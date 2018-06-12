Trump screws up in Singapore

Of course Trump wasn’t going to get Kim Jong-un to give up his nukes; that was never on the table. There is a lot of talk of how Trump gave away the farm (no more joint U.S./South Korean military exercises) and got precious little in return, while the DPRK got a propaganda triumph. Still, that doesn’t really change much, although it makes Trump look ridiculous and weak. But we knew that anyway. No, the biggest screwup he made was coddling the world’s worst dictator and, according to the New York Times, making statements like this:

Trump praised Kim in the news conference and, astonishingly, even adopted North Korean positions as his own, saying that the United States military exercises in the region are “provocative.” That’s a standard North Korean propaganda line. Likewise, Trump acknowledged that human rights in North Korea constituted a “rough situation,” but quickly added that “it’s rough in a lot of places, by the way.” (Note that a 2014 United Nations report stated that North Korean human rights violations do “not have any parallel in the contemporary world.”) Incredibly, Trump told Voice of America that he had this message for the North Korean people: “I think you have somebody that has a great feeling for them. He wants to do right by them and we got along really well.”

That’s just palaver, of course, but it’s a craven and disgusting series of statements. Kim Jong-un wants to do right by the North Korean people? Who is Trump kidding? Dear Leader wants to crush them under his boot, and is responsible for starving most of them and killing many of them.

Call me naive, but I still cherish the American ideal of fostering freedom and liberty throughout the world. When you laud the world’s worst dictator in a way like this, the ideal is gone—at least until Trump is gone.

“It’s rough in a lot of places, by the way.” Ceiling Cat help us.