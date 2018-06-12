Honey is back!

Here’s the sad sight that greeted me this morning: the brood huddled together on the cement edge of the pond, peeping pathetically. I spent an hour looking all around the pond for feathers, a duck carcass—and nothing. And there was no sign of mom.

I went back to my office and spent another half hour looking up local wildlife rehabbers in case she didn’t show up and I had to have the brood taken to a rehab center for further rearing (thanks to Tara Tanaka for advice). I compiled a list of local rescuers, and then, before calling them (I was going to wait half a day), decided to make one last check downstairs. As I walked out, Honey came waddling up toward me on the sidewalk. I was flooded with joy:

She jumped in the water and quacked, and I could tell she was hungry. I went upstairs and got a lot of food, and then fed her. She was ravenous. Where had she been?

This is out of focus because my hands were shaking. But you can also see how vigorously she was eating. Lord love a duck!

After the meal, she went back to the duck island, where the little ones were sleeping, exhausted. How long had they been motherless? She immediately took up guard duty.

The brood was sleeping together; at least they had the sense to get on the island even before mom returned.

Meanwhile, Hank and Frank are sleeping it off as if nothing had happened.

I’m so glad I didn’t have to call a wildlife rehabilitator to take the ducklings and rear them somewhere else. I was so looking forward to seeing them grow and fledge, and now it looks as if that will happen.

But where did Mom go? In all the months I’ve known her, she’s never left her brood. I think she needs a GPS tag.