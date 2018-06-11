Northeastern U. professor: It’s okay for women to hate all men

No! Not the Washington Post, too! Well, judging by this op-ed by Suzanna Danuta Walters, identified as “a professor of sociology and director of the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program at Northeastern University [and] editor of the gender studies journal Signs,” it’s okay to hate all men, and, further, to ask them to stop running for office and let women take over.
Of course the Washington Post should publish diverse opinions in its editorial section, but this one is pure bigotry—bigotry disguised as feminism. Imagine if the headline were something like “Why can’t we hate white people?” or “Why can’t we hate Jews?”, which, of course, are implicit views of some extremist black movements like the Nation of Islam or anti-Semitic groups like Students for Justice in Palestine. But nobody would publish articles with such titles! When it’s women, though, it’s okay to call for a general hatred of men. Why isn’t that bigotry?
Click on the screenshot to read Walters’s hate-filled piece.
Now of course there is considerable justification to hate the sin rather than the sinner, and the sin is sexism against women. There’s no doubt that women have been hard done by, oppressed (more so overseas than in the U.S.), neglected, kept from having the opportunities or recognition that they deserve, and in general not allowed to “hold up half the sky.” And there’s no doubt that that oppression comes almost entirely from men.
The attitude that women are inferior was pervasive not so long ago, but it’s changing, and it’s changing because women are demanding their rights. Yet people like me, who generally see themselves as pro-feminism—I’ve defined feminism for me as the view that women should be treated as moral and legal equals, and should from the outset be afforded exactly the same opportunities as men—aren’t necessarily on board with those who see sexism everywhere, who conflate unequal outcomes with sexism, or deliberately look for sexism where it might not exist. After all, if by virtue of your Y chromosome you’re automatically placed in a class with monsters like Harvey Weinstein (whose photo illustrates the article), you’re going to be a bit resistant to the message!
I call myself a feminist in the sense above, but I cannot share Dr. Walters’s hatred of men as a class. For one thing, I think sexism and “the patriarchy” are indeed rooted in biology, whether in the greater strength of men that allows them power over women, or in the fact that women are the childbearers, and therefore are often seen as assuming that role naturally and are unsuited for other roles. Those biological differences have been transformed into sexism as a worldview, but how else can you explain, save through evolutionary differences, the fact that men originally relegated women to roles as breeders and homemakers, and kept them from power? Walters, though, seems to see sexism as having other roots: in some inherent evil in men that is completely independent of biology. She starts like this:
It’s not that Eric Schneiderman (the now-former New York attorney general accused of abuse by multiple women) pushed me over the edge. My edge has been crossed for a long time, before President Trump, before Harvey Weinstein, before “mansplaining” and “incels.” Before live-streaming sexual assaults and red pill men’s groups and rape camps as a tool of war and the deadening banality of male prerogative.
Seen in this indisputably true context, it seems logical to hate men. I can’t lie, I’ve always had a soft spot for the radical feminist smackdown, for naming the problem in no uncertain terms. I’ve rankled at the “but we don’t hate men” protestations of generations of would-be feminists and found the “men are not the problem, this system is” obfuscation too precious by half.
Well, you could make the same argument, as many have for years, about whites and Jews. Whites are responsible for most (but not all) slavery, and they are responsible for oppressing blacks right up to the present day. Is it then not “logical” for blacks to hate all whites? And indeed, some of them do; just browse the Internet. As for Jews, there are many who entertain the idea that Jews hold the levers of power everywhere, controlling banking, the media, and even Hollywood. And we’re not even talking about the “apartheid state” of Israel. Is it not then logical for everyone to hate Jews, too?
I doubt it. Because there are some good people among whites and Jews, as there are among men, and a blanket condemnation of those groups is just another form of bigotry—just like condemning all Muslims because we don’t agree with the beliefs of some of them.
Here’s where Walters argues that sexism has no roots in biology (my emphasis):
But, of course, the criticisms of this blanket condemnation of men — from transnational feminists who decry such glib universalism to U.S. women of color who demand an intersectional perspective — are mostly on the mark. These critics rightly insist on an analysis of male power as institutional, not narrowly personal or individual or biologically based in male bodies. Growing movements to challenge a masculinity built on domination and violence and to engage boys and men in feminism are both gratifying and necessary. Please continue.
Male power may be rife in institutions, but it’s not, at least in the U.S., “institutionalized” in the sense that the government or the law makes women unequal. It doesn’t. Sexism may be pervasive, but it’s not institutionalized. More important, I think sexism is, at the root, based on biology. If it is not, is it just an accident that men oppress women rather than the other way around? (Of course, I am not justifying sexism because of evolved biological differences. My own view, which I’ve expressed frequently, is that those differences are irrelevant to the moral and legal equality of women, and their right to be treated like everyone else.)
Walters goes on to recount the many injustices women experience—”underrepresentation” in high-paying jobs (she takes this as prima facie evidence for sexism, though preference may play a role), sexual assaults and harassment, unequal responsibility for children, and so on. These are undeniable, but, as Steve Pinker has shown, they’re disappearing, and they’re not just disappearing because of women. Many men have realized the nature of these injustices, and are also helping efface them. But to Walters, it’s easier to just hate all men and fight for women’s equality rather than to bother with those apparently rare men who are sympathetic to women’s equality. Not only that, but Walters calls for men to give up political power, apparently asking for a government and economy run solely by women. “Don’t run for office,” she says. “Don’t be in charge of anything.” Is that for now, or forever? She doesn’t say. But her whole tone is sexist against men, and it this tone that is unproductive. Read this:
So, in this moment, here in the land of legislatively legitimated toxic masculinity, is it really so illogical to hate men? For all the power of #MeToo and #TimesUp and the women’s marches, only a relatively few men have been called to task, and I’ve yet to see a mass wave of prosecutions or even serious recognition of wrongdoing. On the contrary, cries of “witch hunt” and the plotted resurrection of celebrity offenders came quick on the heels of the outcry over endemic sexual harassment and violence. But we’re not supposed to hate them because . . . #NotAllMen. I love Michelle Obama as much as the next woman, but when they have gone low for all of human history, maybe it’s time for us to go all Thelma and Louise and Foxy Brown on their collective butts.
The world has little place for feminist anger. Women are supposed to support, not condemn, offer succor not dismissal. We’re supposed to feel more empathy for your fear of being called a harasser than we are for the women harassed. [JAC: who ever said that?] We are told he’s with us and #NotHim. But, truly, if he were with us, wouldn’t this all have ended a long time ago? If he really were with us, wouldn’t he reckon that one good way to change structural violence and inequity would be to refuse the power that comes with it?
So men, if you really are #WithUs and would like us to not hate you for all the millennia of woe you have produced and benefited from, start with this: Lean out so we can actually just stand up without being beaten down. Pledge to vote for feminist women only. Don’t run for office. Don’t be in charge of anything. Step away from the power. We got this. And please know that your crocodile tears won’t be wiped away by us anymore. We have every right to hate you. You have done us wrong. #BecausePatriarchy. It is long past time to play hard for Team Feminism. And win.
Well, I’m not going to respond petulantly by saying, “Okay, I’m no longer a feminist since it includes unhinged loons like Walters.” That’s equally unproductive. What we need to do is recognize that views like hers are just as sexist, bigoted, hateful, and extremist as the views she decries. Most important, Walters’s path is the wrong way to have the two sexes live on a basis of equality and comity. South Africa was healed not by stirring up post-apartheid blacks to hate all whites, but by a Truth and Reconciliation movement. That was based on hating the sin but forgiving the sinner. Walters might take a lesson from that. After all, how many men will voluntarily admit that they deserve to be hated, pushed aside, and demonized like Harvey Weinstein?
The solution to sexism and racism is not more sexism and racism. Pretty simple when you think about it.
Nice to see that most of the couple of thousand comments thus far call out this tripe for what it is – an antagonizing useless rant, among other things.
To answer the question posed in the headline of the article – yes, you certainly can hate men. However, you may find that it takes a considerable amount of time and energy to hate half of the human race so maybe it isn’t the best way to live your life.
When I find out someone hates me, the very first thing I want to do is hand over power to them at their request. Yes, that should work out well. Danuta is a smart person.
“if you really are #WithUs and would like us to not hate you”
The delusion here is that the men who meet that criteria are enough to change everything. The actual problem is all the men who would say “nope, go ahead and hate us, we don’t care.” She is alienating her friends, while ignoring her enemies.
“Whites are responsible for most (but not all) slavery”
No, that is factually wrong, 100% full stop. Not only was slavery common virtually everywhere in history, even if you narrow it to African slavery it’s wrong. The whites bought the slaves from the African rulers, so the African rulers had to have the slaves in the first place. Even on an intercontinental level, more slaves were sent to Arabia than to America. The Muslim kingdoms in Arabia continually bought new slaves from Africa, because they would castrate all the male slaves and any female slave who became pregnant (which was often a foregone conclusion, due to the number that were put into sexual slavery) were garroted.
How about, whites were responsible for slavery in America, would you go along with that?
How about white men. What was the gender that wrote Uncle Tom’s Cabin?
I just read a bit on Rebecca Latimer Felton, the first woman US Senator, and the oldest,(who only served for 1 day) is also known as the last US Senator to have owned slaves. Though a supporter of woman’s suffrage she was an unrepentant racist; she had a hard life recovering after she lost her slaves during the Civil War. But she was able for rebuild her life, bless her heart.
A very touching story but I have no idea what that has to do with my comment. You find a women who had slaves and want to use that as proof that it was women who were responsible for slavery in the U.S. How stupid do you think I am? If she had slaves it would only be because they become her property because after her husband died and there were no males left in the family.
Randall, as gently as I can… you tried to deflect tomh’s comment about whites being responsible for slavery in the US onto only one group of whites; you even used a member of the other as proof. What’s good for the goose….
Okay, you think me bringing up a female who wrote an important book on slavery before the civil war is the same thing as you bringing up a woman who owned slaves. Good idea.
I think that who is responsible for most slavery depends on relative numbers of the different groups. If whites were more numerous at those stages of development of society in which it included slavery, then yes, they are responsible for most slavery. BTW, I suppose that Arabs should be counted as whites.
No, although by the actual biological race division they are the same race as Europeans, they are always firmly fall under the “people of color” category in the modern American division. They are not considered whites.
Nevertheless, the “Whites are responsible for most (but not all) slavery,…” claim is simply not true in this form. You could say that it could be true if you look at only a particular time period of a particular country, but it is not what is written there.
Especially funny from the perspective of my country’s history. Just a few centuries ago (not much earlier than the heydays of slavery in the US), we were preyed upon by Turkic slavers, who were people of color in this modern categorization.
Is it OK to hate all privileged upper/middle class women who write stuff like this?
Is she asking whether it is possible for a woman to hate all men? Or is she asking for permission to hate all men? I guess it is possible if a woman can hate her father, brothers, husband, sons, etc, as well. As for permission—go ahead, knock yourself out. Just glad I don’t know her.
“What we need to do is recognize that views like hers are just as sexist, bigoted, hateful, and extremist as the views she decries.”
I completely agree with this conclusion.
I suspect she is being extreme on purpose. It has more impact that way, more people might at least pay attention for 5 seconds. What is the big deal when compared to other forms of bigotry by our own president who did get voted in by somebody. And voted in not long after his rant on the bus about all the fun he has had with women. Yet look at all the votes. Look at what he says about Mexicans and Mexico and all the votes he gets.
You say sexism is not institutionalized in this country? I wonder how many women in this country would say that. How about the military just for starters. And lastly, how many women will dare jump in here to argue with all this male interpretation.
I agree Randall, it is institutionalised. An example:
“a professor of sociology and director of the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Program at Northeastern University [and] editor of the gender studies journal Signs,”
“And lastly, how many women will dare jump in here to argue with all this male interpretation.”
No one is stopping them. You think they are incapable of defending themselves or are they just too afraid? Like little girls? I don’t think the regular XXers here at WEIT, at least, fit that description. Do you think we men should just shut up about why it’s ok to hate us?
To me, it is OK to hate any group (free speech), it is not OK to demand to be considered a nice person while hating others. Hate comes at a price. (And when directed to the opposite sex, it of course interferes with reproduction.)
Actually, you do not make sense. You don’t think the regulars fit that description. What description are you talking about?
I agree with what you say here almost totally. Just one small nit.
You say “Walters argues that sexism has no roots in biology”. Actually, she didn’t say that, at least not in the part you quoted. All she says is that critics are right not to focus on that.
Attitudes like this are to be expected in this age of intolerance and hate. Such a legacy we are leaving to the future.
I agree. This is what bothers me the most about this kind of article. It is the attitude that all men are evil as it is (a) close enough to the truth and (b) makes life simpler. Such women might bear in mind the fact that many women voted for Trump over Clinton in the last presidential election. Their absolutist rhetoric is just not flying in this day and age and it enables the opposition to a very great extent. It makes me want to say, “Shut up! We have an election to win!”
Institutional sexism is quite present in the US. Lack of universal maternity leave and childcare provisions impacts women more than men. So does the underfunding of women’s healthcare facilities. And the increasing threats to the availability of abortion. US maternal and infant mortality rates are the highest in any developed nation.
Right, but saying “all men are evil” is not going to fix these problems.
Yes, that’s a good point that I think warrants an emendation in the OP.
Walters wants justice, but where is the justice in condemning all men living today in the US (she doesn’t seem to call out men in other countries), for all the crimes of all men thoughout all time? Surely, in justice we cannot be held liable for the crimes of our ancestors, any more than any other group is? And, surely, not every man alive to day is guilty, and not every man who is guilty is equally quilty? I wouldn’t step aside to let a person who believes things like this have my place, because I think think Walters is bad person. It might be comforting to treat entire groups as the enemy, but we’ve learned the danger of doing so.
The primatologist and feminist Barbara Smuts wrote a paper I really enjoyed reading on the factors that influence male vs. female dominance in non-human primates and how they relate to male dominance in many human societies. Some of her hypotheses of why males dominate in many human societies include strong male alliances combined with female dispersal from their natal groups resulting in weak female alliances (also observed in chimpanzees), male control over resources, strict hierarchies among men, which allows a single male to dominate females in a group without interference from other males, females preferentially mating with the highest ranking males, which may result in increased reproductive success at the expense of reinforcing male dominance, and the evolution of language which allowed for the reinforcement of sexist concepts of male superiority. She then goes on to discuss how understanding the biological basis of male dominance can be used to allivate it; for example emphasizing women’s property rights to prevent male control of resources, and emphasizing female participation in politics to increase formation of female alliances.
The paper is free to read with the unpaywall app:
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF02734133
Why are humans so prone to fantastically over-broad generalizations like this? I don’t see what would be so difficult about issuing condemnations on an individual basis.
One semantic nit I’ll pick: I think it would be ok to “hate the sinner”, if by that you mean condemn the individual. The thing to remember is that many men aren’t sinners, ie, they haven’t committed the “sin” of misogyny in any way.
I agree and would add that even men who have “sinned” may be convinced not to sin in the future. Most (all?) men have committed some level of misogyny in their lives, at least of the “ingrained prejudice” variety. Biology sets us up for it. Equality between the sexes is a necessary cultural overlay that must be maintained by society and taught anew to each boy. It is an ongoing battle that women will never 100% win, at least not without some kind of severe genetic interference.
I will say I’m heartened to see all the women running for office since the 2016 election. Many primaries have been won by minority women to boot. For the first time there are three Native American women running for different offices. There will always be the zealot driven women like Michelle Bachman, but by and large, women are better at working together, compromising, and easing tensions and disputes. In this hateful, ultra-partisan time in the U.S., having more women in government leadership positions is a good thing.
No way will men just step out of power because of this unhinged rant, but at the ballot box, they can be pushed out. That’s how a democracy works.
If the female looks like the better candidate, the male should be pushed out, but if the male looks like the better candidate, there is no way I’d vote for the female just because of her sex. Where I work, the first female head in the history of the institution made such a mess that we had to call an emergency assembly to vote her out after just 1 year in the office.
Randall is undoubtedly correct that Walters is using idiotically extreme language as an attention-getting device. But there are dangers in the kind of language used when she affects to hate all men as a class.
Once upon a time, the gang who seized power in Russia hated as a class several different constellations of humans, and called explicitly for their extermination: the aristocracy, which they dealt with as recounted in Douglas Smith’s “Former People”; and the capitalists; and then all other political elements, like the Mensheviks, the liberals of the Kadet Party, the peasant-based SR Party, etc. etc; then after a few years, the more successful farmers, called kulaks. And then all of the imaginary enemies eliminated in the purges of the late 1930s. By the beginning of Stalin’s dementia in the early 1950s, “rootless cosmopolitans” were about to be eliminated.
The language of the kind Walters used merges smoothly into the mentality behind those phenomena, which is why the term “regressive” Left is so appropriate.
Is that op-ed, at the end of the day or night, subtly, but unmistakably homophobic toward gay men?
I oppose this professor’s expressed points of view for the same reasons that Jerry puts forth above. I don’t want radicalized feminism to impede our progress towards bettering our society and I do criticize it when it seems appropriate.
However, I have a great deal of empathy for even the more radical iterations of feminism compared to other views I oppose (religious views for example). In my opinion, in general women have good reason for pretty much the whole spread of feminist views of men from 1st wave through whatever wave we’re at now. I don’t expect every women to be capable of avoiding becoming radicalized given the enormous provocation that has been the norm for so much of human history, and still is to a significant extent.
I agree with Jerry that in the US, and many other countries of course, our laws have improved to the point that women and men are equal. And that’s definitely improvement. But there are a whole lot of buts. There are always arguments in the comments on this topic claiming not only that sexism and unequal treatment towards women are no longer issues but that the scales have been tipped too far and are now unequal in favor of women. It always makes me shake my head in wonder at the diversity of experience in human societies. Because I see widespread unambiguous examples of those things every-single-day.
I took notice of this professor’s mention of Trump and, not for the first time, it made me wonder how much of the recent apparent uptick in outspoken feminism (and racism, gender issues, etc.) has to do with the election of Trump. My wife’s reaction to Trump winning the election was a bit surprising to me, though given her experiences with abuse and sexism in her life perhaps it should not have been. When it finally became apparent to us that Trump was going to win she was very distraught. She really felt let down and disgusted by her fellow citizens. It’s hard for her to express why she reacted so strongly to it, but to try and summarize, besides Trump being the exemplar of a shit human being, that enough voters approved of him enough to either vote for him or vote against Hillary Clinton was a re-validation of the sexism, unequal treatment and abuse of women that she has been so familiar with throughout her life, but had hoped was on the wane.
I find it scary that in some 1st World societies, there is a large proportion of people hating the opposite sex. How do you think, why do some women write such insane texts, and why do some men form Internet groups devoted to hatred of women?
Do you not think your questions answer themselves. Hint – why do women write such insane texts? Why do men form Internet groups devoted to hatred of women? Just say – why do some women and men hate each other.
Try this answer – you won’t like it. I say some women write these articles because they want to shake things up. Men go on line in packs to find others who think just like they do. It is called insecurity in some circles and it is done right here.
She teaches a 100-level class at NE. I wonder how she can possibly give unbiased grades to her male students. I think if there were a white professor who wrote that they hated all black people the administration would recognize that that would present a problem for black students in classes taught by that prof…at the very least.
Jerry, you definitely qualify as a feminist. I wish the word “feminist” wasn’t being used by people like this writer. It’s embarrassing. I certainly condemn her conclusions. I don’t know of any good polls on how many women would support this, but based entirely on personal experience, I doubt that many. That column reads like a tantrum. Tantrums persuade no one and accomplish nothing. While I do want to read a true diversity of viewpoints in any good newspaper’s op-ed section, the Washington Post sank to a click-bait level with that one.
“While I do want to read a true diversity of viewpoints in any good newspaper’s op-ed section, the Washington Post sank to a click-bait level with that one.”
It sounds more like you want to read a diversity of viewpoints that you can agree with.
“Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.” (Nelson Mandela).
Ms Walters is drinking her poison all right.
And she exhorts other women to imbibe as well.