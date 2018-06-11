Spot the anole!

Reader Barn Owl sent two phots of an Anolis lizard. These aren’t too hard, but can you spot them? Barn Owl’s notes:

Attached are two “Spot the X, Suburban Backyard Edition” photos for your consideration. Both photos include the same American anole (Anolis carolinensis), but are taken from different angles (and the animal moved in-between).

Answer at noon Chicago time. Click on photos to enlarge.