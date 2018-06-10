“Drunk on virtue”: Penguin Random House’s new diversity rules

Author Lionel Shriver, subject of several posts on this site, has become a vociferous opponent of the claim that authors cannot “culturally appropriate” the lives of those who don’t share their gender or ethnicity. She’s also spoken out against literary censorship of the kind that would ban Huckleberry Finn from American public schools. Now a letter from Penguin Random House (PRH, my publisher in the U.S.) has fallen into her hands. Apparently intended for authors and employees, it promotes the goal that “both our new hires and the authors we acquire. . reflect UK society by 2025.” That’s a clue that the letter is for the UK branch of PRH; were it my own US publisher, I’d be as irate as she about the questionnaire that, as she describes, was sent to PRH authors and potential employees.

Click on the screenshot below to see her short piece at the Spectator:

She’s brutally critical of the questionnaire:

The accompanying questionnaire for PRH authors is by turns fascinating, comical and depressing. Gender and ethnicity questions provide the coy ‘prefer not to say’ option, ensuring that being female or Japanese can remain your deep dark secret. As the old chocolate-or-vanilla sexes have multiplied into Baskin Robbins, responders to ‘How would you define your gender?’ may tick, ‘Prefer to use my own term’. In the pull-down menu under ‘How would you define your sexual orientation?’, ‘Bi’ and ‘Bisexual’ are listed as two completely different answers (what do these publishing worthies imagine ‘bi’ means?). Not subsumed by that mere ‘gender’ enquiry, out of only ten questions, ‘Do you identify as trans?’ merits a whole separate query — for 0.1 per cent of the population. (Thus with a staff of about 2,000, PRH will need to hire exactly two). You can self-classify as disabled, and three sequential questions obviously hope to elicit that you’ve been as badly educated as humanly possible. And check out the ethnicity pull-down. ‘Asian or Asian British’ may specify ‘Indian,’ ‘Bangladeshi, ‘Chinese’, or ‘Pakistan’; the correct adjectival form of the latter nationality seems to be mysteriously unprintable. ‘Black or Black British’ may identify as ‘Caribbean’ or ‘African’. ‘Mixed’ allows for the options ‘White and Black African’, ‘White and Black Caribbean’, and ‘White and Asian’, but any other combo is merely ‘Mixed: Other’. As for us crackers, there’s ‘White: British’, ‘White: Irish’, and ‘White: Gypsy or Irish Traveller’, but the rest can only tick ‘White: Other’. Let’s unpack that pull-down. If your office is chocka with Italians, Greeks, Spaniards, Germans, Danes, Finns, Bosnians, Hungarians, Czechs, Russians, Americans, Canadians, Australians, Kiwis, Argentines, Guatemalans, Mexicans, Romanians who aren’t travellers and South African Jews — I could go on — together speaking dozens of languages and bringing to their workplace a richly various historical and cultural legacy, the entire workforce could be categorised as ‘White: Other’. Your office is not diverse.

Sadly, I have no access to the questionnaire. I didn’t get one, as I write for PRH US.

Shriver has a point here, although the rest of her article is a bit overly heated. Perhaps PRH is going about this in a ludicrous way, but it’s not out of line to see if there is indeed a bias—not among authors, but among employees. As I’ve seen from my own dealings with publishers, I don’t think they care much about the ethnicity or gender of their authors so long as they produce books that are good and books that will sell. When your agent submits a prospectus to a publisher like PRH, nobody specifies your ethnicity, though I suppose your gender may be revealed by your name. But perhaps it’s worth examining if the publisher itself employs a paucity of minorities, and then to figure out why. If it’s bias, fix it. If it’s for other reasons, like differential interests of different groups or a small hiring pool of minorities, ponder whether any action is necessary.

Shriver sees two problems with this kind of diversity vetting. The first is that it neglects other kinds of diversity, including that of “life experience”. As we all know, promoting diversity has largely become a euphemism for “acquire more oppressed minorities,” and by “oppressed” it means “brown, black, or female.” Readers may ponder if this kind of diversity is the only kind worth striving for. I, for one, think it must go beyond this.

Second, and more convincingly, the search for “more diverse authors” may dilute the quality of a publisher’s output. As she says,

. . . dazzled by this very highest of social goods, many of our institutions have ceased to understand what they are for. Drunk on virtue, Penguin Random House no longer regards the company’s raison d’être as the acquisition and dissemination of good books. Rather, the organisation aims to mirror the percentages of minorities in the UK population with statistical precision. Thus from now until 2025, literary excellence will be secondary to ticking all those ethnicity, gender, disability, sexual preference and crap-education boxes. We can safely infer from that email that if an agent submits a manuscript written by a gay transgender Caribbean who dropped out of school at seven and powers around town on a mobility scooter, it will be published, whether or not said manuscript is an incoherent, tedious, meandering and insensible pile of mixed-paper recycling. Good luck with that business model. Publishers may eschew standards, but readers will still have some.

The last sentence sounds a bit bitter and, frankly, a bit bigoted. Nobody wants to read bad books just because they’re written by “diverse voices,” but there is a point in looking more widely for those voices. After all, minority readers do want to read about people like themselves. Not always, to be sure; and the best literature, even if written by a minority member or portraying a minority culture, should appeal to people from many backgrounds, regardless of gender, nationality, or pigmentation. The question is whether Penguin really will reduce their literary standards to “mirror the UK population”. I doubt it. But they might have a look at their employees.

h/t: Michael