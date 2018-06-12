Disappearing mother duck?

For the first time ever, I can’t find Honey in the pond. Her brood of eight was huddled together on the bank, peeping pathetically, and mom didn’t come to my whistle. I can’t imagine her leaving her offspring, and the drakes chased the ducklings around in the water when I tried to feed them. I’m plenty worried, and will report back.

If she doesn’t show up, I’ll call the wildlife people.