Tom Nichols on the Big Summit

I’ve been appalled at how ham-handedly Trump has handled the Singapore summit with Kim Jong-un, and how casually he seems to take it. On again, off again. . . “I can size him up in 10 seconds”, “I know everything I need to know”, and so on. Trump doesn’t have near the knowledge or savvy to handle this, and though I haven’t followed what’s going on, Tom Nichols is boasting on Twitter how prescient he was. (Nichols is a professor at the Naval War College and at Harvard’s extension school, an expert on the Soviet Union, author of seven books, and, according to Wikipedia, “a five-time undefeated Jeopardy! champion.”)
Well, I looked up his piece on USA Today, published on March 9. Click on the screenshot to go there:
And here are Nichols’s predictions from that piece:
Given North Korea’s track record, here is what is more likely to happen. Kim and Trump will meet, and Kim’s regime will reap hours of footage of an American president shaking the hand of the “supreme leader” that will run forever in North Korea and go viral around the world. Kim will play the gracious host and agree to everything, knowing that this kind of flattery will trigger a torrent of praise from Trump and perhaps even elicit reckless talk about lifting sanctions. (The North Koreans will surely have done their homework on the president’s psyche, which is on display all day, every day, on social media.)
After the summit, Pyongyang will then dig in on further negotiations. When those talks fail, Kim will blame Trump, leaving the president bewildered and angry. Trump will go back to his insulting ways, which will pave the way for Kim to exit any preliminary agreements. The whole business will fall apart, and North Korea will look like the sure winner: the co-equal of a U.S. president who has been humbled in front of America’s allies and embarrassed in front of its enemies. The unveiling of a functional, nuclear-armed North Korean ICBM will follow.
I hope I’m wrong. Talking to the North Koreans is certainly a far better idea than war. Trump and Kim could surprise us all and begin the process of removing nuclear weapons from North Korea. But it’s far too early to think about any calls to Oslo just yet.
Well, Trump has already been humbled and embarrassed before the entire world. As for the propaganda victory, the North Koreans already are subject to a constant barrage of anti-American propaganda and pro-Dear-Leader sentiments. What difference will it make to the world if they see Trump shaking hands with Kim Jong-un and become extra proud of Dear Leader? None that I can see: the people will still be slaves. And the rest of the world, including China, isn’t suddenly going to start admiring Kim Jong-un more because he took advantage of a moron. Really, what is this propaganda victory supposed to consist of?
My own prediction: nothing will change except for perhaps a draw-down of U.S. forces in South Korea. But that won’t change anything, either, as we still have missiles on subs around the peninsula, and ICBMs pointed at Pyongyang. Neither South Korea nor the DPRK will be any more secure. As for the sanctions, we’d be fools to drop our support for them.
(keeping my snark to myself)
I do wish I had your self-control.
Trash your long-time allies and cozy up to the dictator of a poor nation which has oppressed and murdered its people. Trump foreign policy in a nutshell.
Are you referring to 45 cozying up to Kim or Putin?
Yes?
Neither Nixon-Mao nor Reagan-Gorbachev summits achieved much at the time but great changes ensued.
This feels a little like those.
The Chinese want a wealthier NOK. So do NOKians and ROKians. And maybe Kim does too. He’s certainly very different from his dad and granddad. He’s already allowed more private enterprise, apparently (I haven’t been back there since 1988)
But who am I to predict? I thought Kim’d be gone in six months. That was Five years ago….
In sum, im kinda optimistic, from my eyre here in Hong Kong.
The operative word here is “summit”. The Reagan-Gorbachev summit was 3 days long; they had an aggressive agenda and created a lot of groundwork for future success.
This was a photo-op, a swoosh in and get out affair. Not even close to what a summit is. The U.S. gave NOK the suspension of military drills and legitimacy to the leader. Trump praised him like a rock star. The gist: “Look how well this young dictator has done in just a few years!” “He’s great!” What did the U.S. get? A flimsy promise and some piece of paper signed. Remember Trump didn’t sign the G-7 summit (real summit) statement of common values and goals.
This was a shit show, and the fact that he snubbed our closest allies at the G-7 and left the summit early for this photo-op was an amateur move.
Lastly, why would doing what Russia and China wants (making NOK a wealthier nation) be a good thing for the U.S.? We currently don’t do what Canada, Mexico, and the European Union wants, but we do what Russia and China wants? Why does this make sense?
Mr Nichols is claiming the future has vindicated his predictions.
That’s right. Deeply weird.
My guess is that Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo are as sincere about the military draw-down as Kim is about giving up his nukes, which is to say not at all. I just hope that, if it is going to fail, that it fail before November.
On the other hand, engagement has always been the best approach. It would be great if Kim is really interested in bringing his country into the 21st century. I’m sure staying in power has a higher priority but that would be a small price to pay. Sanctions and threats while sitting around waiting for a coup is not going to work.
I suspect the problem with Nichols is that he talks too much. Can’t predict what will happen tomorrow but will keep on predicting conclusions far into the future.
I don’t see that much has happened except to feed the media with hours of talk and speculation and mostly nonsense. N. Korea has agreed to nothing far as I see except talk that maybe something will be done sometime. So for doing nothing except eat and sleep for free in Singapore he gets Trump to say what a wonderful guy he is even though this wonderful guy is probably the worst violator of human rights on the planet. Murders people and starves thousands but otherwise a really nice guy. He has reached recognition on the same level as Trump. And Trump is even going to stop our exercises with S. Korea that we have been doing for many years. What did he get for this…nothing. And by the way, these exercises have very little to do with nuclear war. You don’t need a bunch of exercises to do that. Remember, S. Korea has no nuclear weapons. The reason for the exercises is that this little murderer has an army of more than a million right across the boarder.
Trump does not seem to understand anything, least of all conventional war. This little murderer is going to clean his clock.
I predict the opposite of Nichols. I predict the negotiations will be a resounding success despite any Trump missteps.
I think that within the last few months either the Russians or the Chinese or both went to the NKs and said: ” you want to hurt America? The best way you can do this is to give Trump a success that will get him reelected…and if you do this we’ll make it worth your while”
I have been following these events with North Korea et al with interest and did not think of such a devious plot. The leaders of China, N. Korea, and Russia are in a position to be long(er)term planners. Good for you!
Orwell invented a word for that – Machiavellian. Sorry, “doublethink”.
Actually, both. Certainly both George and Nicolo would recognise the strategy.
Niccolo has gotten a bad rap. Just saying.
Mostly from people who’ve never read him. Ohh, I got some ear ache when the Boss came into my office and found a copy of “The Prince” between my coffee cup and keyboard.
Putin is getting a helluva return on his 2016 investment — deterioration of the traditional western alliances, and the leader of the free world cozying up to vicious autocrats like Duterte and Erdoğan and Xi and Jong-un and Putin (all of whom have iron-fisted control over undemocratic countries in which Trump either has branded properties, or would very much like to).
Well, during the photo-op (I refuse to call it a summit) he did mention what great beach front property NOK has.
It is not unlikely that the reason Kim came to the table at all was because the US let him know that we can get to him anytime we want. Let’s see what happens – it can’t be any worse than “strategic patience”, which accelerated their perfection of the technology and delivery systems.
An angle that has not been addressed properly is that Mr Kim is as avid as Mr Putin to divide the West. Mr Trump -as a Russian shill- is very good at that. Hence Mr Kim would like Mr Trump to do well in the November mid-terms. What better than to give Mr Trump a ‘diplomatic victory’? (Mr Kim is hardly a man to be bound by concessions) Keeping Mr Trump firmly on his path wrecking the Western alliance, isolating the US and dividing the US from within? What greater strategic victory could Mr Kim achieve?
Kim’s ultimate goal is to unite north and south with him in control. And the south would like unification but obviously not under a despot. How that fits in with the current stuff, who knows. Maybe Kim thinks he could get away with a coup without protest from fellow despot wannabe. I imagine Kim & Co have a long range plan – theUSA never thinks beyond or around the corner and certainly the swump dosn’t.
By the way, when was the last time that a country used the threat of nuclear war to get another country to change it’s ways? I can’t think of any really in the last 50 or 60 years except when N. Korea did so just this year. And they did it to the country that invented the weapon.
Well, the US with Japan at the end of WWII comes to mind.
Trump has transmogrified Kim Jong-un from a tin-pot dictator of an isolated backwater to a player on the world stage — on par with the president of the United States. In so doing, he’s sent a message to every other third-word dictator that the way to cop a seat at the table is to get your hot little hands, by hook or by crook, on a nuclear weapon.
Yesterday during the meeting between the two I actually saw one TV news broadcaster who referred to “these two world leaders”. Who would have thought? Amazing what nuclear weapons can do for a tiny, desperate country – with fanatical leadership.
Yesterday during the meeting between the two I actually saw one TV news broadcaster who referred to “these two world leaders”. Who would have thought? Amazing what nuclear weapons can do for a tiny, desperate country – with fanatical leadership.
I’d love to see Dennis Rodman as Trumpery’s ambassador to NK.
Prolly wouldn’t be much worse than the schvantz Trump made our top diplomat in Israel, David Friedman.
Dunning-Kruger Effect, anyone?
I would refer to the – Where’s the beef effect? Where is this greatest deal maker. I see nothing. He wasted a whole bunch of gas and additional air pollution to sit in a fancy hotel courtesy of Singapore. His accomplishment – a hand shake. Maybe he made some deals on buildings over there? He gave and then received zero. Any plan to disarm? Any commitment to freeze nuclear testing, launching of missiles (anything)? If I had sent some middle management or less person on this little TDY and said, get something, he would be fired when he got back. And then Trump has the balls to say, nobody else could have done this??? What is he saying – sit on an airplane for 30 hours?
Clearly a case of coup de foudre from the moment they first laid eyes on each other, arms outstretched, on the breezeway of the hotel in Singapore.
Amazing stuff. Two of the worst haircuts but why do we need narration on this great made up moment?
TDY?
Tax Deductable Yardang?
Totally Defenceless Yomp?
I’m sorry. Should have said business trip. In military and some government they us the term TDY (temporary duty assignment). Sometimes I forget where I am.
I would guess that Kim would love sanctions and troops to be reduced/removed…as would China and Russia. Thus, it seems to me that Kim, China and Russia have nothing to lose and everything to gain with this meeting, and that Trump is the blue-ribbon chump in the equation.
I doubt that history will be any kinder to Trump than it was to another autocratic, impetuous fool, Wilhelm II. I just hope that the miscalculations this time aren’t so bloody.
To amuse myself in the face of such discouraging events, I picture two ventriloquists (Xi ji-ping and Vlad Putin) sitting across from one another with their Kim and Trump dummies verbally admiring the hell out of one another.
Its worth at least listening to Noam’s latest https://youtu.be/uQvig0KvUaE
OMG. Have you guys seen the video Trump played for Kim at their summit? It’s like the tacky trailer for some loopy “Left Behind” movie.
Think of it, our taxes paid to make that thing. Kim probably liked it as his father was quite the director. Did a remake of Titanic, his favorite move. Don’t know how it turned out?
Is that Dennis Rodman dunking [if that’s the term] @ 1:50 or just a generic basketballer? “Destiny Pictures” is overblown narcissism. Those repeated sunrises over the Earth from space look like mid-course ICBMs
Reminds me of a Trumpinator franchise trailer – an orange Arnie with hinged pompadour.
Love the voice effect…it’s like a frickin’ Scientology video. Perfect for his cult.