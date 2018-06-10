Sunday: Duck report

I’ve fed the Anas platyrhynchos (there are still eight wee ones) twice today and now will go feed myself with goat and handmade tortillas at a Mexican birrieria.

This morning I fed them in the dark and rain, and couldn’t take any pictures. It’s still raining, and the duck island has become muddy. Rather than besmirch their lovely and downy breasts, the ducklings are resting on the bank, well guarded by my beloved hen Honey. And, as it’s a bit chilly, they’re huddled together for warmth. Here are two photos. What a good mom Honey is!

3 Comments

  1. Irena Schulz
    Such an awesome momma!!!! But it sure is nice that she gets so much help from their “step dad.” 🙂

  2. Ken Kukec
    Good to see the Gang of Eight still thrivin’.

