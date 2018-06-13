New Jesus pareidolia

This speaks for itself (click on screenshot to see article):

 

This would be Limulus polyphemus, the Atlantic horseshoe crab. Is it also a sign that this species is regarded as a “living fossil”?

My enlargement:

The backstory:

A Florida woman seeking inspiration from a higher power was shell-shocked as she found it — on a horseshoe crab.

Photographer Cathy Rader, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., had recently quit her job to work full time on a picture book about her town. Eager for help, she called out to God and asked for a sign.

The devout Christian then turned to a horseshoe crab shell that was recently given to her and held it up to the light — and that’s when she saw it: an image of Jesus Christ on the bottom.

“It is crazy,” Rader told InsideEdition.com. “I was trying to find funding for my book and asked God for help and he is always saying, ‘Wait on me.'”

At first, she didn’t believe it and started Googling for images of the top of a horseshoe crab shell. She found hers looked totally different.

When she showed it to her friends, many agreed it looked like Christ. Others did not.

“It doesn’t look like him to every person, but when you hold it to the light, it comes through,” she said.

She said she is “absolutely” taking it as a sign from above.

Rader received the shell on May 4 and made the discovery a short time later. She said she wanted to keep the news of the image to herself at first, but then shared it with a local news station, which helped her crab shell go viral.

The shell is now on display at a local library in the town, where it’s protected by a glass case and security.

“Not everyone is going to see Christ and that is totally fine,” she said, adding, “It is something for me.”

But will she get funding?

There’s also a link to her book, but it says “unsafe” when you click on it. I think it’s fine, though.

Try this one, too. There’s a video! But this Jesus looks a bit, well, unsavory.

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 13, 2018 at 1:30 pm and filed under pareidolia. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

61 Comments

  1. Michael
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

    Looks more like a cartoon Mexican guy.

    Reply
    • W.T. Effingham
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

      Absolutely! Nothing tops the accuracy of the image on the dog’s butt. The fur at the top end of the dog’s rump shades it’s darker tissue in such a way it has to be Jeebus.

      Reply
    • George
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:27 pm | Permalink

      I thought it was Hagrid from Harry Potter. All hail Rubeus!

      Reply
      • Barney
        Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:49 pm | Permalink

        Blasphemer! It’s clearly Gimli from Lord of the Rings.

        Reply
        • George
          Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:16 pm | Permalink

          THIS MEANS WAR! Which is a religious thing to do. A war over an important religious relic – a horseshoe crab shell.

          Reply
      • Steve Pollard
        Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

        It’s obviously Frank Zappa. What’s with you guys?

        Reply
        • stuartcoyle
          Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:45 pm | Permalink

          It is most certainly Zappa. A horseshoe crab is exactly the sort of weird place that Frank would be pleased to turn up again in.

          Reply
          • BJ
            Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

            And he would be pleased to learn some religious nuts mistook him for Jesus. And then he would write a song about it.

            Reply
            • Flamadiddle
              Posted June 13, 2018 at 5:23 pm | Permalink

              Who you jiving with that cosmic debris?

              Reply
  2. Coel
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

    When she showed it to her friends, many agreed it looked like Christ.

    It’s notable that the gospels make no attempt at a physical description of Jesus (which is one argument that Jesus was not a real person, but a fiction invented for theological reasons).

    Our idea of what Jesus “looks like” comes from what was fashionable in the Italian Renaissance, and the art of that time, which our Western depictions of Jesus are based on.

    Reply
  3. SA Gould
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:37 pm | Permalink

    This is a stretch even for the truly devout.

    Reply
    • SA Gould
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

      Looks more like Satan, or some ram-horn headed being.

      Reply
  4. Neil Wolfe
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

    Looks like Osama Bin Laden to me.

    Reply
  5. Ed Kroc
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    Looks like The Predator to me.

    Reply
  6. Doug
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:46 pm | Permalink

    Jesus was Jewish. Why would he appear on a shellfish? Non-Kosher!

    Reply
    • Dr. I. Needtob Athe
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:38 pm | Permalink

      Best response in the thread!

      Reply
    • infiniteimprobabilit
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 6:11 pm | Permalink

      I hate to split hairs but horseshoe crabs aren’t technically shellfish, as I understand it.

      As for what’s kosher, though, I wouldn’t have a clue.

      cr

      Reply
  7. Barney
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:50 pm | Permalink

    Pareidolia was the trigger for me to stop believing in God.

    At about 14, I went for “confirmation” – ie becoming a full member of the Church of England. This involved a weekend “on retreat” – residential, where about 20 of you listen to lectures, talk in groups etc. about God, the church and so on.

    A lecturer put up a slide of a snow field from above (probably with enhanced contrast), and asked “what do you see?” I thought “a man with a beard”, and everyone else chorused “Jesus!” I thought “that’s a bit of a creepy automatic response – no one knows what he looked like”, and that was when I started thinking about indoctrination, groupthink, standards of evidence and so on.

    Reply
    • Curt Nelson
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

      Isn’t it the case that religious people are those lacking critical thinking skills? From the start I didn’t buy religion because there were so many logical problems with it. Many people seem unable to do this. It must also be how Republicans arise.

      Reply
  8. Fat Bastard
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:50 pm | Permalink

    Isn’t it bordering on blasphemy to suggest that the creator of the universe only reveals himself in such obscure and minute ways?
    Surely if you can poof entire galaxies into existence it would be a breeze to burn your visage on Mount Rushmore or on the surface of the moon for all to see.
    Yahweh, the God of small things.

    Reply
  9. darrelle
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

    I’m not seeing anything remotely like Jesus. If I were determined to see some sort of humanoid-ish image there I’d say it was a hybrid of a classic Alien Grey with a squished head and a Predator.

    Reply
  10. Randall Schenck
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:54 pm | Permalink

    It’s shell shocking.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:22 pm | Permalink

      By the way, some republicans are starting to call their party a cult. And news flash, Michael Cohen might be getting ready to flip.

      Reply
  11. RPGNo1
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:54 pm | Permalink

    I see a bright spot on a dark carapace. End of the story.

    Reply
  12. Greg H
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:55 pm | Permalink

    It’s amazing. Jesus refuses to show up for a little child who suffers from leukemia and dies despite tearful prayers of desperation by devout loved ones, but he then appears to a woman on a horseshoe crab who’s trying to sell a book. All I can say is, “Our God is an awesome God!”

    Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

      It’s a mysterious mystery that humans are too stupid to understand.

      Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:28 pm | Permalink

      Yikes: “a horseshoe crab who’s trying to sell a book”? An awesome God indeed; and another miracle – praise the ceiling cat!

      Reply
      • Greg H
        Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

        Snakes and donkeys can talk, per the Good Book, so what’s so outlandish about a crab writing a book? You just have to have faith.

        Reply
        • JezGrove
          Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:39 pm | Permalink

          So THAT’S where I’m going wrong…

          Reply
  13. loren russell
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

    We don’t have any photos of Jesus, we do of Rasputin — I’d suggest she check that resemblance!

    Reply
  14. DW
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

    Nothing will ever top Dog Butt Jesus:

    http://incrediblethings.com/web/jesus-spotted-in-a-dogs-bum-bum/

    Reply
  15. BobTerrace
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:08 pm | Permalink

    What is wrong with that woman?

    Anyone can clearly see that looks like Tommy Chong!

    Pass the doobie!

    Reply
    • Rita
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:16 pm | Permalink

      Now that you mention it, yes it does!

      Reply
  16. Hilton
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:10 pm | Permalink

    Good Ceiling Cat ! This woman is clearly a meshuganer ! : /

    Reply
  17. Martin Rolfe
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

    Looks more like Charles Manson.

    Reply
  18. busterggi
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:20 pm | Permalink

    I did not realize Jesus’ head grew out of his thorax.

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:38 pm | Permalink

      Wonders never cease.

      Reply
    • lkr
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

      Opistosoma, actually. It’s an arachniform.

      Reply
  19. summonzeus
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:29 pm | Permalink

    Amazing how all these million of sheep truly believe that this European Renaissance Style of Jesus is the real deal. Come on people, Jesus would look like Yasser Arafat.

    Reply
  20. GBJames
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:30 pm | Permalink

    That lady is crazy. It is very clearly an image of Mohammad, peas be upon him.

    Reply
  21. Jenny Haniver
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    I see Gabe Kotter [Kaplan} in the sonogram.

    Reply
  22. Terry Sheldon
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    Captain Jack Sparrow, perhaps?

    Reply
  23. Ken Kukec
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

    The sonogram looks more like Heath Ledger’s Joker to me.

    Reply
    • BJ
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:37 pm | Permalink

      I was gonna say Dicky Betts.

      Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

      Seems obvious to me that it’s Elvis.

      Reply
      • BJ
        Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:58 pm | Permalink

        That’s what I thought at first, but it looks to me like he has a thick mustache.

        Reply
        • darrelle
          Posted June 13, 2018 at 4:02 pm | Permalink

          Probably a disguise to avoid notice.

          Reply
          • BJ
            Posted June 13, 2018 at 4:40 pm | Permalink

            Damn! He got me!

            I should have known better. That Elvis is always playing tricks. Or is it Jesus pretending to be Elvis in disguise? That would be the ultimate Jesus sighting. Only the most devout could find him.

            It’s like Where’s Waldo for adults.

            Reply
            • darrelle
              Posted June 13, 2018 at 5:59 pm | Permalink

              🙂

              I’d expect no less chicanery from the god that did things like hiding fossils in the earth to trick his highest creations into sending themselves to hell.

              Reply
  24. BJ
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:37 pm | Permalink

    You know, religion can be terrible, but it can also give us wonderful things like this.

    Reply
  25. ddrucker
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    This reminds me of the preponderance of faces on the back Heikegani crabs in Japan, used by Carl Sagan to illustrate an example of unintentional artificial selection, although that theory appears not to have weathered too well. (It would have made more sense that the fisherman threw back the crabs with faces if otherwise they’d be picked for food, but apparently, that wasn’t the case (and the facial features actually have a structural purpose behind them as sites where internal muscles attach.

    Reply
  26. Roger
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    Looks more like a cockroach to me. Maybe I need glasses or something.

    Reply
  27. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

    What really bugs me is that nobody can claim to know what Jesus looked like, not even those who believe everything in the Bible. They can only know how medieval artists imagined him.

    Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

      The problem with your problem is that you are applying logic and rational reasoning to the issue. That kind of stuff has no effect on believers determined to believe.

      Reply
  28. stuartcoyle
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 3:50 pm | Permalink

    The evolution of the horseshoe crab has, after 450 million years finally reached it’s zenith! As living avatars of the deity, we will all soon bow down to them. Now it is no mystery why these beings were preserved over eons of time while most others went extinct. What more proof of the grand design do we need? 😛

    Reply
    • laingholm
      Posted June 13, 2018 at 5:42 pm | Permalink

      As the animal has been around a lot longer than modern anatomical humans, some 449.5 million years…leaves us in a conundrum, evolution unceremoniously dispatching religion to the history books, all the while the evolution of a ancient creature finds jesus!
      Conclusion:
      having blue blood doesn’t make you special,
      unusual and special yes, evolution! never ceases to make you “wonder”.
      Like “your” avatar by the way.

      Reply
  29. Tom Waddell
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 5:03 pm | Permalink

    It is obviously a cross between The Lone Ranger and Rasputin. After all the Lone Ranger “arose” 3 days after being left for dead and Rasputin “arose” 3 days after being poisoned, stabbed, shot and drowned but he just wouldn’t die. (Well he did each time but “arose” again each time) Now who else might it be who had several comebacks, Frank Sinatra? John Travolta? Richard Pryor?

    Reply
  30. aarrgghhv2
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 5:04 pm | Permalink

    some people insist on deluding themselves.

    there’s no denying it’s vlad the impaler.

    Reply
  31. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted June 13, 2018 at 6:07 pm | Permalink

    Jesus lives! On the bottom of a horseshoe crab.

    Ummmm

    cr
    P.S. I rather like horseshoe crabs. Sorta engagingly ugly funky things. And their arses are divine 😉

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: