Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, the cruelest day: June 12, 2018, and it’s National Peanut Butter Cookie Day. It’s also Loving Day in the U.S., referring not to amour but to the case of Loving v. Virginia in 1967 (see below). In this case, at the amazingly late date of 1967, Richard Loving had been sentenced to a year in prison for marrying a black woman, Mildred Jeter. The Supreme court ruled unanimously that it was unconstitutional to prohibit interracial marriages. Here are Loving and Jeter:
On June 12, 1817, the first incarnation of a bicycle, the dandy horse, was driven by Karl von Drais. It seems inefficient, as it had no pedals and you pushed it with your feet. Scooters would have been better. Here’s one from 1820:
On this day in 1939, the Baseball Hall of Fame opened in Cooperstown, New York. Exactly 3 years later, on her 13th birthday, Anne Frank received a diary; the rest is history. On June 12, 1963, NAACP field secretary and civil rights activist Medgar Evers was murdered at his home in Jackson, Mississippi. The perp, Klan member Byron De La Beckwith, was tried in 1964 but got off after two hung juries. He was finally convicted three decades later and died in prison. On this day in 1964, Nelson Mandela, leader of the ANC, was sentenced to life in prison for sabotage. And in 1967, the Supreme Court gave its ruling in the case of Loving v. Virginia (see above). On June 12, 1994, Nicole Brown SImpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles. Although O. J. Simpson was acquitted of the crime, many folks (including me) think he was guilty. Finally, it was two years ago today that Omar Mateen murdered 49 people and injured 58 others in an attack on a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. He died three hours later in a shootout with police.
Notables born on this day include Egon Schiele (1890), Weegee (1899), David Rockefeller (1915), George H. W. Bush (1924; he’s 94 today), Anne Frank (1929; see above), photographer Eddie Adams (1933), and Jordan Peterson (1962). Those who died on this day include Medgar Evers (1963; see above), critic Edmund Wilson (1972), Karl von Frisch (1982), and Gregory Peck (2003).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is messing with Andrzej:
Hili: What was the name of that philosopher?A: Which one?Hili: That’s what I don’t remember.
Hili: Jak się nazywał ten filozof?
Ja: Który?
Hili: No właśnie nie pamiętam.
Matthew sent a bunch of tweets. Zeb Soanes, reports Matthew, “is a newsreader on Radio 4. He has a very close relationship with this fox that lives near his house.” What a delightful friendship!
Did you know this? I’ve eaten my share of Toblerones, but didn’t know this. But from this day on you will always look for the bear!
A soon to be long-suffering wife:
This is amazing: bacteria sucking in DNA from the environment, although I’m not sure they do it to “speed up their evolution.”
Matthew wants you to pay attention to the eyes on these midges, which seem to have two parts:
Is this goose really imitating the flamingos?
Burnt toast from Pompeii:
Clouds in the valleys:
And a dextrous sheep shearer, back from retirement:
Finally, more depressing news from the Land o’ Trump:
Not to mention how riding the dandy horse would hurt your rear end something fierce
The fundamental problem with the dandy horse is that it’s easier to push it backwards with your feet than forwards. If someone could come up with a design whereby you could conveniently travel backwards on one (yeah, I know, impossible to do) it would have been far more useful and successful.
cr
Horses across the globe are insulted that they share a name with this abomination.
The specific Hili Dialogue today is straight from A.A. Milne – my favorite for sure.
I’ve heard the movement of clouds like that shows air or gasses are fluids – is that right?
I mean, I see how it’s LIKE a fluid, but is it precisely described as a fluid?
Yes. Gasses are fluids. A simple definition is that they conform freely to the shape of their container.
Fluids, not liquids.
cr
That was a bit cryptic. Gases and liquids are both included in the category of fluids.
cr
That proto-bicycle isn’t a patch on the design by Leonardo da Vinci, which even has a sprocket and chain–although the “chain” is made of leather with square holes to catch on the cogs.
There was a pretty good film out about a year and a half ago on the travails of Mildred and Richard Loving, called simply Loving — which I took to be an equivoque on the couple’s surname and the concept of amour.
There was also a movie, about 20 years back, about the Medgar Evers case, Ghosts of Mississippi — featuring Whoopi Goldberg as Medgar’s saintly widow Myrlie, and Alec Baldwin as the crusading DA who wins the conviction. It was pretty mediocre, but James Woods as the cantankerous sonuvabitch Byron de la Beckwith was worth the price of a ticket all on his own.
That Toblerone bear is definitely intentional. The mountain is the Matterhorn, unmistakeably, and it’s easy to find hundreds of pics of the summit on the Intertoobz, but the bear has been added, it isn’t pareidolia.
cr
The Google doodle in the UK celebrates the birth of Eugénie Brazier – she earned 3 Michelin stars in 1933!
I’d happily buy a picture of the Forth Bridge.
Even if I did already live in Queensferry (how to tell? because the Forth road bridges aren’t visible behind it).
(IMO the Forth Bridge is one of the most magnificent bridges ever built, and also, IMO, extremely graceful when seen in profile. Reputedly, when it was completed some Victorians complained about how ugly it was and suggested it should be… decorated in some way. How the hell would you ‘decorate’ the Forth Bridge?)
cr
Re the carbonized bread from Pompeii, and things preserved at Pompeii, I recently read about the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius https://www.minnpost.com/global-post/2010/08/scientists-question-accepted-wisdom-what-killed-pompeiians-when-mt-vesuvius-erup. The term “cadaveric spasm” is mentioned https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cadaveric_spasm and these facts are mentioned: “1) The cause is unknown but is usually associated with violent deaths under extremely physical circumstances with intense emotion.” and 2) “Cadaveric spasm often crystallizes the last activity one did before death and is therefore significant in forensic investigations, e.g. holding onto a knife tightly.” One thinks of those shadows at Hiroshima, and many at Pompeii.
One vulcanologist speaking about Pompeii opined: “one of the most vivid examples of cadaveric spasm sits behind lock and key inside a storage room full of broken urns and fountains. There, the cast of a man with his fists blocking his face sits suspended in time, squatting over a latrine.”
This then reminds me of the graffiti found in the latrine at the baths of the Seven Sages at Ostia. One inscription reads “Bene caca et irrima medicos,” which is open to various literal translations about who does what to whom, but irrima has to do with forcible anal penetration, and the quote basically means “Shit well and fuck the doctors in the ass.”