Indian chess star pulls out of Asian chess championship, refusing to wear a hijab

Our hero of the week is Soumya Swaminathan, a woman grandmaster chess champion from India (she’s 29). She was also the former World Girls’ Junior Chess Champion. Now she’s deliberately hurt her career in the cause of women’s rights—and her own rights—by pulling out the Indian National Team that will play at the Asian Nations Cup to be held in Iran from July 26 to August 4. Iran, of course, requires women to wear hijabs in public, something that isn’t just tolerated by many Western feminists and Control Leftists, but positively extolled. They rarely mention the many women who, under compulsion, wear the garment when they don’t want to, which of course is the point of the My Stealthy Freedom and White Wednesdays movements in Iran. I expect Swaminathan mentions the burkha because she’d have to cover her whole body if she went outside.

Here’s Swaminathan’s statement from her Facebook page (click on screenshot to go to the post):

This is not voluntary veiling, but compulsory veiling, and, as in the cases listed below, unconscionable for several reasons. First, compulsory veiling is a violation of women’s rights, mandating how to dress—and doing that so they don’t excite the lust of men. Second, it’s forcing people of all faiths, or no faith, to adopt a faith-based dress code. Finally, playing world-class competitive chess is a grueling act, and you should be absolutely comfortable in your clothes. A cloth over your head isn’t exactly conducive to that.

I always admire people who give up professional advancement if that conflicts with their principles, and she is one of them. Kudos to her, and I wish her weil.

As the Times of India reports,

Soumya said that when she first gave the nod to be a part of the Indian team, the host country was to be Bangladesh and the dates were different. “But once the new dates and new venue came up, I excused myself,” she added. When asked if the All India Chess Federation (AICF) should have protested against the decision to allot the tournament to Iran, Pune girl Soumya told TOI: “I can’t expect everyone to be of the same opinion as me. It’s subjective issue.” However, in her Facebook message, Soumya blasted the officialdom. “I am very disappointed to see that player’s rights and welfare are given little importance while allotting and/or organising official championships,” she wrote. Among other chess players, Ukraine’s Muzhychuk sisters, Anna and Mariya, have been vocal about human rights and gender equality and have refused to play premier tournaments in Saudi Arabia. The champion team from the Iran event will qualify for the World Team Chess Championship. Iran is also scheduled to host the open Asian Team championship concurrently. Bharat Singh Chauhan, All India Chess Federation honorary secretary, did not respond to requests for comment. . . . . Soumya’s Facebook post received hundreds of comments, majority of them appreciating her brave stance. American chess player Nazi Paikidze also refused to play the knockout World Championship in Tehran, Iran, last year over the same issue.

Here’s an interview with Swaminathan on WION, India’s global news network. She speaks as she writes, with dignity but with firmness.

