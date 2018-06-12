Trump screws up in Singapore

Of course Trump wasn’t going to get Kim Jong-un to give up his nukes; that was never on the table. There is a lot of talk of how Trump gave away the farm (no more joint U.S./South Korean military exercises) and got precious little in return, while the DPRK got a propaganda triumph. Still, that doesn’t really change much, although it makes Trump look ridiculous and weak. But we knew that anyway. No, the biggest screwup he made was coddling the world’s worst dictator and, according to the New York Times, making statements like this:
Trump praised Kim in the news conference and, astonishingly, even adopted North Korean positions as his own, saying that the United States military exercises in the region are “provocative.” That’s a standard North Korean propaganda line. Likewise, Trump acknowledged that human rights in North Korea constituted a “rough situation,” but quickly added that “it’s rough in a lot of places, by the way.” (Note that a 2014 United Nations report stated that North Korean human rights violations do “not have any parallel in the contemporary world.”)
Incredibly, Trump told Voice of America that he had this message for the North Korean people: “I think you have somebody that has a great feeling for them. He wants to do right by them and we got along really well.”
That’s just palaver, of course, but it’s a craven and disgusting series of statements. Kim Jong-un wants to do right by the North Korean people? Who is Trump kidding? Dear Leader wants to crush them under his boot, and is responsible for starving most of them and killing many of them.
Call me naive, but I still cherish the American ideal of fostering freedom and liberty throughout the world. When you laud the world’s worst dictator in a way like this, the ideal is gone—at least until Trump is gone.
“It’s rough in a lot of places, by the way.” Ceiling Cat help us.
He’s probably thinking beach front Trump hotels built with slave labor supplied by Kim Jong-un. It’s, as always, all about him and what he wants!
> He’s probably thinking beach front Trump hotels…
Trump actually said as much. Quote: “They have great beaches,” and “You could have the best hotels in the world right there.”
I think what you are hearing is someone who lives in another world and does not really relate to this one. This guy, this Donald, is truly in a mental state that indicates he has no business where he is. It is as scary as ever and the proper news media needs to start talking about this. If the republicans will not stand up and get this loon out then the media, the public needs to do it for them. We have had stupid presidents before and some a little off, but this guy is gone.
Mit dem Angriff Steiners wird das alles in Ordnung kommen.
Please explain “Angriff Steiners”.
It is the Hitler Parody Universe Merilee. You can make your own HIER
I believe you are getting around to an appropriate and similar event. Hitler was crazy in his way and many people paid for it. Wish I spoke German.
Trump reacts personally and doesn’t really represent the people of our country even in his own mind. I suspect that Kim Jong Un’s outlook is similar. As you note, whenever someone points out past history of the US relationship with NK, he basically blows it off as if to say, “Well I didn’t see any of that.” or “That’s all in the past.” Fox News was right for once when they said “that meeting between the two dictators”. Of course it is up to us to prevent Trump becoming a true dictator.
sub
It’s going to be rough all over the west if Trump keeps fucking with the world economy and starting trade wars with allies.
I thought about Canada as a place to relocate but it’s so damn cold up there. Now that Trump is attempting to ruin that economy as well, not much point.
Its only cold in winter and Vancouver hardly gets snow. It’s the duty of every Canadian living in Vancouver to post pictures of all the stupid flowers they get in February while the rest of us are digging out of the latest pile of snow the snow plough just dumped in our driveway. Besides I love in the sunny south at the same latitude as Northern California.
And what about the wonderful skiing?! Oh you have no idea.
Yes, as long as it’s not something Trump can slap a tariff on. However, I am old and no longer doing that stuff.
Went to a regatta just west of Toronto this past weekend, and just as soon as I crossed the Lew-Queen Bridge, I slapped my “Impeach Trump” sticker on the car. Nobody tried to run me off the road, so my plan worked great, eh? Luckily, I remembered to take it off before I got to the US barrier on my return. Good times.
I promise I will be a good little boy and not murder any of my relations anymore…Kim Jing Un.
My old fingers…Jong not Jing!
Kim Jong un was always going to and will always run rings round Trump. Does Trump have any advisers he actually listens to? They should have stopped him.
Kim may be a loathsome despot but he is also intelligent, he spent a long time at college/uni in Switzerland so is unlike his dad and grandfather in that he is more worldly and educated, whereas Trump is a fool. I have no idea if he had any real education, if he did it does not show.
Trump has the best degree his daddy’s money could buy.
Trust, but don’t bother to verify.
Sub
I’m so glad the North Koreans finally have a leader like Jong-Un. He has really great feelings for them!
Fuck. The guy speaks like a child.
BJ, you are too young to remember James Earl Carter III hugging Leonid Brezhnev. (I remember it vividly.) Trump’s behavior here is not as egregious but it’s getting there.
To say that he has the vocabulary of a fourth-grader is insulting to fourth-graders.
Trump has no North Korea expert, no ambassador to South Korea, no nuclear disarmament expert, a braintrust of Bolton and Pompeo, and “I don’t think I have to prepare very much.”
What could go wrong?
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
One might suspect that Trump was there to pick up tips on how to become another “Dear Leader”.
My oldest brother, who served in Korea in the U.S. Army as a young ma, is probably turning over in his grave. If you hear what sounds like an earthquake, it’s him and his compatriots. I am ashamed of our “glorious leader”.
South Korea should feel a bit of shame in this as well. After all they kind of started this round although I doubt they knew the crazy they were dealing with.
Which one?
I was going to write something sarcastic here, but what’s the point.
Depressed.
No, do it! Don’t deprive the world of a chance to catch an earful of sarcasm. Never do that!
Kim would be absolutely insane to give up his nukes, seeing what happened to Saddam and (as some Trump hanger-on so egregiously reminded us all) Gaddafi. And seeing how keen Trump was to renege on the Iran deal.
I don’t think Kim is insane. He’s either a bit flaky or the bluster is a put-on and the whole saga is his carefully calculated attempt to boost the importance of North Korea and get sanctions eased.
(It follows that if anybody gets a Peace Prize over this summit (as blathered by some of our more brain-dead TV talk-show hosts) it should go to the person who set it up, which is not Trump but Kim Jong-un.)
I don’t think it matters much if North Korea gives up its nukes. Kim knows if he ever launches one, he’s dead. On the other hand, if Trump ever launches one, he’ll probably win the next election. Guess which one I think is the bigger threat to humanity and world peace.
cr
Sorry. I don’t think it matters much if North Korea *doesn’t* give up its nukes, either.
cr
I think I disagree. The ending of the joint exercises with South Korea came as a surprise to South Korea (as I understand). The DPRK has successfully driven a wedge between its enemy and its enemy’s strongest ally and they had to make no real concessions to get it done.
Oh, and by Trump standards, Trump didn’t ‘screw up in Singapore’. He seemed to be hogging the limelight as usual (at least in the news clips we saw), but not so overpoweringly that Kim was forced to object. He managed not to insult Kim and start World War III. Surely that’s a success.
I’ll admit to a feeling of profound relief.
(Note that I have come to a different standard in judging Trump from that for everybody else. If anything Trump does, doesn’t immediately make things far worse, wreck something, or turn into a shitfight, I regard that as a success or at least a disaster averted).
cr
The bar has been set so low it’s virtually below-ground.
Yep. I’ve just recalled Trump’s little effort at the G7 and the subsequent extraordinary un-diplomacy of Trump and his hirelings re Canada.
cr
He screwed up by any standard – even yours.
Read Jeremy @ comment #17.
He has given Kim status on the world stage, he has given endless sound [& picture] bites for Kim to feed back at his own people. Kim has got Trump to cancel the yearly ‘wargames’ [almost certainly without input from South Korea]. All this cost Kim eff all in return.
In one week Trump has dismantled his European back channels [nobody can confidently say in the US gov’t that they represent the gov’t position any more], he’s shown that his diplomatic corps is irrelevant now & he’s indicated that his word is written on perforated tissue paper.
He has devalued the reputation of the USA.
Cheezes! At least Neville Chamberlain actually believed all that stuff about Hitler being not really so bad.
Trumpster only cares about his own self-aggrandizement.
There’s no one Trump admires or desires to be like more than an oppressive dictator.
I saw something a few months back that proposed the hypothesis that all Jong-Un’s machinations in consolidating power (the killing of relatives, etc.) might (repeat, MIGHT) actually be a process of getting rid of people who would be a threat to him if he genuinely tried to open up North Korea. Some of them were said to be power hungry and some just might be desperate because in a more moderate state they would be exposed or left out in the cold.
If North Korea opens up there will definitely be some powerful people left out in the cold.
He certainly operates in a very strange kind of world that can make a person both cautious and ruthless. He seems to have consolidated his power.
I would not want to bet the farm on guessing correctly how this will all turn out.
Peter Zeihan on Kim Jong Un at 1:05:30
It’s a nice idea except Kim knows he will never be safe ruling in a more liberal society. If despots start giving out fridges, microwaves & educations to his slaves they will kill him eventually. The big stick of the concentration camps, the Stasi-like system of people spying on the people who spy on the people can’t be broken, the living god veneration: that’s his life insurance internally & the WMDs perform the same job externally.