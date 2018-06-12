Reader Liz Strahle sent us some bird photos; her notes are indented:
These were taken in the last few months in NY, CT, and NJ. The first herring gull was in NY and the non-leucistic red-tailed hawk was in CT. The rest were in NJ.I believe the gull pictures are Herring Gulls but am not absolutely sure. After googling “white hawk” and then googling leucistic red-tailed hawk, I am pretty sure that the second and third pictures are of a leucistic red-tailed hawk. I saw him/her on different days but in the same spot.The leucistic red-tailed hawk, the American robin, and the black vulture are new birds for me. I must have seen an American robin before, but I could not identify it without looking it up. I think I’ve mentioned before that I love turkey vultures. They are so beautiful. The black vultures are neat, too, but not the same.
After the first four photos I gave up, as they weren’t in order and there was no robin. This may be my fault.
Herring Gull (Larus argentatus)
Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) (I think it’s leucistic.)
You can identify the rest!
I had initially intended to send all of the pictures together, but my email wouldn’t send all of them. I decided to send the first ones and later on decided to send the rest with the following notes:
“I thought I’d send the rest of the pictures I had originally intended to send. It wouldn’t let me send all of them and I didn’t want to send too many, but here they are anyway if you can use or like these also.
The attached pictures are from the same time frame, same places, and are the same species.”
The pictures that are posted today were taken in the last few months in NJ and CT.
1. Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) (I think it’s leucistic.)
2. Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis)
3. Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis)
4. Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura)
5. Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus)
6. Ring-billed Gull (Larus delawarensis) (Initially I thought this was a Herring Gull but think it is actually a Ring-billed Gull after reading the comments from the last post.
7. This is the same pictures as 5. Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus)
8. Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) (I think it’s leucistic.) Found in the same spot as 1. but several weeks apart.
9. Turkey Vulture (Cathartes aura)
10. Ring-billed Gull (Larus delawarensis)
11. Ring-billed Gull (Larus delawarensis)
I hope this helps clarify. Thanks for posting them!