Woman catches foul ball in her beer, then chugs it

Here’s a woman after my own heart. During Tuesday’s game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves (Braves won 14-1), this woman caught a foul ball in her cup of beer, and then chugged it with the ball still in it!

11 Comments

  1. Justin Zimmer
    I imagine that foul ball made for a foul beer, but I applaud her spirit nonetheless!

  2. Ken Kukec
    Made my day. Would that there were stadia full like her!

  3. thespartanatheist
    Lol! A woman after your heart. Mine as well. Cheers!

  4. Roger
    I’m skeptical!

  5. John W.
    Definitely calling shenanigans on this one. You can’t see any spillage of beer or splash. Her beer is very neat and very full. Most significantly, you can hear the actual foul ball hit the roof. This group of fans was waiting for a foul to be hit in the (approximately) right direction.

    • Blue
      I concur, Mr John W. Utterly.

      Having had three kiddos play
      this wondrous game and myself,
      at their sidelines with the
      game day – worksheet keeping
      immaculate accounts of each one’s
      play whilst at the same time trying
      to balance a glassful, have
      spilt many such. Totally or nearly
      completely splashed … … empty !

      Shenaigans quite. She with her posse
      were awaiting such a deal. For thereafter it
      exact and said attentions.

      Blue

    • Mark Sturtevant
      Even if that is true…
      Well played, mystery lady. Well played.

  6. Randall Schenck
    Probably 10 bucks for a beer at the park. Can’t waste it.

  7. painedumonde
    I may have to file for divorce.

  8. George
    Her name is Ginny DiMarco. She does not know it yet but she is my fiance.
    https://ftw.usatoday.com/2018/06/san-diego-padres-fan-foul-ball-beer-chug-catch-braves-mlb

    • George
      Gabby not Ginny. I should remember the name of my future wife.

