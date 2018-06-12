Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, the cruelest day: June 12, 2018, and it’s National Peanut Butter Cookie Day. It’s also Loving Day in the U.S., referring not to amour but to the case of Loving v. Virginia in 1967 (see below). In this case, at the amazingly late date of 1967, Richard Loving had been sentenced to a year in prison for marrying a black woman, Mildred Jeter. The Supreme court ruled unanimously that it was unconstitutional to prohibit interracial marriages. Here are Loving and Jeter:

On June 12, 1817, the first incarnation of a bicycle, the dandy horse, was driven by Karl von Drais. It seems inefficient, as it had no pedals and you pushed it with your feet. Scooters would have been better. Here’s one from 1820:

On this day in 1939, the Baseball Hall of Fame opened in Cooperstown, New York. Exactly 3 years later, on her 13th birthday, Anne Frank received a diary; the rest is history. On June 12, 1963, NAACP field secretary and civil rights activist Medgar Evers was murdered at his home in Jackson, Mississippi. The perp, Klan member Byron De La Beckwith, was tried in 1964 but got off after two hung juries. He was finally convicted three decades later and died in prison. On this day in 1964, Nelson Mandela, leader of the ANC, was sentenced to life in prison for sabotage. And in 1967, the Supreme Court gave its ruling in the case of Loving v. Virginia (see above). On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown SImpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles. Although O. J. Simpson was acquitted of the crime, many folks (including me) think he was guilty. Finally, it was two years ago today that Omar Mateen murdered 49 people and injured 58 others in an attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. He died three hours later in a shootout with police.

Notables born on this day include Egon Schiele (1890), Weegee (1899), David Rockefeller (1915), George H. W. Bush (1924; he’s 94 today), Anne Frank (1929; see above), photographer Eddie Adams (1933), and Jordan Peterson (1962). Those who died on this day include Medgar Evers (1963; see above), critic Edmund Wilson (1972), Karl von Frisch (1982), and Gregory Peck (2003).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is messing with Andrzej:

Hili: What was the name of that philosopher? A: Which one? Hili: That’s what I don’t remember.

Matthew sent a bunch of tweets. Zeb Soanes, reports Matthew, “is a newsreader on Radio 4. He has a very close relationship with this fox that lives near his house.” What a delightful friendship!

Conversations with Gaspard. She came when called from near her den and we spent half an hour on the doorstep together in the light evening. Magical – I never take it for granted. pic.twitter.com/3GcoJ7JxSe — Zeb Soanes (@zebsoanes) June 11, 2018

Did you know this? I’ve eaten my share of Toblerones, but didn’t know this. But from this day on you will always look for the bear!

I can spot an Ebony Spleenwort from across a hemlock forest and a Four-toed Salamander sitting on a gravel road on a dark rainy night and an Edwards’ Hairstreak high in an oak tree but I only just realized there’s a bear in the Toblerone logo. pic.twitter.com/3AeSX5M9rt — Rosemary Mosco (@RosemaryMosco) June 11, 2018

A soon to be long-suffering wife:

So grandad was at a sportsman’s dinner and bought a 10ft X 4ft picture of the forth rail bridge. Seemingly he forgot he could just open da blinds 🤣🤣 granny not happy with him 🤦‍♂️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8kYCS4MKkU — Murphy Green (@no1border) June 11, 2018

This is amazing: bacteria sucking in DNA from the environment, although I’m not sure they do it to “speed up their evolution.”

For the first time, scientists can actually watch #bacteria "harpoon" DNA in the environment to speed up their evolution! Researchers at @IUBloomington report how they did it in today's @NatureMicrobiol. https://t.co/YdvYQrzS8q pic.twitter.com/2zdeSibNUh — Science @ IU (@iusciencenews) June 11, 2018

Matthew wants you to pay attention to the eyes on these midges, which seem to have two parts:

Among my favorite fly groups – net-winged midges (#Blephariceridae)! Very cool biology, morphology & evolution. Found some on a recent camping trip in mtns. of MD, USA. Assoc w/clean streams. Females are predators and have funky eyes. Read more here: https://t.co/ANZS0cCd87 pic.twitter.com/1xjtigXs0S — Matt Bertone (@Bertonemyia) June 11, 2018

Is this goose really imitating the flamingos?

When you seriously want to be a flamingo: pic.twitter.com/4p23bt1J4O — Sofía Martínez-Villalpando (@sofiabiologista) June 11, 2018

Burnt toast from Pompeii:

Half loaf of carbonised bread from Pompeii. 79 AD pic.twitter.com/dO45L5a8SY — Museum Archive (@TheHiddenWorId) February 24, 2017

Clouds in the valleys:

And a dextrous sheep shearer, back from retirement:

Out of retirement after 11 years and still got it at the age of 51! @herdyshepherd1 @siwitham @hogghouseherdys pic.twitter.com/H15mxnCt2E — Sarah Kendall (@Skendall86) June 10, 2018

Finally, more depressing news from the Land o’ Trump:

We’re reaching the “barely even bothering to lie” phase of this farce. pic.twitter.com/7hQoPZdyF3 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 12, 2018