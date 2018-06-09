We have two contributors today, and the last one sent a felid photo.

First up is Randy Schenck from Iowa, whose contribution is called “Finches Gone Wild”:

I cannot identify specifically but maybe the House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus). The water fountain continues to amaze every type of bird and they become unhinged in this water paradise.

Readers, are these house finches?

Tara Tanaka in Florida (vimeo site here, flickr site here) sent a photo of their resident bobcat (Lynx rufus ), photographed two days ago and conveniently called Bob. Her notes (she adds “please view large”):

After dinner last night I looked out the bedroom window and saw Bob walking toward the front yard, right next to the house. Our back doors are very noisy to open, so I grabbed my GH5 with the manual focus Nikon 300mm f2.8 and ran out through the garage and walked slowly around the corner and into the back yard. Just as I was putting the already lowered tripod on the ground, Bob came back around his corner of the house and began walking toward the swamp. I’m not 100% sure it’s the best idea to be squatting on the ground near a hungry bobcat, but so far so good. I’ve set the blind up and plan to eat dinner early so I can be out there when and where he’s been appearing the last two evenings.

Sadly, it rained and there was no bobcat spotting, but it will resume and we might get more photos and videos.