Thought for the day: On mental illness and assisted suicide

The suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain have made me realize again how strongly the media and society regard every suicide as in some sense a failure: a failure of the deceased to get help, a failure of the caregivers to give proper help, or a failure of friends and family to notice a problem. In general, I agree—but not always. Certainly those who have recognized suicidal tendencies, or who have been severely depressed, should be made aware of the opportunities for help, and everything should be done to provide that help.
But this doesn’t always work. Despite drugs, therapy, and so on, some people in tremendous mental distress are not improved, and simply want to end their pain by ending their lives. I don’t think that in every case we should say “they shouldn’t kill themselves.” The pain of severe depression can be so strong, and so persistent, that the sufferer feels it’s better to end the pain than to live with an incurable mental illness. Is this really so different from a terminal cancer patient in unbearable physical pain who wants the pain to stop? I don’t see how—not if every attempt to fix things has failed. After all, unbearable physical pain causes unbearable mental pain.
The Netherlands and Belgium allow people with severe psychiatric problems and suicidal ideation to undergo euthanasia, but of course only under the strictest medical and legal vetting. This has in fact happened; the story of a depressed 29-year-old who was euthanized in the Netherlands is here. (It’s in the Catholic Herald, and of course suicide is a sin in Catholicism, sometimes a mortal sin.) The idea that you’re going to hell for killing yourself is one of the many repugnant views of the Vatican.
You can also get legal euthanasia if you are old, in declining health, and yet don’t have a terminal disease. That was the case for 104 year old Australian scientist David Goodall, who peacefully ended his life in the Dignitas Clinic in Switzerland, simply because it was becoming too difficult for him to live. In effect, he was allowed to be euthanized because he was distressed at the thought of his decline.
There are at least three reasons to allow physically healthy but severely depressed people—people who have tried every recourse but failed to improve—to undergo euthanasia. The first is that if we don’t give them a peaceful death, they may well try to kill themselves in a messier, more painful, or even an unsuccessful way. And that is traumatic for family and friends, who aren’t allowed to be there in countries that don’t allow euthanasia (you can be charged with “abetting a death”). Why not die peacefully and legally, in the presence of those who care about you?
The second is that knowing you can get barbiturates if you qualify may be the very thing that keeps you alive. I know of one 24 year old Dutch woman who qualified, but changed her mind when the doctor was on the way, and it’s likely that knowing she had that alternative is what gave her the strength to go on. You can see a video about her here. This change of mind apparently occurs in about 25% of people approved for euthanasia in the Netherlands on mental-health grounds.
Mainly, though, who are we to judge that someone in unbearable and untreatable mental pain must be kept alive at all costs? It seems to me that if you meet the criteria various enlightened nations have set out for euthanasia, severe mental illness should qualify—so long as the person is sentient enough to make that decision. Some extremely depressed people, after all, are compos mentis and simply don’t want to live.
Before you weigh in, watch this story (the mental illness caused “somatoform [physical] pain). I also recommend your watching the video about the Dutch woman in the link above.
This seems to me the wrong reaction: Rose McGowan put this on her Twitter feed, expressing anger at Bourdain for killing himself and for thinking the world would be better off without him (I don’ t think this is something that most suicides even think about). It’s also horribly solipsistic (she’s since taken it down, but it’s on the news and everywhere in the media). But mainly, it assumes that depression is always a “temporary problem”. It isn’t. And anger at someone who kills themselves is a corrosive emotion: how can you know why they did it?
Yes, publicizing suicide hotlines is a good idea, but the job of those hotlines, as you may know, is to keep people alive. Most potential suicides could indeed use that kind of intervention. But as I’ve just said, not everyone should be forced to stay alive at all costs.
I believe in self-determination … for countries and for individuals. I believe people have a right to end their own life. I also feel a societal obligation to provide help to those contemplating suicide in case they are mistaken about their situation. But having laws against suicide is quite wrong and I laud those states trying to provide counseling and then death with dignity to those who want that. Currently every suicide tends to leave a mess behind for their loved ones or the authorities to clean up after them. Forcing people to treat their loved ones this way is wrong.
My husband committed suicide in 2015. Sadly, it can sneak up on you. I have corresponded with many survivors of suicide who had no idea, no suspicion, no indication that anything was wrong. For those left behind, the sorrow and horror is made worse by the shock. And the guilt. You spend every waking minute analyzing everything that came before, asking “What did I miss? How could I not know?” You feel responsible. Friends and family don’t necessarily rally around you in support either. Some of them blame you, some of them just drift away because it’s too awkward. I struggle with my opinion that each person has the right to make life decisions for themselves, because the aftermath of suicide is so terrible. It breaks my heart. Mental illness, depression, anxiety–these still carry a stigma in society. Men in particular I think hesitate to admit weakness. They don’t want to say that they need help.
I am sorry for your loss.
A guy who sat next to me at work committed suicide. Nobody saw it coming. He had been injured in a severe and traumatic accident a year before, but had apparently fully physically recovered, though people who knew him before said he’d changed. But he seemed perfectly normal to me. He left a wife and two young children. Very sad.
But I think that’s really a very different case from the sort we’re discussing, where the individual’s decision to end his life is well foreshadowed.
Of course, I recognize the distinction but I think that mental illness and suicidal ideation are messier than that. It isn’t as simple as one box holds long term despair and neat planning, and the other box has the less neat stuff. The two are connected, despite our desire to categorize.
My business partner and best friend committed suicide in 2009.
It was at least three years before the mere ghost of a thought of him didn’t drive me to my knees in grief. But before I could get to a place of grief, I experienced so much rage that I was constantly grinding my teeth, which caused my jaws to ache and made my temples pound. That was unexpected. The rage passed; the grief lingered. Here is almost ten years later, and I wonder if I’ll live long enough to forgive him.
I keep these thoughts to myself. You’re allowed to have some kinds of feelings about a suicide, but not some others, apparently, and the lens we use when we look at suicide currently can be very hinky.
My heart goes out to you.
I’m so sorry. And yes, anger goes with it. I was angry for a long time, I still am now and then. It’s a peculiar set of emotions, and unless you’ve been through it you simply can’t understand it. I spent yesterday crying off and on all day. Anthony Bourdain really got to me, it brought all of those emotions to the surface.
The physician who opposed assisted suicide says that our culture is messed up because we want to “eradicate pain”. But that isn’t the message I took from the video. No one is saying we must eradicate ALL pain, just unbearable long-lasting pain. There’s a big difference there.
Agreed. And if there’s some pain we can eradicate, what possible excuse do we have for not doing so?
That physician is just using the slippery-slope argument in another guise.
It isn’t a case of these people being euthanized – it is assisted suicide which is a totally different thing.
It’s clear that what I’m talking about here is assisted suicide, which is the same thing as euthanasia. Look it up. Here’s one place: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Euthanasia
You wrote “The Netherlands and Belgium allow people with severe psychiatric problems and suicidal ideation to undergo euthanasia” and “There are at least three reasons to allow physically healthy but severely depressed people—people who have tried every recourse but failed to improve—to undergo euthanasia.”, which is why I stated that it isn’t euthanasia but assisted suicide. 🙂
In the Netherlands, Swizerland and Belgium, the assisting doctors prepare the drink, but it is the patient who takes the cup and drinks it, so it is not a case of “termination of life by a doctor at the request of a patient” (except in the cases where the patients are paralyzed and cannot hold the cup by themselves).
I find the term “euthanasia” a misleading term because of all the negative connotations it carries, especially in the cases of patients who are euthanized by doctors or nurses without their knowledge or consent, sometimes even without the patients’ families’ knowledge and consent, and too often for the sake of convenience.
Whatever. This is just an argument over semantics.
“The second is that knowing you can get barbiturates if you qualify may be the very thing that keeps you alive.”
Absolutely!
I totally support the individual’s right to end their lives (or have their life ended for them on demand if they are physically incapacitated) but I’m also conscious that often, if you can do something any time you like, you don’t feel the need to do it right away.
This is in stark contrast to the current situation in most countries where, if you think you’re going to want to end your life, you better do it soon before you become incapable of doing it unaided. I wonder how many people have died earlier than they otherwise would precisely because of this risk?
And pain itself is very strongly influenced by the mind. If one knows that surcease is available the actual ‘physical’ pain experienced may be lessened. If one is condemned to stay alive regardless of suffering, the pain experienced may well intensify.
This post reinforces what I have previously thought about the mental health profession. Namely, it is fairly good at diagnosing mental ailments, but mediocre at best in treating them. Compared to other areas of medicine, mental health treatment is in the dark ages. It is hit or miss whether any treatment, such as talk therapy, pills, or a combination thereof, really work or any patient improvement is due to the placebo effect. In some cases, the patient may improve on her own without any treatment at all. From what I have read, the efficacy of pills is often marginal at best. Most pills can have serious side effects. It seems to me also that scientific studies of the success or failure rate of any treatment are very hard to conduct. It is a pity there is no blood test. Improvements in mental health outcomes will require a much better understanding of the brain. This doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.
For the cases where they recover due to a placebo effect, would you consider this a failure?
You ask a good question. I suppose the placebo effect can be called a success if the recovery is long term. Maybe a method can be devised where patients are started off with sugar pills and then move to pharmaceuticals if they don’t work. Those cured by placebo pills would save a small fortune, something the drug industry would not be pleased about.
As I noted above, in the mental health field he definition of terms like “cure” and “recovery” are murky. If a person is “cured” (no matter how you define the word), it is often uncertain as to why it happened. For example, if a person is no longer depressed by taking pills for five years and then relapses because the pills seemingly stop working, what do we say about that?
I think the efficacy of certain psych meds is beyond doubt, at this point. I’m taking SSRIs and they truly are a God-sent for depressives.
I’m glad they work for you. Not all people can say this. More needs to be learned why certain pills seem to work for a person while others don’t. The role of the genetic component of mental illnesses needs much more study.
You mean, similar to the way historians are good at analyzing past event, but are, as a group, notoriously unreliable when it comes to prognostication? 🙂
Physician assisted suicide is clearly the compassionate choice. I applaud those states and countries that have taken the step to legalize that choice, however I do not think that many have opened that door wide enough. In addition to mental conditions as described in the video, I feel that assisted suicide should be opened to those who have incurable dementia such as Alzheimer. Many laws now require that one has to make an informed election at the time of suicide. For many with dementia that likely means making the decision earlier in the disease than would be necessary. I suggest that a living will, or other legal instrument could spell out the conditions that one would want their life terminated. Maybe non recognition of family or other condition, but not require an informed decision at the time of termination.
As to the assisted suicide aspect of your post–I had to give it some thought–I am on the fence. In the US, I think that we might find suicide to be an impulsive act in many cases. The availability of firearms makes suicide, as they say, a permanent solution to a temporary problem. The whole system seems to be designed for failure. If we permitted assisted suicide for depression or serious mental illness, it would certainly make it easier for families and loved ones. But it’s likely that many of the suicides that occur in the US would not qualify for this. This is based on my own experience, of course, and anecdotal knowledge from my interactions with other survivors of suicide.
I think ‘assisted suicide’ would have very little affect on impulsive suicides, and it isn’t really intended to. It’s a solution to a different problem.
Implicit in most assisted-suicide laws is that the process would be carefully regulated and with plenty of prior notice. It’s intended to alleviate the suffering of people with long-term conditions. Anyone who is hiding their suicidal impulses would not qualify for assisted suicide, as you say. I’m certain any advocate of assisted suicide would say that, if the individual’s impulse to end their life is occasioned by a purely mental condition (like depression), it is far preferable to attempt to treat their condition and alleviate it, and assisted suicide should only be considered if their condition is chronic and incurable.
“The Netherlands and Belgium allow people with severe psychiatric problems and suicidal ideation to undergo euthanasia, but of course only under the strictest medical and legal vetting.”
When you start hearing euphemisms like “undergo euthanasia” in lieu of “kill themselves,” you can be pretty sure that there’s something questionable going on.
My objection to assisted suicide (which is legal in my state of Oregon) is precisely the strict medical and legal vetting required. I don’t like the idea of the state or the medical profession having the power to decide who qualifies and who doesn’t qualify to end their lives. Far better, IMO, to make the lethal drugs available OTC and let people make their own decision about how and when to use them. Too dangerous? Well, then, I suppose the person in question will just have to go buy a gun.
Life is forced upon us by our biological parents. It becomes akin to that hideous quilt gifted by a matronly aunt. We’re obligated to smile and put it on display, even though we detest it. Then the state says we have little to no say in deciding when we are done. How ignominious!
This is a rational thought, and I hope you don’t take offense, but this seems to me the decadent outlook of a modern society that has lost its wonder. An existence that is comparatively full and easy, dismissed without appreciation that we are here, at this time, on this planet, with all there is to marvel at and learn. How sad that we can’t see it. A Pale Blue Dot should be required reading in American schools.
There ought to be adequate safeguards (hell, more-than-adequate safeguards) to weed out people who are merely going through a rough patch, but beyond that, anyone truly intent on killing themself should have access to the means for doing so in a clean, simple, dignified manner. It sure-as-shit isn’t a “sin,” and it makes no sense to treat it as any type of crime.
The general primitive thinking in this county on all healthcare leaves little or no hope that anything reasonable will be done about this one. Maybe one day a specific state will include this in assisted suicide but I would have little hope. Right now the republicans are attempting to rip away what is left of our care system and waiting for the rest of it to go bankrupt. If you want to kill yourself they say – get a gun. Heck, Trump is on the way to his big negotiations with Kim so maybe we will not have to worry about it for long.
Also physical pain. We don’t do enough to ease physical pain then we act all surprised that someone chooses to die rather than endure it. Doctors can’t prescribe medications that can cause addiction or damage organs to people who aren’t expected to die of their malady. So the people either turn to street drugs or kill themselves or both. Here is an article about a dentist in his 30s who committed sucide from chronic severe pain. I know the pain he had. I too have pain high in my neck that has been relentless at times. http://www.dyingwithdignity.ca/adam_ross_story