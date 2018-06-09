Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, June 9, 2018—graduation day for my University’s class of 2018. It’s thundering outside now and very overcast, with strong predictions of showers: I fear that this graduation, which is held outside rain or shine, will be spoiled by thunderstorms. The University does pass out portable rain ponchos (in plastic spheres) when this happens. At least people won’t hang around to bother the ducks! Best of luck to all the grads who, like newly hatched ducklings, will be rudely tossed into the Big Pond of Life to make their way as best they can. It’s National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day, and I’ll assert once again that the addition of rhubarb to any dessert always makes it worse. It’s a vegetable, not a fruit!

Although Queen Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, today is celebrated as the Generic Queen’s Birthday in the UK. Here’s a tweet sent by Matthew. Those of you who tell me how savvy and wonderful she is, well, have a look at this video. “COWS!”

On June 9, 1497, Vasco da Gama’s expedition set out to India (the first European voyage there) in four ships. He made it to the west coast of India on 14 May, 1498, and, after having lost more than half his men, returned to Portugal on August 29, 1499. On June 9 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read in public for the first time by John Nixon, accompanied by the ringing of bells, possibly including the Liberty Bell. On this day in 1932, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached its lowest point during the depression: 41.22. It now stands at a bit over 25,000. On June 9, 1947, reports were broadcast that a UFO had crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, in a huge public delusion now known as the Roswell UFO incident. Finally, on June 9, 1994, Kim Jong-il replaced his father, Kim Il-Sung, after the first Kim died. Birds sang the new Dear Leader’s name, and there were miracles, of course.

Notables born on this day include Eli Lilly (1838), John D. Rockefeller (1839), Igor Tamm (1895), Nelson Rockefeller (1908), Billy Eckstine (1914), Kevin Bacon (1958), Joan Osborne (1962), and reader Laurie Sidoni (1965, staff of the coffee-drinking cat Theo). Those who bought the farm on June 9 include Christiaan Huygens (1695), Percy Bysshe Shelley (1822, drowned at 29), Kim il-Sung (see above, 1994), John Templeton, who willed his dosh to mess up science with the incursion of religion (2008), Betty Ford (2011) and Ernst Borgnine (2012).

In honor of La Osborne’s birthday, here’s her smoking version of “Heat Wave,” backed by the Funk Brothers (the original Motown studio band):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is once again being solipsistic:

Hili: I do not have any big ambitions. A: Really? Hili: Really. I’m a goddess and that’s enough for me.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie mam wielkich ambicji.

Ja: Naprawdę?

Hili: Naprawdę, jestem boginią i musi mi to wystarczyć.

Some tweets. I found this one, but for once I beat Pinker, as I have a VERTEBRATE species named after me, the frog Atelopus coynei. Is that better than all Pinker’s honorary degrees and “scientific bling”?

Forget the honorary degrees & scientific bling. I've just received the greatest honor: a species of beetle has been named after me, Xixuthrus pinkeri, by the entomologist Andrey Zubov. — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) June 7, 2018

From Heather Hastie:

Watch a virtual Stegosaurus walk around as Sir David Attenborough explains how this dinosaur would have moved. The animation was made for Sky VR's #HoldTheWorld and is based on the most complete Stegosaurus skeleton ever found.https://t.co/udPYQFhJsy — NaturalHistoryMuseum (@NHM_London) June 7, 2018

From Grania: the sound of one bot talking to another:

Two auto-replying bots have now been stuck in a loop with each other for several hours and the resulting thread reads like most of my internal monologue: pic.twitter.com/QK5NThBTAN — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) June 7, 2018

If you have autocorrect stories like this, put them in the comments:

My pregnant wife texted me a selfie in a new dress and asked "Does it make my butt look big?" I texted back "Noo!" My phone autocorrect my response to "Moo!" Please send help! — Josh (@billingsley313) June 7, 2018

From Matthew, who loves capybaras and says “Sound on!”

An amazing Greek disc from 2700 years ago. 4 cm, to Americans, is only about 1.6 inches.

From 2,700 years ago, a Greek roundel (medallion/disc) with bees, in gold. Hard to believe that its recorded diameter is just 4cm (1½ inches) (Photos: Peter Paul Geoffrion; Nasher Museum of Art, Duke Univ) pic.twitter.com/iwZtNrYdXC — Journal of Art in Society (@artinsociety) June 9, 2018

A d*g. No comment.

RT if you just wanna be as happy as this dog on his slide [via @JukinMedia] pic.twitter.com/ikyDs9VfxW — Complex (@Complex) September 20, 2017

Well. . . . .

You may know Cumberbatch/Otters, but do you know what my SECOND most popular Tumblr post of all time is? Answer: it's Fountain Pens That Look Like Tom Hiddleston. pic.twitter.com/mdsBo6mnzB — RedScharlach (@redfacts) June 8, 2018

Then you may also like: nudibranchia / opisthobranchia that look like David Bowie (via https://t.co/uz7qUA5FFw). pic.twitter.com/BpKmMOgipm — Robin Malik (@robinmalik) June 8, 2018

Something from the language mavens:

The winner has to be hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia for the fear of long words — Roberto A. Jiménez Rivera (@hashtagRoberto) June 8, 2018

oh wow yup I stand corrected. THIS is the worst. 😂 https://t.co/KBlXq8hU5I — nadirah (@polumechanos) June 8, 2018

Matthew loves this Japanese frog painting:

hello, here is my favorite piece of art i've seen all year: “frog” by matsumoto hoji. edo period. 1814. i love this frog!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bYCiJ5uqI9 — jomny sun (@jonnysun) June 7, 2018

. . and the scale of the deep sea:

#TheDeep of #OurBluePlanet (approx scaled)

🌊surface

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

🐳deepest whale 2992m

v

v

v

🌏average ocean depth 3682m

v

v

v

v

v

v

👽deepest hydrothermal vents 4987m

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

🐟deepest fish 8178m

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

v

🦐deepest point ~10916m — Dr Jon Copley (@expeditionlog) November 10, 2017