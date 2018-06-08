Transgender athletes sweep races

Below is a tweet in which two of the first three winners in the “girls'” 100m dash in a Connecticut competition were transgender women, one of whom, at least, apparently hadn’t begun to transition either physically or hormonally. The Connecticut Post reports on the result and the issue:
The results of the CIAC State Open track and field championships would show that Terry Miller won the 100-meter dash in a meet record time of 11.72 seconds.
The results would show that Miller, the sophomore from Bulkeley High School in Hartford, won the 200-meter dash in a meet record time of 24.17 seconds.
Only the story is not easy. The story remains as one of the most difficult and complex in state athletic history.
To deny a transgender athlete the chance to compete is wrong in every way. To deny a teenage transgender athlete the opportunity to compete sends the kind of message that lowers the standards of humanity. Those wrestling with gender and sexual identity at this delicate age are especially prone to drug use and suicide.
No sport is worth ruining lives. None.
Yet to have watched Cromwell’s Andraya Yearwood, before any sort of hormonal treatment, win the Class M sprint titles last year left one convinced that the competitive field in the state championships was not even.
And to watch Miller, who competed on the boys team during the winter indoor season,dominate the sprints Monday as a girl left one convinced the competitive field remained uneven.
Well, this is an issue that society will have to do something about. But what? I’ve discussed this before, and discussed the Olympics’s solution of using hormone levels, which is imperfect in several ways. But there are even bigger problems with the welter of different state regulations in the U.S. about how transgender people can compete—indeed, even the way “transgender” is construed. In Connecticut, where first and second place went to transgender women in the race above, “self identification” is the rule, so you can be a fully biological male, not having transitioned in any way, and enter a race if you say you identify as a women. Other states are more stringent: Texas, for instance, insists that you compete as the gender given on your birth certificate.
Both seem problematic. Surely there is something unfair about the above: in which transgender women who are physically men, by virtue of greater strength, clean up in a women’s athletic event by “self-identifying” as women. That may well be true and not just a ploy, but the problem is not psychology but physicality. A liberal response would be “the civil rights of gender self-identification outweighs the disappointment of non-transgender losers.” But that answer doesn’t satisfy me. The unfairness is deep and pervasive, and “self-identification” seems a dubious solution.
Hormones or attempts to transition, on the other hand, while they seem fairer, have problems, too. What hormonal titer in a transgender woman, regardless of surgery or chemical treatment, puts her on a level playing field with non-transgender women? How would you even determine that? I can’t imagine. Still, that’s what the Olympics does; here’s their standard for competing as a woman athlete in the Olympics:
“the athlete must demonstrate that her total testosterone level in serum has been below 10 nmol/L [nanomoles per liter] for at least 12 months prior to her first competition (with the requirement for any longer period to be based on a confidential case-by-case evaluation, considering whether or not 12 months is a sufficient length of time to minimize any advantage in women’s competition).”
Yet they have no data that I can see that this standard “minimizes any advantage in women’s competition.” It’s a judgment call—granted, a better judgment call than using “whatever you identify with.” In my earlier post, I laid out the questions below, but I’m starting to think that, if we have no way of determining how treatment of transgender women can “level the playing field”, then perhaps there should be three categories of competition rather than the two of “men” and “women” (the issue of transgender men competing in male competitions isn’t as pressing). As I wrote then:
I don’t know enough about this issue to have strong opinions, as it involves negotiating a complex welter of issues, including scientific ones (how strong is the evidence that testosterone gives one an advantage?), philosophical and social ones (should we allow some to self-identify as one gender or another without testing? Is external female genitalia, as in Semenya’s case, sufficient to allow her to be identified as a women?), and moral ones (Should everybody be allowed to compete, and, if so, how many classes of competition should we have?). The only question I’m pretty firm on is that everyone should be allowed to compete, even if there are hormone thresholds. It would be horrible if someone who wanted to be an athlete couldn’t compete simply because of biological accidents of birth affecting their primary and secondary sexual characteristics.
So here are the questions at hand:
- Should there be any testing of athletes, or should they simply be allowed to compete based on self-identification of gender? (This would, of course, mostly affect women’s sports; some say it would destroy women’s sports.)
- If not, how many categories of competition do we want? The traditional men’s and women’s sports, or an intermediate category? (The latter would, of course, cause huge problems.)
- If we don’t accept self-identification and want to retain traditional “men’s” and “women’s” sports, how do we determine the category in which an athlete belongs?
- If the identification is based on hormones, can we set limits, as the IOC has done, to demarcate the classes? If we don’t use hormones, how do we classify?
As transgenderism becomes more common in Western society—and it will—the issue of how it should be treated in sports will become more important. Of course, that’s a different issue from how transgender people should be treated in society, for all decent-thinking people agree that they should be treated the same as everyone else. But there’s that annoying thing about biological difference—most prominently manifested as upper-body strength—that cannot be waved away as simply a “social construct.”
Any athlete knows the competitive advantage of physical attributes whether they be biological or chemically induced.
Transgenders should be treated exactly as other people, but in athletics, it is clearly not fair, just like PEDs (performance enhancing drugs).
Good grief!
That reminds me of an episode of Southpark where Cartman pretended to be retarded to take the trophies in the paralympics but still lost.
Life imitates Southpark.
I was thinking the same thing while reading this article.
I would think it should be a separate class if they are going to compete. Let us ask a separate question. In the transgender society how many compete in sports in the male competition?
In short – none. No person who has gone through puberty as a woman can compete against a real man at the top level of athletics.
That is not true in all sports, of course.
Yep. In most equestrian sports, men and women compete in the same events.
Isn’t the horse the athlete in those sports? 🙂
Except for those cases where the horse is a human trans-horse.
Of course! It’s a partnership. But for any doubters regarding the skill and athleticism of the human partner, we can always send them over a jump on the cross country course.
And I’m pretty sure this would last for only ONE jump. 😉
Hell, I dare ANYONE who is not a trained athlete to try to ride a race horse. You’re not just a passenger.
TBH, horses scare hell out me. We are SO lucky they aren’t carnivorous.
Isn’t the car the athlete in car racing? 🙂
I am not mentioning or asking in the competition sense, I could not care about that. I am only asking if it happens the other way round. I am also not saying at “the top level of athletics”. That, I assume would be unlikely.
It’s not about competition though, it’s more about affirmation. If there were no physical advantages to being male-bodied I’d guess transwomen would still compete as women because even coming last in a woman’s race would still be affirmation that they were women.
I competed in track for three years in high school as a sprinter, jumper, and thrower. I’d occasionally do an 800 as a fourth person in a relay. Transgendered people definitely should be treated as equals in all other ways. In sports, however, self-identification leaves out the physical part. The hormone testing like in the Olympics sounds good. I don’t really see how she is competing with the girls before she physically transitioned.
This is a joke. No MtF transsexual should be allowed to compete in athletics against real women – it’s simply not fair.
For every Gordian-knot-like problem, there is an Alexander-like solution that is simple, concise — and wrong.
Are you channeling Mencken?
Intersex athletes like Caster Semenya also shouldn’t be allowed to compete in the same events as real women.
Especially since Semenya is male (having a Y chromosome, testes, no uterus, womb, or ovaries, etc), and winning all the records formerly held by women… Semenya should compete with the men.
This is a really difficult problem to address. As a former competitive athlete I can understand the point of view of the biological women who must face competition in events where biological males have a clear advantage. On the other hand, transgender people deserve to be treated with respect and without discrimination.
You can find versions of this issue arising in disabled athletics, as some athletes are considerably more (or less) disabled than others competing in the same sport.
There is no easy way around this. Nevertheless, in sport class restrictions are common place; lightweight boxers don’t have to face heavyweights, cat 3/4 bicycle racers don’t compete against cat 1/2 racers.
Perhaps a class can be established where both biological sex AND testosterone (for example) can be used to determine where you can compete – if you have a Y chromosome and your testosterone levels are above a threshold (there’s the rub), you compete with the men no matter which gender you identify. You have a Y and your testosterone level is below a certain level (there it is again) you compete with the women. It will not be perfect and there will be some who ought to be in the other class, but that is true of ALL current athletic classing systems.
I don’t envy the sports authorities who have to grapple with this and I feel the frustration of the biological female athletes. It’s a truly modern problem with no easy solution.
No it’s not a difficult problem to address.
First we must ask why, in this day and age there are still separate competitions for men and women. The answer is, of course (at least in the case of athletics and other physical sports) that the men with the best physical prowess have an enormous advantage over the women with the best physical prowess.
All we need to do to resolve the situation is be honest about the fact and divide the categories by biology and not gender identity.
It is only a difficult problem to address while wearing the blinders of political correctness.
Women outnumber MtF by such an overwhelming margin that ruining academic sports to placate a near invisible minority makes no sense under traditional moral systems.
Modern politics might suggest that the average T suffers more than the average F, so the needs of women should be ignored; but I doubt that framework will survive for long as it invariably leads to nonsense and victimhood status games.
You’re not wrong (neither are you jeremy). But you guys are not charged with setting sports policy. The people who are MUST deal with real people in order to meet their duties and that means dealing with this issue. Like it or not, it IS an issue and there is no easy solution. They could, of course, ignore the people who take the side of the transgender/SJW activists but the reality is they can’t. They must address the issue.
I hope they come down on the side of reason, science and fair play. But that will mean making some tough decisions.
As I read the story, I immediately thought of the third category option before I came to the part you discussed it. I think that would be the best option.
I also wondered, which sports have to be segregated into sexes? Since Billie Jean King, I’ve had to wonder why we still have men’s and women’s tennis, or are only the top females capable of competing with the top males? After all, we have weight classes in boxing, etc. so could we do something similar with other sports and just let everyone that qualifies in each category compete?
Sports that put a premium of speed and strength need to separated by sex for almost all levels of competition. I actually got into an argument with someone once who tried to claim there is no difference between men and women in sport. If that were true, why in all sports in which the winner is determined on time (running, cycling, swimming, etc) are male records ALWAYS faster than women?
That is not to say that there are no females who CAN’T compete in some sports that put a premium on sped and strength. BJ King may be a good example, but Venus Williams is probably much better. There are women golfers, race car drivers, soccer players, cyclists, softball players, skiers, snowboarders…etc who can compete with the men even at the highest levels. But they are few and are far out on the standard deviation.
There are women golfers….
Annika Sorrenstam is the greatest woman golfer to ever live and she couldn’t make the 36 hole cut of any men’s golf tournament she ever played. Think about that for a second – the greatest woman golfer who ever lived wasn’t good enough to beat out average to below average professional male golfers. Michele Wie was also spectacularly horrible when it came to competing against men.
BJ King may be a good example, but Venus Williams is probably much better…
The Billie Jean King thing is also bullshit. No one ever points out that she barely beat a man who was 26 (!) years older than her at the time (and who might have deliberately thrown the match for gambling purposes). If you put Roger Federer against Serena Williams, she wouldn’t win a set. In fact, Venus and Serena have both lost to a man – Karsten Braasch. Google it.
race car drivers…
Danica Patrick never won a single race.
And if you look at any individual olympic event contested by men and women, you will find that the men’s record is always higher, faster or heavier.
soccer players…
No woman has ever competed in the Bundsliga, English Premiere League, MLS or any other top division in the world. not even Marta, the hands down the most talented and skilled woman to ever kick a soccer ball.
Likewise, no woman has ever competed in the top tiers of north american mens sports, not in hockey, baseball, football or basketball.
Just because none have doesn’t mean there are none who can. Look, you’re saying it’s impossible. I don’t believe it is. It would be extraordinary and they would be the the best at the game, but to say that Jeannine Longo, say, could not have raced on a men’s cycling team ignores both the role of different team members and the nature of the various races they compete in. Would she have ever been a GC contender? Not in any major race. Could she have been a domestique in the pro-peloton. I believe she could, especially in a minor race.
I do not think it is productive to speak in absolutes. You are not wrong in that at the highest levels in many sports women simply can’t compete with the best men. But it is wrong to think that there is no variance in performance at the highest levels and although it is unlikely that any woman could be the best of the men’s group it is wrong to think there are none that can compete.
Wasn’t Bobby Riggs in his FIFTIES when he played BJ King ? Hardly a top male competitor
Top female competitive athletes are unable to compete with the bottom rung of male competitive athletes.
Small differences in means lead to extreme differences at the distribution tails. And competitive athletes are found clustered in the right-end tail.
Yearwood’s times would’ve finished last in the boys races.
Billie Jean King was 26 years younger than Bobby Riggs when that match occurred. In 1992, a 40 year old Jimmy Connors defeated Martina Navartilova, age 35, in a similar match (although both had some restrictions).
I’ve read that Venus or Serena Williams, the 2 top women tennis players would not defeat any male player ranked in top 25 or even top 50 (I’m not sure I believe that).
Not unless and until she played against them could anyone possibly know. From watching her play, I would not bet against her playing any man.
To add more detail to the Williams sister story. In 1998 they played Karsten Braasch who was ranked at that time 203rd but within a couple of months dropped down into the 700s. He also smoked and was drinking.
This is not to take anything away from the Williams and the hard work they put in its just the reality of the advantages that Testosterone gives men.
I didn’t know about this, so you have a point. But I remember that at one time, the #1 ranked player, Roger Federer, was defeated by a player (who’s name escapes me) ranked below 300. A single match doesn’t say much.
But that was two men playing each other. On any given day, Federer can play one of the worst matches of his life, and the low-ranked guy can play his best. This could also happen with a highly seeded woman, but that’s even more unlikely. At least the low-ranked man can keep up with the power and spin of his serve and shots, and the speed of his movement.
I know, BJ. It’s not a point I really want to defend. There is no doubt men have big advantages over women in sports like tennis.
But the William’s are superb players, no matter their bits.
Federer lost to the 175th player (kokkinakis) in a secondary tournament at the age of 36. This was a huge upset and the last time something like this happened was at the same tournament in 2003.
The only way Federer loses to either Williams sister or any other female is if he rips he suffers an injury.
The reality is the average male on the tour serves 30km faster than the average female. The Williams serve is the speed of the very slowest couple of men on the tour. And about 40km slower than the fastest men. Almost every male can put backspin on the ball that is just not seen in the women’s game.
I know it sounds like I am dogging women here but I really love women’s sports but more importantly I know how import women’s sports are at the youth level. Girls in sports do better in basically every social indicator you can think of. Discouraging them by allowing biological boys is harmful.
I said I’d comment no more on this as I’ve said enough already but this…
“Discouraging them (to compete) by allowing biological boys is harmful.”
…is to me the central and most important issue at stake and the point needs to be stressed over and over again. It is where the real danger lies, not the problem of hurt feelings of transgender people.
It’s the power and speed of male tennis players that makes it frankly dull to watch.
If you have to repeat something in slow motion to see how brilliant it was you might as well be watching frogs snap flies out of the air with their tongues.
In tennis, the way I’ve seen it handicapped is that the men have to play the doubles line and get only one serve (to reduce their ability to hit aces). Otherwise, the top women cannot compete with the top men, due to the differences in speed and strength (which translates into the pace with which a ball can be struck).
And who in their right mind would want women and men playing each other in tennis, or basketball or most of those sports? I do not see it as an area for discussion in any real sense. It quickly becomes a stupid discussion.
From wikipedia:
1998: Karsten Braasch vs. the Williams sisters
Another event dubbed a “Battle of the Sexes” took place during the 1998 Australian Open[52] between Karsten Braasch and the Williams sisters. Venus and Serena Williams had claimed that they could beat any male player ranked outside the world’s top 200, so Braasch, then ranked 203rd, challenged them both. Braasch was described by one journalist as “a man whose training regime centered around a pack of cigarettes and more than a couple bottles of ice cold lager”.[53][52] The matches took place on court number 12 in Melbourne Park,[54] after Braasch had finished a round of golf and two shandies. He first took on Serena and after leading 5–0, beat her 6–1. Venus then walked on court and again Braasch was victorious, this time winning 6–2.[55] Braasch said afterwards, “500 and above, no chance”. He added that he had played like someone ranked 600th in order to keep the game “fun”.[56] Braasch said the big difference was that men can chase down shots much easier, and that men put spin on the ball that the women can’t handle. The Williams sisters adjusted their claim to beating men outside the top 350.[52]
If a sport relies on athleticism there is very little chance that a female can match up with a male even at the same height and weight. At the same height and weight, a trained male will just have more lean muscle mass. If you want women to be able to play competitive sports there has to be a female only class.
To give some ideas. The fastest 100m and 200m times for a female are Flo-Jo who everyone knows was using gallons of PED. Even with that, there will be 2 dozen High School Boys in just the state of Florida that beat the world record times. There are about 40 that beat the fastest none Flo Jo time. And there is in the hundreds that beat the fastest time there are little questions about PED use.
As mentioned below in Tennis the Williams sisters played against a guy that was about the 600-800th best male player at the time. He was not taking it seriously and he destroyed them.
Womens national teams in the US and other countries will often scrimmage with male high school teams because that is the level of play they play at.
This is not to take anything at all away from all the hard work and amazing athletes that these women are. It is just the reality of Testosterone to performance.
There’s a parallel with para-athletics. I know some might balk at the idea of comparing female athletes with people with disabilities but that’s more a reflection on their expectations of sports for the disabled, which can be fantastic, and not in some patronising ‘Ah, bless ’em” way. (It’s something I only started watching via Channel 4’s irreverent The Last Leg)
Disabled athletes can compete with non-disabled athletes of course and I don’t see any reason why a woman who can match a man’s ability should be barred from competing with men but we wouldn’t let an able-bodied athlete sweep the board at the Paralympics just because he identified as paraplegic.
Chris Evert (top ranking: number 1 in 1975) used to be married to John Lloyd (top ranking: 21). I saw an interview where she was asked if she could beat her husband. Not a chance she said.
Billie Jean King beat a man in his 50’s and that was considered an achievement.
I doubt if Serena Williams at her best could give a game to anybody in the men’s top 10.
Serena couldn’t beat anyone on the ATP top 500.
I won’t dispute that. I just couldn’t be bothered to do the research to be sure of that,, so I went for a wide margin of error.
I had no idea about the Karsten Braasch matches and, in any case, even if they could beet number 11 in the men’s game playing at their best, they still wouldn’t win anything.
The most that can legally be proscribed for a minor with gender dysphoria is puberty blocker hormones. Though these have devastating potential side effects, they do not erase years of physical development under the influence of testosterone.
The track & field coach stated: “We have a great female athlete. End of story.”
That is patently false. Andreya Yearwood is male.
I wouldn’t normally call out a spelling mistake, but “proscribed” and “prescribed” are different words and in the context, they mean more or less diametrically opposites.
And the fairness in sport problem is only going to get worse when more and more technology becomes available to manipulate our bodies. As I understand it, drug testers already can’t keep up in the arms race. The whole concept of competitively fair sports will gradually become a thing of the past. We can stave off the inevitable with some carefully chosen rules but I suspect it is a problem that has no solution in the long run.
CIAC executive director Karissa Niehoff:
Atrocious that the E.D. of the state scholastic sports commission is so ignorant of Title IX’s provisions. Title IX permits segregation of facilities and programs based on sex, provided both are equally funded, provisioned, and supported. Sex is not gender identity; sex is sex.
I’m frankly sick of the word ‘gender’. Once people started using it as a euphemism for sex, sex itself vanished from public discourse. We don’t segregate sports because boys played with toy trucks and girls liked dolls. Girls who liked toy trucks should still compete against girls who liked dolls and boys who played with dolls should compete with boys who played with trucks. Gender largely corresponds with sex but someone who doesn’t conform to stereotype is just gender non-conforming, not transgender. Gender should be irrelevant to sport whether you are conforming or not. It’s your sex that determines the limits to your ability.
“I’m frankly sick of the word ‘gender’. Once people started using it as a euphemism for sex, sex itself vanished from public discourse.”
So you”re sick of people using gender as a euphemism for sex.
Gender is a real thing. It is not the same thing as sex, although it is closely related to sexual identity. You may be sick of it (the way people use it), but being sick of something doesn’t make it go away. If nobody used the word gender, the concept would still exist.
I wonder what Terry wanted to do.
Molly Cameron is a MtF transgender cyclist who competed with the men for years until someone started enforcing a rule that the gender on her drivers license was the one she had to race.
(I’m not clear if she has undergone hormone therapy- she’s very competitive in the men’s field)
This is already a problem in professional fighting. For instance the male-to-female transsexual fighter Fallon Fox massively out-competes the women they go up against.
This is a particularly interesting problem as you have, in the Fox case, someone who was born male, with all the male physical advantages in upper body strength and aggression, and who now identifies as female, not only to out-competing but actually physically beating the cr*p out of women. And being rewarded for it. Call me an Edwardian male guardian, but this makes me very uneasy.
I’m genuinely not sure what the answers to these sorts of questions are, or should be, but there’s an instinctive distaste for at least some examples of this new-ish problem in sports.
It’s hard to watch a Fallon Fox without being uncomfortably aware that you are watching a woman being beaten while a crowd cheers on.
As exasperating as it must be to be a woman who trained all her life only to be out-run by a male-bodied sprinter it’s unlikely to end in a fatality. That’s really the eventual consequence of transwomen competing in contact sports.
I’m very clear on this. Transgender women should compete with their biological sex buddies. There is no point in having separate man’s and woman’s events if biological males are allowed to compete in women’s events.
One could think of a transgender ‘intermediate’ competition, would not mind that at all (it might even be a good idea), but if you have a Y chromosome you do not compete in the women’s events.
Testosterone levels over the last 12 months do not solve the problem (as our host points out). Testosterone levels during puberty might, but then they are rarely available.
I know it is clearly a lose-lose situation, but I firmly think the rights of biological females should trump those of self-identifying trans-women. It maybe unfair, but just looking at numbers alone, allowing biological males into female sports events is way unfairer.
The prob is that, if you’re an individual, say a male-to-female transsexual like the fighter Fallon Fox, who’s had proper gender-realignment surgery and hormone injections, you end up in a kind of no man’s land: your bone density drops compared with men who haven’t transitioned, but is still higher than that of women. This puts you at a disadvantage against men, but at a clear advantage against women. The same goes for women who transition to become men: is someone born biologically female, who becomes a professional fighter going to be able to go up against men in the ring and be able to fairly compete?
A FtM would not be able to compete with top-tier male athletes in most sports we think about unless they were well over the legal T limit of 4:1.
Here’s the solution to that problem: life’s not fair.
There’s two solutions to that:
1. have separate categories for From and MtoF. I think it’s perfectly feasible, after all there are many categories in the paralympics depending on exactly what your disability is.
2. make people compete by biological category or not at all. There’s no right to compete at the top level of a sport. That’s life.
Of course, no one’s discussing FTM transsexuals competing in either group. Then there’s the problem of intersexuality, and people with hyperandrogenous conditions, which give them an advantage over other contestants, which has confounded the sports world for a long time, and which cannot be overlooked in the discussion. I think of (Stanisława Walasiewicz) Stella Walsh Olson, the Olympic champion who competed against women, and Caster Semenya. It’s interesting to look at their records. They didn’t win every race — a couple of examples:
Re Olson: “In the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, Walasiewicz attempted to defend her Olympic title for the 100 m dash, but Helen Stephens of the U.S. beat her by .02 second; Walasiewicz won the silver medal.[13] Ironically, in hindsight, Stephens was accused of being male and was forced to submit to a genital inspection to confirm her gender.[14]”
Re Semenya: “In April 2018, the IAAF announced new rules that required hyperandrogenous athletes to take medication to lower their testosterone levels, effective beginning in November 2018. Due to the narrow scope of the changes, which only apply to athletes competing in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m, many people thought the rule change was designed specifically to target Semenya.”
In anoher post I recalled that decades ago, I saw Olson, who was in her mid-late forties then, compete against young women athletes at an AAU event in LA. She left them them in the dust.
I favor a third category, but that further complicates things, and I sincerely doubt that that would ever happen, due to PC politics and the individual’s drive to “be” what they insist they are re their gender, and partake of all the opportunities afforded that sex, and sometimes also of the sex and they abandoned. (I’m trying to be specific about the differences between sex and gender) http://time.com/4475634/trans-man-pregnancy-evan/.
A difficult problem, for sure, and probably there is no perfectly fair solution. I have no expertise but I do have questions. Would many men self-identify as women just to win a woman’s trophy? Is that a real problem? Are trans-women who have completed hormone therapy appreciably stronger than natural women? As I understand it, when the testosterone goes, so does the strength advantage.
I think a three classification system would stigmatize transgender athletes, but I have no better solutions.
An anti-science lie propagated by the trans radical activists. It is disproved by the fact that MtF athletes consistently outperformed their female rivals, whereas FtM athletes … oh wait, never mind.
Physical development under the influence of hormones cannot be reversed. I’ve trained stallions, mares, and geldings cut both young and late in life. Geldings are still generally stronger than mares, and late cuts more than early cuts.
Yep, that’s why whatever solution sports authorities come up with, they must take into account the biological sex of the athlete.
Haven’t the scholars of Critical Gender Theory taught us that the supposed difference between stallions and mares is just a “social construct”. Oh, I forgot, they neglected to teach this to the horses too.
You’re assuming the horses have a concept of gender. Sex and gender are not the same.
When Blue Planet II showed us fish that changed sex the press reported it as ‘changing gender’.
That is a mistake by the press. To suggest the fish changed gender suggests they knew the state of mind of the fish (if they even have one!). “Changed sex” would be correct (and Blue Planet writers used correct terms). The fact that the press got it wrong really doesn’t have any relevance here.
Gender studies ‘scholars’ (sic) and assorted SJWs dodge the fact that humans evolved from animals. At some undefined moment in our past, they aver, our minds became totally heuristically ‘plastic’, with all our behaviors and traits socially constructed thereafter.
This would be the same point in evolution proponents of intelligent design think we acquired souls. And with just as much evidence.
“To deny a teenage transgender athlete the opportunity to compete sends the kind of message that lowers the standards of humanity.”
WTF, it’s a high school sport. Get over it. Guess what, most people aren’t athletes. What is with people today declaring that the smallest imposition is an affront to humanity?
They’re not even denying them the chance to compete! They can compete with the group that has the same body type as them, and therefore is the group that makes the competition fair.
How can they make that statement and not see how it is lowering the standards of humanity for biological girls?
How many girls are going to be like “F— this I am quitting track and basketball because i cant compete”?
Your second point is most important and one that should be made more forcefully in the discussion.
At that, I see I’ve commented much to much on this today and am in danger of a roolz violation.
‘Ta
I was denied the chance to compete at school by the fact that I was a weedy geeky type. I’m now upset that they didn’t have a category for “people who ware pretty good at maths”. I would have walked that, except for Liz Hutchinson who was almost as good as me at maths but better at almost any sport.
I simply don’t see why the most obvious solution isn’t the best: if you have the body (bone structure, musculature, etc.) of a man, then you compete with men. Does every part of life need to confirm a transgender person’s self-identification? Making trans women compete in the men’s category says nothing about whether or not they are a “real woman.” The only thing implied by being forced to compete with the men is that they have physical bodies of the same type. Competing in the men’s division has no bearing on whether or not people are still willing to accept that a trans woman is just another kind of woman, so long as we call their division the “men’s and trans women” division.
This is one small place where trans people can’t automatically get what they want because it will have severe negative impacts on others, and the solution doesn’t have severe negative impacts on them. It’s not like the bathroom issue.
Hell, you can even call the women’s division “women’s division,” and the other division “everybody else.” It doesn’t even need to mention the word “man.”
oooo. I like THIS^ Good idear, BJ. Deserves some thinking on…
The women’s division is open ONLY to biological females, the other division is open to everyone, including biological women.
Women’s and “Open” — anyone can compete.
How about completely do away with “Men’s” and “Women’s” and call it “XX” and “XY”. Your 23rd chromosome pair is the entrance ticket.
That won’t work because transgender women are XY.
I think that’s the point, isn’t it? Somebody born with XY chromosomes most likely has a biologically male body and must therefore compete in the XY category along with other biological males, np matter whether they identify as a woman or non binary and irrespective of what surgery they have had
BJ – there are plenty of biological women who have “the body (bone structure, musculature, etc.) of a man”. This really is unworkable.
They have bodies more similar to men, but not the bodies of a man exactly. Sure, you look at many top female athletes and they have narrower hips, broader shoulders, and more defined musculature, but they still don’t have all of those things in the same ways top men do, and they likely have significantly less in departments that aren’t visually apparent, like fast-twitch muscle, as well.
I just mean this would be a hard thing to define in meaningful ways. Your solution up thread is much better, ISTM.
Isn’t it more likely that a chromosomal man would have the body of a woman die to conditions like androgen insensitivity or Swyer’s syndrome?
For many activists, yes. That’s why there are transwomen on ‘all-women’ short lists even though they could run for Parliament without being part of those lists. AWS are no longer about evening up gender imbalances, they are about validating your gender.
If you are on an AWS then you MUST be a woman by definition.
In equestrian competitions, if you want to participate but not compete for the ribbons — for example, to expose a horse in training to the show environment — you ride with your entrant number upside down.
For someone like Andreya Yearwood who — the trans radicals insist — would have zir fragile psyche crushed, driven to suicide, by not being allowed to do every single thing as a girl, let zir compete in the girls’ event, but with an upturned number. No medals, no points accrued to the team.
The idea of two divisions, women and “everyone”, is appealing. I can’t see anything wrong with that.
I don’t think anyone would let a heavyweight boxer or weightlifter take part in a lightweight competition if he or she “felt” light.
You can take it a step further and have “flights”. Which flight you compete in would be solely determined by past performance. Golf tournaments (non-professional) often do this, usually designated as “Champion’s Flight”, “Flight 1″, Flight 2”, etc. Which flight you’re in is based on your handicap.
This is a pretty well-informed article (I dont say its the last word) on the subject
https://www.thecut.com/2016/08/should-olympic-athletes-be-sex-tested-at-all.html
Common sense tells us that sex differneces are a single variable–but the lesson of biology is that there are a bunch of processes underlying sex differneces and legislating for one of them will not seem fair to others.
Case in point: Limiting the T level in athletes effectivley tells some with naturally high T that they have a medical condition that they do not have. They are just unusual–but then ALL elite athletes are, by definition unusual. T matters of course–but to those who are androgen insentive (say) they might have high levels of T but little to no physical advantage to it (indeed soem people with AIS think they are hormonally typical women until they get tested and are found to have undescended testicles)
I dont think there is a simple answer to this because there isn’t a simple answer to “whats the difference between men and women”, much as we would like there to be.
Maybe the focus needs to shift? After all we have handicapping in loads of sports based on the fact that we want people competing within leagues where competition is real, and no-one gets crushed. Weight categories are obvious examples. Perhaps we are moving towarda a “league based” rather than a “sex-based” model of competing across sports?
Such transgenders are very dishonest in competing with re real girls.
As a 61 year old man who has been on testosterone replacement therapy for over a decade I have to say that in my opinion not even hormone level test can be considered valid. Once even a male has undergone supraphysiological levels of test (I have) it creates a permanent change in the body that even dropping levels done to prepubescent girls can’t remove.
I know because I’ve in fact done this at times due to different factors. I’ve also gone estrogen dominant which made me violently unstable.
Why all the “true confession”? It’s because from my personal experience based on tinkering with dosages thinking I’d do better to find some minimal level that I’ve learned that there’s no way a biological woman can overcome things that are now inherent in my physiology.
Fallon Fox who was mentioned in an earlier post was only knocked out by a woman with a high level of boxing skill who managed to roll a “strikers chance” to score on Ms Fox. This in no wise indicates that what Fox did was in any way ethical and placing trans gender or even inter gender persons in competition with biological women is unfair and potentially dangerous
Competition is meant to test abilities that differ by degree rather than in kind. That’s why we segregate sports by sex, not gender.
There are respiratory and skeletal advantages to being a man, not just differences in testosterone levels. If this were just exceptional men transitioning into exceptional women there might be less of an issue. But it’s often mediocre men or men well past their prime. They might not be cheating but the quantum leap in their achievement levels isn’t down to a lifetime of hard work.
Google Natalia Kuznetsova, a Russian powerlifter. The distinction between men and women as athletes really does blur at the highest levels. The use of drugs to enhance body development is a major and ongoing issue in sports. Gender identification adds more to that muddle, but it is a muddle anyway.
Actually, I think it gets better defined, more clear at the highest levels of sport (there may be a tiny handful of contrary cases; but that doesn’t obviate the basic facts).
Top level athletes are divided (Equestrians aside) by sex. For good reason.
At below the top level is where it’s messy. Top level women athletes will CRUSH piker male athletes or beat even second tier pros, in many cases. That’s where it’s totally up for grabs. In amateur sports, who knows what level various people are at.
One female friend of mine used to enter mixed cycling races and beat all but the top handful of the guys in those events. But she could never beat all the guys.
Rock climber Lynn Hill could (maybe still can?) crush all but the very top fringe of male climbers.
I have a perfect solution. In a sporting contest where self identification for transsexual entrants is allowed TWO sets of winners will occur- first, second, third for trans competitors and first, second, third for non trans. This solution would incur TOTAL equity in that EVERYONE would be equally pissed off.
Let the ctrl left sort this one out.
I would advocate for two divisions: Women’s and Open. In Open, all comers can compete.
In the posted external commentary (I admit I only read the first one), I see the same one-sided analysis performed as we see so often in SJW situations: Only one “side’s” rights or desires are held to be valid.
As in the school locker room case. As in the recent “Colorado Baker” case in the SCOTUS.*
Purportedly, the (less than) 1% person’s desire to use the locker room they “identify with”, regardless of their physical attributes, trumps the desires of all the young women who use the locker room and only want to be in there with other women. (I’m guessing teen-aged guys wouldn’t care about having a bio-female in their locker room. I was once a teen-aged male. Still act like one I suppose.)
And in the CO Baker case: Only the couple’s desire to have this particular guy design their cake is seen as valid. His desire to not be forced to create something against his will and against his principles (as deluded as we think his reasons are, his rights are protected by the US Constitution).
So, in that case, what exactly did the couple want from this guy? I can’t know, of course; but this is how it looks to me. They didn’t want tasty, well-made cake. They could have had that from him: Off the shelf or un-decorated (or at least without the certain message they wanted portrayed). So what did they want? The only answer it seems to me is that they wanted his design skills; and they wanted to dictate the content. And this, he was unwilling to do. There are TWO sets of rights to balance here, not just one.
One example I was going to use in discussing this with my wife (do NOT try this at home!) — before I gave up the discussion as incapable of being beneficial — is this: Let’s say the couple forces a poet to write a special poem for their nuptials. The poet writes the poem and it says marriage is between one man and one woman. They hate it. (This can happen at any time, for a variety of reasons.) What’s the recourse? They can demand a refund.
I did note that I did not think it would be OK for anyone to force me to build them a musical instrument. If they are a total jerk (and I’ve met a few of these); but at the same time are a “protected class” Can they sue me on that basis? and then, if I made an instrument for them (under duress — not exactly the way to get the best out of an artisan! And that’s why they are coming to me — for a high-quality, custom, artisan-built instrument!) and the schedule drags and in the end they don’t like it, can they expect anything but to have their money refunded? Can they sue me for damages? Can they ask a court to force me to disband my business?
This sort of thing just seems insane.
The contract for a piece of artwork is a dance between the two parties. And anyone who has participated on either side (I’ve been on both sides) can attest, it’s tricky. And when I don;t want to work with someone (in either direction) I move on. Forcing the issue has ~zero chance of working well for either party.
Which, to me, is the reason that the law says you can’t force an artist to perform artwork for you.
Make the third category a version of altered athlete. Any gendered or performance enhanced athlete would be allowed to compete.
Hormones, steroids, whatever you want to use is fair game.
I still don’t think that would solve the problem as most trans athletes seem even more motivated by affirmation of their gender than winning. It’s possible some are cheats but I don’t think that’s what it’s about for most.
It’s about being recognised as a woman in all circumstances. Any third option would mean accepting that transwomen aren’t women in at least one respect.