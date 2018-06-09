Saturday: duck report

I’m glad to report that all the ducks are still there—eleven, including 8 ducklings, Honey, and Hank and Frank. They’ve all been fed twice, and the family is reposing on Tree Island to get away from the crowds. Today’s photos:

The morning feeding at 7 a.m.: very quiet and rainy. (The rain let up about 9:30 a.m, and now it’s even a bit sunny.)

Postprandial bath after second feeding:

The ducklings are still cute, but soon they’ll be awkward teenagers. And their appetite for duckling pellets is insatiable!

Which one of these things is not like the others? The duckling actually pecked at the turtle a couple of times.