Disappearing mother duck?

For the first time ever, I can’t find Honey in the pond. Her brood of eight was huddled together on the bank, peeping pathetically, and mom didn’t come to my whistle. I can’t imagine her leaving her offspring, and the drakes chased the ducklings around in the water when I tried to feed them.  I’m plenty worried, and will report back.

If she doesn’t show up, I’ll call the wildlife people.

  1. Dominic
    Have you urban foxes? … or cats?

    • whyevolutionistrue
      I haven’t seen either for a long time. I walked all around the pond and didn’t see any feathers or carcasses.

    • painedumonde
      Wouldn’t a duckling be on the menu first? Unless an epic battle occurred.

  2. Lynn Wilhelm
    Watching this spot…

  3. GBJames
    sub

  4. darwinwins
    Oh, no. I hope Honey is okay.

  5. Jenny Haniver
    First Frank disappeared and has been gone for several days; now Honey, who would never leave her brood. Awful news. I fear something malign is out there, but sure hope I’m wrong and that Honey comes back, soon! Frank, too, but especially Honey. If not, what’ll happen to her little ones? Can you take them under your wing?

  6. whyevolutionistrue
    Honey is back! I’ll put a post above. Thank goodness.

  7. Lou Jost
    No…….

    • Lou Jost
      Yes!!!!!! Your last comment arrived as I was writing.

