Reader Liz Strahle sent us some bird photos; her notes are indented:

These were taken in the last few months in NY, CT, and NJ. The first herring gull was in NY and the non-leucistic red-tailed hawk was in CT. The rest were in NJ.

I believe the gull pictures are Herring Gulls but am not absolutely sure. After googling “white hawk” and then googling leucistic red-tailed hawk, I am pretty sure that the second and third pictures are of a leucistic red-tailed hawk. I saw him/her on different days but in the same spot.

The leucistic red-tailed hawk, the American robin, and the black vulture are new birds for me. I must have seen an American robin before, but I could not identify it without looking it up. I think I’ve mentioned before that I love turkey vultures. They are so beautiful. The black vultures are neat, too, but not the same.