Caturday felids: Cat circus, emailing a cat, cat numberphile

Well, from Jezebel we have a short article with a video showing performing cats from the t.v. show “America’s Got Talent”. But the talent here is mostly in the cats! This video shows that the moggies are a little reluctant at first, but then perform like troupers. I like the one who scuttles over the poles upside down, and jumps through the paper-filled hoop.
From The Economist we have this provocatively titled article found by Matthew (click on screenshot to read it). It deals with pneumatic tubes, something still used in the drive-in-windows of my bank (there are three, and the outer two use tubes to carry checks, money, and so on. The article mentions how tubes were widely used in place of electronic transmissions in the nineteenth century, as they were actually faster.
And about the cat, well, the emphasis is mine:
One of the most elaborate versions was built in New York, linking several post offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn. With tubes eight inches in diameter, it could handle small parcels. At its inauguration in 1897, a tortoise-shell cat was sent from the south end of Broadway to Park Row, nearly a mile uptown. The cat was dazed, but otherwise unharmed. Paris developed the most extensive network – it opened in 1879 and was capable of delivering a message anywhere in the city within two hours. Sending a “pneu” involved filling in a pre-paid form and handing it in at a post office, or posting it into a mailbox on the back of a tram. The missive would soon wing its way through the pneumatic-tube network to the post office nearest the recipient.
Pneumatic tubes are still used to carry order slips in some libraries, to move cash out of tills in large shops, and to transport blood samples in hospitals. But improvements in communications technology, and the use of vehicles to carry mail, meant tubes were no longer needed to send messages. They had largely died out by the mid-20th century, though the Paris system remained in operation until 1984.
POOR KITTY!
Here, from Tadashi Tokieda, is a way to see a reflected cat:
Lagniappe: Weaponized cats from Geeks are Sexy (???):
What first started as an April Fools’ joke, Bandai has now released a full line of weaponized cat action figures. The Nekobusou, or “armored cats” in Japnese, will be priced starting at 500 yen (~$4.50) for the basic figures (namimori) and will go up to 1,388 yen (~$12.50) for the most elaborate ones (tenkomori.)
Two of these monstrosities and an ad (if you read Japanese, translation will be appreciated):
Nekobusou armored cats!! Just lack in the Book of revelation!!
Pooor pneumatic kitty! I’ve always found those tubes in banks really cool. Didn’t department stores used to have them, too?
Yes, they did. One paid the cashier who loaded cash and sales slip into a cartridge and sent it off, and a minute later your change and receipt would arrive back.
And some offices that only required items to travel horizontally had, IIRC, simply taut wires strung across the ceiling with carriers hung from them, one loaded the object into a carrier, pulled a lever and the carrier was ‘fired’ across the office on the wire. I’m sure I’ve seen this somewhere but I can’t find a reference to it.
I remember them in department stores when I was a child. Ever the engineer, they really fascinated me. I particularly loved the sound they made when the cylinder arrived or departed.
I am also watching the development of Hyperloop technology which reminds me of these old pneumatic tubes. Of course, they use different technologies. Pneumatic tubes aren’t evacuated like Hyperloop ones. And Hyperloop vehicles aren’t driven by air pressure.
“Me ow.”
I think some of those tubes actually used vacuum rather than air pressure.
Described in much detail in Doug Self’s fascinating Museum of Retrotech:
http://www.douglas-self.com/MUSEUM/COMMS/pneumess/pneumess.htm
The pneumatic tube idea has not totally died out. You can now buy a vacuum-operated lift (elevator). Kinda cool:
https://www.vacuumelevators.com/
(No I have no connection with this company)
*furiously types “weaponized cats” into google and buys every figure*
I was fascinated by pneumatic tubes as a kid. On the very rare occasions when I’d end up in a building with decommissioned tubes (I never saw them work beyond the disappointingly simple ones at the bank drive-thru), I would stand there and imagine what a little clear plastic case would look like whipping through the tubes and where it might be going. Of course, I almost never saw any tubes at all, as I was born well past the golden age of small tubes in walls that carry things in a very cool way.
I wonder if the initial reluctance of the cat performers was part of the act. Just to build suspense.
I did notice that many of those ‘tricks’ simply capitalized on what cats do habitually, such as (at one point) jumping into the tube (Maru?) or, when placed on (or hanging from) a bar, running along it.
Still, quite impressive.
The mirror tricks reminds me of a description I think by Richard Dawkins where students are asked to explain this:
Open a book and look at its writing. Now turn this book around and look at its reflection in the mirror. As expected, the writing in the reflection is now reversed from left to right (or from top to bottom, depending on how the book is flipped).
Next take a pencil and hold it up so that the tip is to your right and the eraser to your left. Looking at this pencil from a mirror reflection, however, one sees that the pencil is not mirror reversed. There, the tip is also to your right and the eraser to your left. And yet the writing that shows the brand of the pencil is reversed in the mirror.
Explanation:
When you hold the book up to the mirror, you have actually reversed the book physically. Suppose (instead of a book) the writing is on a thin sheet of translucent paper.
Then not only do you see the writing reversed in the mirror, but you also see the writing reversed through the back of the sheet of paper.
In the case of the pencil, you haven’t rotated it. You see the ‘front’ side of the pencil in front of your eyes and the ‘back’ side of the pencil in the mirror. If you treated the pencil like the book and rotated it end-for-end then the tip and the eraser would swap sides just like the writing in the book did.
Side note: It’s much easier to read printing that’s been rotated 180 degrees (e.g. reading a page ‘upside down’) than it is to read text that’s been flipped left-right (as in reading the book in the mirror). I noticed this in an office where there were some notices taped to the windows with the light shining through them so the reversed text was visible.
Build your own Transformer for your 🐈 Cats! Just kidding! IDK really! 😋
For an example o ‘tubes in use see The Shadow movie.