Readers’ wildlife videos

I am having trouble braining today, so posting may be light. But there are two videos filling the wildlife slot. The first comes from Tara Tanaka in Florida (vimeo site here, flickr site here), who took some video of Bob the Bobcat, whose picture I posted yesterday. It’s not clear to either of us, though, whether “Bob” may be “Bobbie”, as the sex of this cat hasn’t been definitively determined. Here are Tara’s notes, and I recommend you enlarge the video to its fullest:

I looked out the window and saw Bob in a trail that goes from our yard to the swamp. I tried to slip quietly out the back door onto the deck, but the sound of the door opening alerted him. He watched me as I walked slowly across the deck, gently put the tripod down, and squatted behind it. I started videoing him, and at first he just watched me, but soon he got up, stretched (check out his racing stripes!), and began walking toward me with his head lowered and mouth open. The closer he got and the more clearly I could see his teeth, the more I wondered if being so low in the sights of such a large bobcat was the best idea. It was quite a relief when he made his turn into the yard. He kept walking at the same speed, marking the bushes every 25′ or so until he was out of sight.

Note the spraying at 36 seconds in. You’ll recognize the title of the video from the song by The Clash:

As I said, the video feature of my point and shoot camera seems to be on the fritz, but I found this video of the ducklings foraging among the lily pads taken on May 20: three weeks ago. How they’ve grown. Honey makes a token appearance toward the end.