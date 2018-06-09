Woman catches foul ball in her beer, then chugs it

Here’s a woman after my own heart. During Tuesday’s game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves (Braves won 14-1), this woman caught a foul ball in her cup of beer, and then chugged it with the ball still in it!
I imagine that foul ball made for a foul beer, but I applaud her spirit nonetheless!
Made my day. Would that there were stadia full like her!
Lol! A woman after your heart. Mine as well. Cheers!
I’m skeptical!
Definitely calling shenanigans on this one. You can’t see any spillage of beer or splash. Her beer is very neat and very full. Most significantly, you can hear the actual foul ball hit the roof. This group of fans was waiting for a foul to be hit in the (approximately) right direction.
I concur, Mr John W. Utterly.
Having had three kiddos play
this wondrous game and myself,
at their sidelines with the
game day – worksheet keeping
immaculate accounts of each one’s
play whilst at the same time trying
to balance a glassful, have
spilt many such. Totally or nearly
completely splashed … … empty !
Shenaigans quite. She with her posse
were awaiting such a deal. For thereafter it
exact and said attentions.
Blue
Even if that is true…
Well played, mystery lady. Well played.
Probably 10 bucks for a beer at the park. Can’t waste it.
I may have to file for divorce.
Her name is Ginny DiMarco. She does not know it yet but she is my fiance.
https://ftw.usatoday.com/2018/06/san-diego-padres-fan-foul-ball-beer-chug-catch-braves-mlb
Gabby not Ginny. I should remember the name of my future wife.