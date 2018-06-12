Disappearing mother duck?

For the first time ever, I can’t find Honey in the pond. Her brood of eight was huddled together on the bank, peeping pathetically, and mom didn’t come to my whistle. I can’t imagine her leaving her offspring, and the drakes chased the ducklings around in the water when I tried to feed them. I’m plenty worried, and will report back.
If she doesn’t show up, I’ll call the wildlife people.
Have you urban foxes? … or cats?
I haven’t seen either for a long time. I walked all around the pond and didn’t see any feathers or carcasses.
Wouldn’t a duckling be on the menu first? Unless an epic battle occurred.
Watching this spot…
Oh, no. I hope Honey is okay.
First Frank disappeared and has been gone for several days; now Honey, who would never leave her brood. Awful news. I fear something malign is out there, but sure hope I’m wrong and that Honey comes back, soon! Frank, too, but especially Honey. If not, what’ll happen to her little ones? Can you take them under your wing?
Reread the post and you say “the drakes” chased the ducklings, so is Frank back?
Yes.
Honey is back! I’ll put a post above. Thank goodness.
Hooray!!!
She was on Mommy time!
Good news!
No…….
Yes!!!!!! Your last comment arrived as I was writing.