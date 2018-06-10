Suicide is not a “selfish” act

A fair number of people are criticizing Anthony Bourdain post mortem by claiming his act was “selfish”: the implication being that he should have thought about the people he’d leave behind (including the critics) before doing the deed.
This is not only selfish on the part of the critics, who make their own feelings the center of attention, but also ignorant about what many who contemplate suicide are really thinking. From my own experience and talking to others, I gather that they’re not thinking, “Wait a minute: maybe I should think about the the people I’ll leave behind. They’ll be devastated.” In reality, most, I suspect, are thinking, “I”m in pain and I want it to end.”
The same goes for those, like Rose McGowan, who claim that the suicidal person is thinking “The world will be better off without me.” I suspect that’s not common, either.
I have no patience for those who have only anger for those who kill themselves, or who tut-tut about the selfishness of the suicide. Sadness, bafflement, empathy—those are more rational emotions. Anger is corrosive, as are accusations of selfishness. And remember, even with drugs and counseling, and the help of good friends and loved ones, not everybody can be helped. (I am not, of course, advocating that you don’t try to help someone in trouble.)
To see how one can make a suicide about oneself and one’s feelings of anger instead of about the deceased, have a gander at actor Val Kilmer’s incoherent rant on Facebook. A few excerpts:
Oh the darkness.
Oh the dark thick pain of loss. The selfishness.
How many moments away were you from feeling the love that was universal. From every corner of the world you were loved. So selfish. You’ve given us cause to be so angry. A spiritual guide once told me suicide is the most selfish act a human can execute and I was confused but she explained there’s just no mental place further away from humanity and purpose than the hypnotized numbness that creates the false picture of despair, that forces the victim, unaware, to believe, life’s legacy is over. That there is no more service. No more task. No more love left to give to another to to be given. Nothing to heal.
. . . . o what? I hear you took your life in paris. What hotel? Did you relapse? Did you just get home from the best meal of your life? Did you cheat on your girl. Those of us that knew you are shocked and angry and angry and angry selfishly angry, for what you just did to us. Millions I should think. At least a million people like me who imagine they know you. Some imagine they know you even well. But you heard that phone ringing, you felt it buzzing in your coat or pants pocket, vibrating a million times, but you didn’t answer it. You let it ring out. Did you bleed out? Did you suffocate? Did you jump. No you didn’t jump. Is it important we know how you did it? No. But that you did it. One of the tentative titles of my new studio is Bourdains.
You could have and should have given it one more shot. Sometimes we must live in service to another’s life and live with no hope of equality. Life isn’t fair that way. Who says you had a right to take away all this love from us so soon? Oh the darkness. The darkness on the edge of town.
Theres a lot more, but it doesn’t show much sympathy for Bourdain, a man worthy of great respect who must have been in great pain. All Kilmer’s rantings do is show what a jerk Kilmer is.
Here are some nice tributes:
I entirely agree about that. If contemplating suicide – and if, for one moment, the would-be suicide can find it in them to contemplate the effect on others – surely that consideration should be for their closest relatives or friends only. Not for people they’ve never met and who have no possible claim on them.
Val Kilmer – what a preachy prat. If one was weighing up the pros and cons in the balance, and opinions like that even counted, pissing off sanctimonious wallies like that would be a plus in my jaundiced view.
Thanks for this. Just yesterday I had a friend complain to me about the selfishness of suicide. They were so worked up about it I knew they wouldn’t hear a word on another point of view. It’s not that they lack compassion generally. It seemed to me they needed to believe it, perhaps as a defense against their own suicidal tendencies? But what struck me was not the idea, but the vehemence with which they expressed it.
Depression is a disease. Those fools like Kilmer might as well get angry and call selfish those who die from cancer too.
Kilmer sounds like Trump to me. Someone dies but what about me. Pathetic it is.
Yes, and he tried to be poetic about it. Yuck.
Yes, and it also reminds me of those who say not having children is selfish. Where do they get off?
Perhaps all those thinking suicide is selfish need to think about how lucky they are that they’ve never known the profound despair that would make someone contemplate suicide.
To borrow that ghastly phrase from the authoritarian left, they need to “check their privilege.” (A phrase a friend reminded me of recently.)
I was thinking the same about the not having children. I’ve been called selfish exactly twice in my life to my face. Once was by the husband of a friend because I didn’t have children (that friendship ended because I hated being around that asshole) and another by a friend when I was clinically depressed because my depression “stressed her out”. I’m not friends with that person anymore.
It’s a long time since I had to put up with such comments. I’ve never had it from another woman though, or when already deressed
I’ve been loathe to remark on any of this, but here it goes…
As someone who has suffered from severe depression for over fifteen years (since I was a teenager) that has, at times, overwhelmed all aspects of my life and ruined potential careers and successes, I can say that all the things you think don’t normally cross the mind of the suicidal person actually do. I’m not always severely depressed (at the moment, I haven’t had a severe depressive episode — a period of several months or evern a year or two during which I cannot get out of bed, almost never eat, don’t leave the house, etc. — in over two years), but I still often suffer from suicidal ideation even when I’m not in the midst of an episode, and I think about it all day every day during an episode.
When I am suffering for months from a depressive episode, I absolutely do have the thought, with great frequency, that the lives of those around me would be so much easier without my presence. In fact, during the many times I have contemplated suicide, the thought that kept me from trying was, “Wait a minute: maybe I should think about the the people I’ll leave behind. They’ll be devastated.” Many times have I desperately wanted to end the pain for good, and every time it was consideration for the people who love me that I didn’t do it.
Of course, it does make me somewhat angry that the thoughts of many who have lost someone to suicide are often those of anger, but I also understand them. I have to imagine that, through their pain, grief, guilt, and other emotions, my parents and those who love me would be angry if I ever took my life. And they would probably feel immense guilt for feeling angry in the first place! The point is that emotions in reaction to suicide are very complicated, and I don’t think people should be chided for them so long as they recognize that emotions like anger are themselves selfish if they are the overriding ones. So long as people close to someone who committed suicide do not express that anger around other loved ones of the victim, and so long as they recognize that feeling only anger and acting as if the victim has personally insulted them is wrong, it’s OK to feel that anger. Unfortunately, I did see someone claiming that their anger was the only thing they felt and they were justified in essentially hating their victim of suicide, and that’s very unfortunate.
Sorry if this comment isn’t written all that well. I have good days and bad days. Some days I’m a brilliant writer, while on others my writing is simply amateurish and tedious. It all depends on how I’m feeling.
And you all will be happy to know that, since I haven’t had an episode in about two years, the depression I feel on most days now is just a low-level thing, the kind of depression that allows people to function normally and simply results in a bit of lethargy and depressed emotion. Things are almost completely normal here these days, but I never know when another episode might strike. Hopefully never!
Jerry, I would like to know what you think of this post, because I produced it in large part as a response to what you wrote above. I’m hoping it gives you a better understanding of things, and provides some reason for why people who were close to the victim might be given a pass for writing or talking about their own experience with someone else’s suicide.
I agree, though, that some of the reactions to a suicide from people simply make things about themselves, and that’s disgusting.
Then again, now that I’ve thought about it a bit more, if you’re an immediate famaily member/spouse, who else can you make it about? The person who committed suicide is gone. You can’t help them anymore or try to talk through their feelings. After the suicidal person is gone, the only person you really can think about is yourself.
It’s one thing for Boursin’s family to feel betrayed or angry, but quite another for someone to take to social media and self-aggrandize by playing the victim.
I agree. I was just talking about what people feel internally. To go online and act like this fucking sucks.
Thank you for sharing your own experiences with depression. We need to know the truth people who know only too well whereof they speak.
I am of mixed mind about anger at loved ones who commit suicide. Sometimes, I think it’s anger at self redirected at the suicide. The
anger at self is for not knowing enough, not doing enough, not being enough for the suicide to want to stay. Selfish, of course. But, anger also occurs at dead loved ones when deaths are from “normal” illnesses or age. I may not think I am angry or express anger to others in “real” life, at my husband who died of cancer a little over two years ago. But, I still have dreams in which he leaves me behind that make my anger known to me. Senseless, I know. But, so.
I for one, appreciate your post.
It reflects my own experience with depression and suicidal thoughts.
Depression, as a disease, is a distortion and exaggeration of natural emotions related to the idea “I am a burden, a net cost, to my kin-group”. One can imagine old or sick individuals refusing food, or wandering off into the forest to die, during times of extreme duress, when staying around to be cared for seriously decreased other group members chances of survival.
The underlying motive for suicide is altruistic.
But those feelings are based on a distorted view of the lack of good and/or amount of harm you are doing, or the burden you are placing on others.
Actually committing suicide will do real harm.
These are the two messages the depressed, suicidal individual needs to hear.
Thank you S.K.
Thanks for sharing those thoughts, BJ.
While Val Kilmer’s rant is over the top and is so full of himself and a “see how much I care” attitude, I do think that there is an element of selfishness to suicide. The choice that is being made here is that ending this pain is more important to me than the pain this will cause others. (I’m ignoring the free will question for now.)
But my point is this: So what? When you make a decision to buy and drink a nice bottle of wine, instead of giving that money away so someone who is starving can survive, that is also a selfish act. But this is done millions of times every day, and it doesn’t make the headlines.
Bourdain had no debt to Kilmer, me, or nearly anyone else. I only hope his daughter can come to terms with his death.
Finally, I think anger in such cases is a perfectly legitimate response. Just as Kilmer has no right to tell Bourdain how selfish he was to kill himself, we have no right to tell others not to be angry. I do agree that wallowing in the anger or accusations of selfishness are counterproductive, and there’s so much more to be gained by empathy and, when one is able to, celebration of an apparently remarkable person and life.
“The choice that is being made here is that ending this pain is more important to me than the pain this will cause others. (I’m ignoring the free will question for now.)”
One thing I was trying to make clear is that many people who commit suicide think that ending their lives will make the lives of those around them better. They think that they’re such a burden in life that leaving this earth will ultimately be a relief for their loved ones. People around those who are severely depressed often have to deal with many burdensome things like emotional and financial support, disappointment, the emotional pain of seeing someone they love suffer, etc. I know I’ve thought many times that the lives of people close to me would be easier if I was gone.
The point is that suicide isn’t just the result of someone thinking, “I just want this all to end and I’m not going to consider the effect my death will have on anyone else.” The suicidal person often thinks they’ll be doing everyone else a favor.
Thank you for clarifying this and for offering all of us your unique perspective. I feel like I have learned a little bit more today about what it is to be a human being.
Glad to help 🙂
I can only echo Larry Smith’s comments. Your words are eloquent and perspicacious, and they come from someone who knows experientally and intellectually what it’s all about — even as to understanding, but not excusing, the selfishness of those who call someone who commits suicide selfish. As someone who has her own demons to chase, I agree with what you say.
I would like to add…
a friend who decided 3 times to remove themselves and after talking to a specialist, was warned, that taking his own life WOULD BE SEEN as a legitimate way for his own sons to solve hard and confronting problems.
It stopped him in his tracks.
This is something to consider and the more high profile the person is, is there danger lurking for people on the fringes considering suicide? I don’t know.
When Kirk Cobain (Nirvana) committed suicide my teenage son was a fan, cassettes, posters etc., he (my son) called him a prat (and more) and i, for better or for worse, encouraged him to hold that line.
Thank you for sharing so openly. When my husband committed suicide, the state medical examiner’s office sent a packet to the house to help the next of kin work through the suicide. It included a lot of statistics and advice from mental health experts, explaining what to expect in the grieving process. Anger is part of the grieving process after suicide. I didn’t expect to feel that way, but sure enough I passed through every stage they predicted. The anger comes from sorrow and regret and the pain of something that can’t be undone. All you can think is ‘why why why ?’ It’s not something you can control, it’s a natural part of grieving suicide. What a suicidal person may not be able to see is that no one is ever better off without them. Those left behind are never right again.
My current partner has mafor depression, anxiety disorder and bipolar II disorder. Depression is a constant. Between my husband’s death and my life with my partner, I’ve learned a lot about that kind of suffering. Still I am optimistic and hope that research and treatment improves the lives of the many people who live in pain.
Thank you for writing this. I’m glad that you’ve been able to avoid suicide.
Jerry, you are absolutely correct — the underlying motivations for suicide are altruistic, not selfish. It is an attempt to relieve others of the ([mis]perceived) burden of one’s continued existence.
HOWEVER, because, in the modern world (as opposed to the world in which these emotional drives evolved), the “burden” one places on others is nearly always a distorted and erroneous perception, it may be useful to *call* suicide selfish.
Telling potential suicides that suicide is selfish is basically saying the following:
“Killing yourself will hurt people more than whatever harm you believe you are doing by your continued existence”.
And, in the modern world, this is actually *true* 99.99% of the time.
And because this is true, then to commit suicide is arguably a selfish act.
At the very least it has an effect opposite to its motive.
Rather than calling suicide “selfish”, it might be best to say this:
“If you are thinking of suicide, you might think you would be doing the world, or society, or your family, a favor. That is very noble of you. But rest assured you will do far more harm by killing yourself than whatever harm you think you have done or are doing in your life.”
BUT, though somewhat inaccurate, it is easier and more concise to say “suicide is selfish” and may have the same effect on most potential suicides (“I don’t want to be selfish, I don’t want to cause more pain/harm…”)
BUT, I can also see the short form backfiring — making anyone contemplating suicide feel even worse about themselves.
Followup.
I replied too quickly, thinking I knew your premise based on the first few lines, and so thought I was largely in agreement.
But… you say the following is uncommon?
“The world will be better off without me”?
The ‘world’ here is just a psychological proxy for kin & tribe.
And two bits worth *evolutionary* thinking makes clear that this is the only explanation of suicidal depression that makes any sense.
Suicides are indeed in immense emotional pain precisely because they believe at a fundamental emotional level that they a net cost to kin&tribe.
That Val Kilmer post is ironic and coincidental for me because just last night I watched the 1993 movie, Tombstone, where Kilmer’s character, Doc Holliday, was eager to get himself killed in order to end his suffering from tuberculosis.
I think “the world will be better off without me” is something said by those seeking attention by threatening suicide (and Ms. McGowan herself bears the indicia of an attention-seeker) or by those who wish to be talked out of a suicide attempt.
Doesn’t matter who you are, aside from close friends and family, your passing will have scant and fleeting impact on the world-at-large, and it’s narcissistic to think otherwise.
No.
Just no.
“The world would be better of without me” encapsulates what is fundamental going on with suicidal depressive (and depression in general).
Narcissist don’t get depressed. They get unhappy. They blame everyone else for whatever they are unhappy about. They may act depressed and may mimic depression for attention, but that is not the same thing.
Actual depression, at its core, is believing *inaccurately* that the world, your family, your in-group, your tribe, society, would be better of if you were dead.
“The world would be better of without me” encapsulates what is fundamental going on with suicidal depressive (and depression in general).”
While this is undoubtedly true for some, I disagree that this is “encapsulates what is fundamental…with suicidal depressive[s?] (and depression in general).” I, too, have suffered from depression most of my life. I’ve experienced suicidal ideation, and have made a couple of attempts at suicide, that were more cries for help (even though one method was so, shall I say, ao esoteric that nobody would have known I’d done it myself (in my early, tormented, lonely adolescence trying to give myself radiation poisoning so that I would die like Madame Curie). Never have I thought that the world would be better off without me; rather, that I would be better off without the world, i.e., dead. when I was older and had suicidal ideationsI did consider that it would destroy my loved ones, and that was a big deterrent.
As I noted in yesterday’s related post, there are many reasons that can drive a person to commit suicide. We tend to focus on one or another exclusively, see it as “the” reason and make sweeping generalizations about the why and wherefore. Depression isn’t the only reason: there are other mental illness (including schizophrenia), extreme and unremitting physical pain or discomfort (say breathing), dementias, and other conditions that can drive one to contemplate and commit suicide. These are some reasons, but none of them can be considered “the” reason which, when probed, will explain everything; further, every case is individual. Each of us here who have spoken about our personal battles with depression attests to that. I think this must be kept in mind.
And as far as being selfish, after reading “Adam’s Story.” linked by Diana MacPherson http://www.dyingwithdignity.ca/adam_ross_story, I defy anyone (except an old line Catholic or someobody like that) to call that 37 year old man, who appears to be in the pink of health, “selfish” for committing suicide. And look at the care he took to prepare his loved ones, and he had many.
I mention the RC Church because a few days ago, by happenstance, I came across a ludicrous declaration that Christ decreed that we should suffer the pains of death because thereby it reminds us and we emulate the suffering of Christ on the Cross. This is the stupidest cruelest shit imaginable. How many uncountable people died in agony because of this. Mother Teresa surely put her stamp of approval on this.
+1
I think if you stress out those around you and they let you know it angrily or you just see their stress and their compromises, you definitely and logically feel the world would be better off without you. You see yourself as dead weight. It’s like this with all severe illnesses.
+1.
You’re so, so wrong.
Many, perhaps even most, people who commit suicide believe that everyone around them will be better off with them and the burden they are. Severely depressed people can be burdens financially, emotionally, and in other ways, and it’s easy to think that the people in their lives will ultimately be relieved of a burden if the suicide was carried out.
Correction:
“…better off without them and the burden they are.”
^This.
So much misunderstanding of suicide & depression here, starting with our beloved OP.
I appreciate the responses here to my comment. But my comment was directed more to what people who are not truly suicidal themselves sometimes say. About what actually goes through the mind of someone who is truly suicidal, I profess ignorance.
That makes more sense, and you’re right that it’s very often the case that someone who is constantly saying, “oh, the world would be better off without me!’ out loud is just seeking attention. I’ve seen it happen many times, especially with a former girlfriend who had borderline personality disorder (pro tip: don’t date such people). On the other hand, it can sometimes be a call for help, but it’s usually what you say it is.
Speaking of “pro tips,” I’ll go with Nelson Algren’s three rules of life: “Never play cards with a man called Doc. Never eat at a place called Mom’s. Never sleep with a woman whose troubles are worse than your own.” 🙂
Simone de Beauvoir’s magnificent novel, “The Mandarins,” has a link to Nelson Algren and this entire discussion of suicide a a selfish act.
She and Algren had a lengthy and evidently passionate affair. After it ended, she found herself contemplating suicide, an event fictionalized in the novel.
In the book, the character who is to some degree autobiographical reaches the brink of killing herself, but decides to remain alive upon pondering deeply the pain that her self-inflicted death would inflict on her other intimates and friends.
This is a particularly moving segment of a rich, capacious novel, generating a feeling of elation that the author’s at least partial alter ego is able to resist suicide’s lure, but without stigmatizing those suicidal people who are unable to resist its deadly impulse.
Yeah, I think Algren honored his third rule more in the breach than in the observance by competing with J-P Sartre for Mme. de Beauvior’s affection.
I’ve read The Second Sex and some of her other, shorter nonfiction, but never yet plunged into her novels, though I’ve long meant to get around to The Mandarins.
Yes. Saying, “the world will be better off without me,” (except in limited circumstances such as to a doctor) is more likely to be attention-seeking or controlling behaviour. However, ime people with suicidal ideation often think things would be better/easier for others if they were dead. It’s a reason to end the pain.
Kilmer:
Val – that’s almost a Jimbo lyric – you ‘avin flashbacks? twas the Lizard King who died in Paris & The Doors was just a film you were in when you were pretty. Mssr. Bourdain died at Le Chambard, Kayserberg, Vignoble, France – 480km to the east.
And I hope he had a hamburger or something before hitting Le Chambard – I looked up the restaurant & it’s food arranged as art rather than the more substantial, rich cuisine classique THE MENU
“Who says you had a right to take away all this love from US so soon?”
“You’ve given US cause to be so angry.”
Is really is all about Kilmer. That is sad.
I could never be sure that anyone knows what a suicide victim is thinking. Even a survivor of this thing may not be like another? It could be they are similar or maybe they never are the same. So those who get upset or angry at the person who does suicide may be making idiots of themselves that even they do not know.
Righto.
Jerry, no, this is NOT what suicidally depressed people are thinking/feeling:
“I”m in pain and I want it to end.”
What they are thinking is this:
“I am a horrible, awful person and people would be better off without me.”
Believing that about oneself is very painful… and some people who are poor at articulating their feelings might focus on that pain, but the source of the pain is the belief that one is doing, will do, has done, cannot help but do, things so awful that they do not deserve to live and/or that they are a burden on others so great that their family/tribe/society would be better off without them.
A focus on the harm/pain that one’s suicide will cause to others is a way to appeal to the underlying altruism of the suicidal impulse.
I thought some of that when I was depressed but mostly every waking hour was spent thinking how to make the pain stop and it always came back to suicide and then I spent every waking hour thinking how to commit suicide.
When the guilt, regret, feelings of worthlessness (or more likely of negative worth) become overwhelming, then, yes, there is only the pain and wanting it to stop and the only seeming way to make it stop is to end it, which is to say, to end one’s self.
But the origin of that pain is the exaggerated guilt, regret and beliefs/feelings of negative worth.
Sorry but no. I was clinically depressed. I wanted to get better and couldn’t. I wasn’t thinkingI was worthless at all. I felt I couldn’t find a way to stop the depression. It was a chemical change in my brain. I feel the same way with unending physical pain.
You may be right about some people. Personally, I suffer with depression and have regular suicidal thoughts but they do not stem from feelings of worthlessness or being a burden; they stem from wanting the pain to stop. You sound like some of the many therapists who have insisted that I am wrong about what my issues are and have failed abysmally in assisting me in any way.
If someone leaves behind a husband or wife or children who will be without a partner, I suppose I can see why some people might consider that selfish. Nonetheless, isn’t it saying that the suicidal person should be giving equal weight to the suffering that others may or may not experience as they give to the suffering he is experiencing? Furthermore, the suicidal person may have felt that way for a long time and may continue to do so for a long time. If I understand correctly, when you lose a loved one it is very tough but time does heal wounds, even if never completely. But for the suicidal person, time may be healing nothing; in fact, the pain may be increasing.
I feel utterly betrayed by some of the people in life I turned to for assistance with difficult problems. I am not sure I would want the additional burden of having to consider how those people might feel if I were to kill myself.
I’ll add:
You completely misunderstand Val Kilmer’s prose/poetry.
It is *entirely* about Bourdain.
The reference to Val’s (& others) anger is specifically mentioned as “selfish anger”.
But the point of that is to emphasize Bourdain’s *value* precisely in opposition to the suicidal depressives false belief in their own lack of (indeed, negative) value!
This is the point of Val Kilmer’s piece.
I don’t think this is correct. He specifically talks about suicide being selfish… in a few different places.
I dunno, I’ve not had anyone close commit suicide per se. But I had a close buddy who was a John-Belushi-like character, and who met a similar premature end under similar circumstances (which I viewed as a type of slow-motion suicide).
After we’d brought his ashes down to Key West and shot them out over the Gulf Stream from a Roman candle, I went through a period where I was righteously pissed off at the fat bastard, though I never for a second stopped loving him like a brother.
If a suicide felt that he was a burden and no-one valued him, and in fact you did, I can see being angry at the preemption of your chance to say, no. Of course that only applies to those close to the person, not media attention seekers.
Was this before or after Johnny Depp got a cannon and in perfect gonzo spirit blasted Hunter Thompson’s ashes to “kingdom come”?
Same concept. Since then, it’s become something of a custom among a certain segment of the Key West population to send the dearly departed off over the water in such a manner. (A mechanically inclined buddy of mine has jerry-built special Roman-candle-like contraptions for just such purposes).
I was struck by the succinct, grown-up comment from from a guy named Barack Obama.
When she grew old, frail, and distressingly deaf, my mother committed suicide twice, both times unsuccessfully, by means of multiple sleeping pills. Afterward, the hospital would not discharge her except to a psychiatric facility. We had to go through a complex scenario to spring her from the hands of the state—which, following the same conventional presumption as the Church, presumed that IT was the owner of her life.
You have summed this up very well; these parallels in the requests of both state and church institutions for access to the individual, who must not be able to determine his own destiny, supposedly for his own good, but in reality to confirm the symmetry of power against the subordinates.
You are so right. Look at the hoops a person has to go through in order to be able to end one’s life with the imprimatur of the state. That’s why I say I’m going to have the means handy, should I ever need them, and the way I’m heading, I will, sooner rather than later, so fuck the state, what are they going to do, hold a cadaver trial?; the church is of no moment to me.
While obviously (pace Kilmer) the feelings of people one doesn’t know or who are not directly involved are not the responsibility of the would-be suicide, those of their family and closest friends certainly are. Even by them the vast majority of suicides are surely matters for compassion or sympathy rather than condemnation. But there are a couple of exceptions. Those who kill themselves in a situation that leaves those loved ones with practical problems the suicide couldn’t face, but which still remain for the relatives to deal with, e.g. financial ruin. I would quite understand why, say, a surviving spouse (usually the woman) with young children would characterize a suicide by her partner in those situations as cowardice. The problem she now has to deal with has not been in any way made easier, but now she has to deal with it alone, and with the added pain of the personal loss, not to mention the impact on the children. And second, a person who chooses to commit suicide by a method that directly involves other people, such as those who throw themselves under trains or large vehicles, or throw themselves off bridges or buildings onto busy streets. The long-term psychological harm done to, for instance, a train driver forced to become the means of another’s death, is horrifying, and “selfishness” is probably the least-abusive adjective one could use to describe someone who inflicts it on another.
“I’m in pain and I want it to end.”
Doesn’t that make it a selfish act? IMO, suicide is indeed a selfish act and I see nothing wrong with that. No one should have to live in pain for the benefit of others.
Of couse I have no use for those who use someone’s suicide to virtue signal their own “unselfishness”.
It would make it a selfish act, but that is not the underlying motive for suicide. Jerry just has it wrong there.
But if he was right, then… heh… yes, suicide would indeed be selfish.
+1
“No one should have to live in pain for the benefit of others.”
This striking phrase should be included in the UN Charter of Human Rights.
About that Val Kilmer rant — needs moar Jim Morrison, less John Holmes.
Plus less Kilmer.
I wish I could give Kilmer horrible mental anguish and pain and constantly tell him to snap out of it and stop being selfish. The. I’d like to subject him to a bunch of his dumb rants and opinions. I bet he’d have a different conclusion after a few months of that torment. Some people are so narcissistic that they can’t understand others until it happens to them.
Kilmer may or may not be narcissistic (probably is, given his profession)…
But I think you misunderstand his prose, which is all about Bourdain’s value to those around him, presented in opposition to Bourdain’s undoubted belief in the moment of the act that his continued existence was of extreme negative value.
Sure. “A spiritual guide once told me suicide is the most selfish act a human can execute and I was confused but she explained there’s just no mental place further away from humanity and purpose than the hypnotized numbness that creates the false picture of despair, that forces the victim, unaware, to believe, life’s legacy is over. “
No me me me there at all.
Agreed. I think this attitude removes agency from the individual – how could the spiritual guide or anyone else know for sure that the despair is a false picture? Perhaps the suicidal individual has rational reasons for believing that their life’s legacy is over. I don’t think we can assume that these beliefs are forced on an individual by “numbness.” I know that my opinions on this are at odds with those of my psychiatrist colleagues; they have training and experience that I don’t, and I understand why their attitudes are different from mine.
An essay written by one of my students made me think about what could be considered to be a situation in contrast to suicide: “do not resuscitate” decisions made by family and/or health professionals. An example would be a patient who’s had a brainstem stroke that leads to “locked-in syndrome,” in which the patient is conscious and cognitively intact, but can’t speak or move at all other than perhaps vertical movements of the eyeballs. This was the situation for journalist Jean-Dominique Bauby, who wrote The Diving Bell and the Butterfly. Many people would assume that someone in this situation would wish to die, and that they wouldn’t want medical interventions that would prolong life. After finding a way to communicate with such a patient, the student discovered that this was not the case, and that the individual wanted to go on with their life.
As he proved in Dreams From My Father, Ol’ Barry’s a pretty nifty prose stylist his own damn self. Got a real knack for the specific and concrete, that fella.
I strongly dispute Jerry’s claim that those left behind after a suicide are selfishly thinking only of themselves. After a loved one is dead, the survivors are the ONLY ones thinking!And the only ones suffering! The fact is that those who commit suicide are so distraught and irrational that they are incapable of imaging how their relatives and friends will feel. This is important to keep in mind: that the mental condition prior to suicide is one that excludes everything except the desire to end one’s suffering.
I have been in a religious sect related to opus dei. There every opinion is selfish. Only the official sects opinion is “””saint”””. And it follows catholic traditional doctrine that condemns suicide (ONLY GOD CAN DECIDE ABOUT LIFE… but burned people for heresy or witchcraft –we are the gods power administrators… ha ha ha).
Be sure that most of those who qualify suicide as selfish related or not to their family, friends, etc. are only doing apologetics. I/WE received orders in the sect to “give our ‘free’ opinion” in several ambient and internet to impose by work and appearance sects position on many maters. Of course was only RELIGIOUS PROPAGANDA.
Said this, in my opinion a person suffering depression isn’t selfish, but his will is deeply conditioned for his illness. Like a person with a gallon of whisky in his stomach takes probably risky decisions in his car driving… But not having medical solution to alleviate illness, having even studied for and against aspects with the family, friends, etc. I think suicide is an option and even an act of virtue. The solution for illness that have no solution.
I’m really surprised at the many people in just this comment section acting as if they know what suicide is about, why every person does it, what every person is thinking, etc. Especially since the people who comment on this site are generally significantly more intelligent than the average person.
Everyone: if you have not been through clinical depression/close to suicide, please stop thinking you know anything about it. Stop being so sure of your thoughts on the matter. You do not know what goes on in the heads of the severely depressed and suicidal. Have the humility to recognize that you don’t know all the answers, especially when it comes to something you haven’t experienced.
After a long period of caring for my mother who had early onset dementia that turned into Alzheimers, and me being the only one to deal with it, I did contemplate murder/suicide for two months as the only real way out.
Fortunately planning two deaths instead of one, without wanting to horrify or inconvenience other folk, proved to be hard.
What stopped it was that the situation abruptly changed on it’s own: she was no longer “there”- no recognition of who I was, where home was, and I could act to get her into assisted living.
Looking back on it now, 14 years later, it seems quite ridiculous that I saw that as the best option.
But, damn! It seemed so logical at the the time. It was just those details I was having a hard time with.
What a sad story. I’m glad your situation eventually abated.
It’s so overwhelming dealing with sick parents especially when you are the only one doing it. Partly it’s because you have little control over what they do to make it worse.
You and others might consider the possibility that I have had some experience with this, and am not talking out of my nether parts.
I’m sorry to hear this, but wondered. I hope all is as well as it can be now as I’m addicted to the Duck Reports (and all the other communications such as this one.)
Talk about selfish!!
I heartily agree with these sentiments, speaking as someone with bipolar disorder.
Even worse than Val Kilmer is politicizing the suicide as Alex Jones did.
A hot button issue in the Renaissance was the ethics of suicide since the Catholic church horrifically declared it a mortal (damnable) sin, while popular Stoic philosophers like Marcus Aurelius declared it honorable.
Francis Coppola’s Dracula movie mostly sticks to Bram Stoker’s plot, but adds a bit of business about Dracula turning from the church since they won’t give his wife a Christian burial due to her suicide!!
On of the most powerful arguments of scholar Roland Frye that Shakespeare was not at all conventionally Christian was WS’s reasonably sympathetic treatment of the suicides of Romeo, Juliet, and Othello.
Could it be that people who rage about the supposed selfishness of suicide are reacting to a fear of their own mortality? Death is inevitable. Yet, our culture (not just religion) portrays death as something to be dreaded and avoided at all costs. We even go to lengths to make the deceased look alive and merely sleeping.
Reading the comments in the other thread on suicide lead me to suspect that too many people are just not ready to accept the reality that they will die and that those they love will die.
We need to teach the wise words of Walt Kelly. “Don’t take life so serious, son. — it ain’t nohow permanent.”
I think that’s part of it. People expect you to be sunny and happy or at least to fight and battle. i know many women banned from cancer groups because they didn’t adopt the battle language or they spoke honestly about being in pain or in fear. That wasn’t something people wanted to witness because it could mean they’d have to look at their real feelings. I even read an article about how doctors are afraid to tell people their honest prognosis if not asked because many times people react angrily and accuse the physician of shortening their life simply by being honest.
And besides all that: how to think and talk about suicide in the framework of radical determinism? It is obviously not possible.
I think suicide victims DO think about the pain they will cause in others. In fact, I think that’s a pretty common concern. I know some teen suicide notes that worry specifically about how the parents will react, and try to soften the impact as much as they can.
I would say that there’s nothing more selfish than assuming you know what goes through the minds of people who commit suicide and blaming them for not thinking about it the way you believe they should. By doing this, you’re making it all about yourself, and dismissing the pain and mental processes they went through that you can’t even begin to fathom.
There is no room, then, for personal anguish? Who are we to say that Kilmer isn’t being sincere? It reads to me less a self-interested whine than a howl into the void, a projection of his own fears. Isn’t he allowed that?
Grief and how we express it, how we feel it, how it manifests itself is, like happiness, intensely personal.
Oops. didn’t mean that as a response to you BJ. I thought it was going to the general thread.
My first thought was for his daughter. Parents really should put aside their own feelings for the sake of their kids, not just in life-or-death decisions but in general.
He may have been thinking that he was a crappy dad and she’d be better off, but I hope he at least left her a note, like Kate Spade did for her daughter.
It will be tough for both of those kids 😦
I think that guilt and worthlessness can be the pain that the suicide feels. That can include, “the world would be better off without me.” Which is a very painful thought.
“Is suicide selfish” may not be the right question. Selfishness by definition is thinking of oneself to the exclusion of others, and thinking “I’m in pain and I want it to end” to the exclusion of how others may be affected by my act certainly fits that definition. One might go so far as to say that selfishness—being unable to think beyond one’s own problems—is one of the symptoms of depression.
The real question, seems to me, is not whether suicide is selfish but whether such selfishness is blameworthy. Even as someone who believes in free will, I’d say no. This is what makes Val Kilmer’s rant reprehensible—because neither Kilmer nor anyone else is in any position to be making judgments about what Bourdain was going through or take him to task for his decision to end his life.
Frankly, I find the notion that “unselfishness” necessarily indicates a virtuous person is over-rated. Do we not learn from kin selection and reciprocal altruism that apparent unselfishness may be hidden selfishness. Was Mother Teresa really a paragon of selflessness?
I characterize some of the “unselfish” acts I do for my spouse as “happy wife, happy life altruism.” 🙂
A most excellent point.
During the last few days I’ve heard complaints about how “reasons of suicide haven’t really been studied”.
Good grief.
The absolutely first ever academic monograph in the entire world history of sociology was Emile Durkheim’s case study “Suicide”, published in 1897.
Durkheim found four types of suicide:
1. Egoistic suicide
Arising from melancholy and depression reflecting not being integrated in a community.
2. Altruistic suicide
When an individual is overwhelmed by a group’s goals, for instance in military service.
3. Anomic suicide
Arising from a moral disorder reflecting a lack of direction during social upheaval.
4. Fatalistic suicide
When a person is excessively regulated in an oppressive society or community.
I have no idea of what happened to Anthony Bourdain. But I do know he’s not to blame for the sociological problems of suicide.
Anger at a person who commits suicide? Oh, yes. Anger along with everything else.
How would you feel if someone murdered a person you loved? Angry? Furious? And you can feel that anger if the person who killed is also the loved one who was killed.
Guilt, too. I wasn’t surprised to feel guilty after my husband died — I’d been directly involved in the painful situation / process. I was surprised at how guilty his young niece and nephew felt. Even friends we saw little, who didn’t know what was going on, felt guilt.
All in addition to grief.
Stephen Fry speaks up on his suicide attemps https://youtu.be/WDecSYU8FQYque
I don’t have anything substantive to add here, but I’d just like to thank the many people who opened up and graciously told their personal stories of loss, depression, suicidal tendencies and other tragic sufferings. There is a lot here to take in, and I feel I am a better person for having taken the time to read this sincere and illuminating thread.
^What he said.
The perpetrator of a suicide is dead. Calling them “selfish” looks like a most minor complaint given the tragedy of the situation. People who really feel strongly they have to end their lives will not be bothered by being considered “selfish” by some afterwards.
I think it’s an entirely fair assessment, too, which in my experience shades into feelings when someone you know takes this step. I felt that a bit, and others who knew the person, felt that, too. It didn’t overshadow everything else, at least for me, but I could understand if others feel stronger about this.
Other than that, an assessment that rests on feelings, a judgment call, can never be a matter-of-fact. We’re talking about personal feelings of those left behind; they may feel that, or they may not.
Once you factor in mental illness, determinism, free will, etc. the whole thinking and reasoning process anyway breaks down: people just do whatever they do, and may or may not “consider” anything, which may or may not include the people they leave bereaved.
I think that indeed selfishness is the last thing I associate with suicide.
Of course, if you have young children dependent on you it might be construed that way, but in all other cases: no.
I basically see only two categories of suicide: depression and the others.
Depression suicide is sad, and should not be, the others, I guess, are mainly ‘philosophical’ (say, not wanting to go down with the ruins of old age, or the rear admiral going down with his ship), and should be respected. One has to die anyway, and maybe now is the best moment. The freedom to determine.
The few ‘financial ruin’ ones I would not really know if they’d fall under that category, but I would not consider them selfish either, possibly liberating?
Mr Kilmer’s musings are neither here nor there.