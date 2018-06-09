We have two contributors today, and the last one sent a felid photo.
First up is Randy Schenck from Iowa, whose contribution is called “Finches Gone Wild”:
I cannot identify specifically but maybe the House Finch (Haemorhous mexicanus). The water fountain continues to amaze every type of bird and they become unhinged in this water paradise.
Readers, are these house finches?
Tara Tanaka in Florida (vimeo site here, flickr site here) sent a photo of their resident bobcat (Lynx rufus ), photographed two days ago and conveniently called Bob. Her notes (she adds “please view large”):
After dinner last night I looked out the bedroom window and saw Bob walking toward the front yard, right next to the house. Our back doors are very noisy to open, so I grabbed my GH5 with the manual focus Nikon 300mm f2.8 and ran out through the garage and walked slowly around the corner and into the back yard. Just as I was putting the already lowered tripod on the ground, Bob came back around his corner of the house and began walking toward the swamp. I’m not 100% sure it’s the best idea to be squatting on the ground near a hungry bobcat, but so far so good. I’ve set the blind up and plan to eat dinner early so I can be out there when and where he’s been appearing the last two evenings.
Sadly, it rained and there was no bobcat spotting, but it will resume and we might get more photos and videos.
Oooo, I cannot tell, Randall, if
house finch, house wren or house sparrow — —
even with thus as quite helpful in re
one’s backyard full up o’brown bird types:
http://www.birdsintheyard.com/brown-colored-birds.html !
Darling fun – gavotting and – gamboling avians !
Blue
Pretty bobcat. Ours in NM tend to be much scruffier looking.
Due to the angle of the shot, which doesn’t allow a clear view of the head of either male or female, or their bellies, which I usually require to make certain of the species ID, it’s difficult to tell. However, I’m going to say they are H. mexicanus due to the amount of brown over red. The male purple finch almost glows red in comparison to the house finch. If we could see the head, the presence of a dark cheek stripe on the female or the lack of dark chest and belly stripes on the male would be the clincher. Of course, the best way to ID them is when both species are present at the same time.
Is your fountain hooked up to a hose for constant water supply, or do you have to keep it filled? It looks great, and while I’m sure it’s out of my price range, may I inquire as to the make and model?
And wow, what a beautiful bobcat! What a stunning cat! I cannot for the life of me understand why many people, like my father, see that and want to shoot it. Magnificent beastie, so lucky to have it in your life! how I envy you!
I should have included a sitting still picture for identification. The way this fountain works is with a water well or pit underneath with 20 or more gals of water in there. Then you just put a small electrical pump in the water with hose attached to the hole in the rock. This way you just recycle the water. You will have evaporation so every so often you add water to the well. The pump also has a regulator on the hose to adjust pressure. This pump has been running continuously for about a year.
Nice stuff! So … Bob is a male?
Beautiful bobcat! And to think that they are hunted and trapped for fur. I sign every petition I can to stop it. Most state Fish & Game Departments side with the biophobes and need more bio-philes on their Boards
Certainly the right red or House Finches but I can’t be certain.