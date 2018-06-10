Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Joe Dickinson has sent in a last installment of photos of the Galápagos (photos of Australia to come). His notes are indented:

The Galapagos penguin (Spheniscus mendiculus) is, implausibly, found on the equator.

Superficially similar, the Galapagos flightless cormorant (Phalacrocorax harrisi) has vestigial wings.  Flightless forms are, of course, common on islands.

OK, cuteness alert: a Galápagos sea lion pup (Zalophus wollebaeki):

And a juxtaposition of two tetrapods that have made the transition back to a partially aquatic habit; some sea lion pups as above and a marine iguana (Amblyrhynchus cristatus).

A mockingbird (Mimus parvulus), Espanola Island variety.

We saw a small number of flamingos (Phoenicopterus ruber).

A green sea turtle (Chelonia agassizii) viewed while snorkeling:

A couple of marine iguanas (Amblyrhynchus cristatus).  They are quite variable in color.

A brown pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis) with a pile of marine iguanas behind and some Sally lightfoot crabs (Grapsus grapsus) off to the side.

Clusters of marine iguanas can be quite impressive.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 10, 2018 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, mammals, photography, reptiles. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 10, 2018 at 7:52 am | Permalink

    Simply delightful.

    Reply
  2. Speaker To Animals
    Posted June 10, 2018 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    A green sea turtle (Chelonia agassizii) viewed while snorkeling:

    What’s with the gold colour? Is that reflected light? It looks like it’s lit internally.

    Reply
    • Speaker To Animals
      Posted June 10, 2018 at 8:48 am | Permalink

      Or is this some weird colour illusion like that dress a few years back and only some of us are seeing a green shell as gold?

      Reply
    • Joe Dickinson
      Posted June 10, 2018 at 11:46 am | Permalink

      I think algae growing on the shell plays a role, but also sunlight striking at a particular angle. I have pictures from around Maui with quite similar effects, so I don’t think it is terribly rare.

      Reply
  3. Glenda Palmer
    Posted June 10, 2018 at 11:31 am | Permalink

    I’ll only get to Galápagos in my next life I suppose – meanwhile I really enjoy the photos and captions. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted June 10, 2018 at 12:24 pm | Permalink

      An excellent reason to wish for another life! But, alas.

      These are great photos. I especially like the last two because of the composition, but they’re all very interesting.

      Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted June 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm | Permalink

    Wonderful stuff! I enjoyed this.

    Reply
  5. ploubere
    Posted June 10, 2018 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    Nice set of photos. I too wish I could have made it to the Galapagos in this life.

    Reply
  6. Mark R.
    Posted June 10, 2018 at 3:22 pm | Permalink

    I never get tired of Galapagos photos. These are top-notch. Thanks for the submission.

    Reply
  7. John Conoboy
    Posted June 10, 2018 at 3:44 pm | Permalink

    Great pictures Joe. I think you and I have similar tastes–Tanzania, Galapagos, Monterey Bay. I have not made it to Australia yet, but it is on the list.

    Did you notice any relation to Iguana coloring and which island you were on?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: