Reader Joe Dickinson has sent in a last installment of photos of the Galápagos (photos of Australia to come). His notes are indented:

The Galapagos penguin (Spheniscus mendiculus) is, implausibly, found on the equator.

Superficially similar, the Galapagos flightless cormorant (Phalacrocorax harrisi) has vestigial wings. Flightless forms are, of course, common on islands.

OK, cuteness alert: a Galápagos sea lion pup (Zalophus wollebaeki):

And a juxtaposition of two tetrapods that have made the transition back to a partially aquatic habit; some sea lion pups as above and a marine iguana (Amblyrhynchus cristatus).

A mockingbird (Mimus parvulus), Espanola Island variety.

We saw a small number of flamingos (Phoenicopterus ruber).

A green sea turtle (Chelonia agassizii) viewed while snorkeling:

A couple of marine iguanas (Amblyrhynchus cristatus). They are quite variable in color.

A brown pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis) with a pile of marine iguanas behind and some Sally lightfoot crabs (Grapsus grapsus) off to the side.

Clusters of marine iguanas can be quite impressive.