Eagle, and others that eat soft food. That’s soft vertebrates (amphibians), inverts, fish. This bird has chowed down on something with hard volume, like a mammal… maybe an early chipmunk (7 April 2013).