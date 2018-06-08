Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we have some bird photos from a newcomer, David Klotz, whom I met last week when he dropped by the U of C for his alumni reunion. His IDs and notes are indented:

2017: Red-throated loon (Gavia stellata) in LI Sound at Hammonasset State Park, CT. In winter plumage; red spot on throat comes in summer.

2017: Atlantic puffins (Fratercula arctica) on Isle of Staffa, Inner Hebrides, Scotland:

2017 Atlantic puffin on Staffa:

2017: Black guillemots (Cepphus grylle) on cliff side on Staffa:

2017: Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos) in Loch Lomond by the dock at the village of Luss:

2017: Mute swans (Cygnus olor) in Taylor Creek, Southampton (Long Island), NY:

2017:  Willets (Tringa semipalmata) in a marsh at Southampton:

2017:  Spotted sandpiper (Actitus macularius) on Star Island:

2018: Greater yellowlegs (Tringa melanleuca) at Rocky Neck State Park, CT:

2018: Great egret (Ardea alba) at Rocky Neck:

  1. DTaylor
    Posted June 8, 2018 at 8:25 am | Permalink

    Thanks for the great pics! Puffins always make me laugh. I especially appreciate your including the location where each was taken.

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted June 8, 2018 at 8:42 am | Permalink

      +1

      Excellent one of the yellowlegs, and I too appreciate the locales.

      Reply
  2. jblilie
    Posted June 8, 2018 at 9:10 am | Permalink

    Thanks for the lovely photos!

    Reply
  3. Debbie Coplan
    Posted June 8, 2018 at 1:10 pm | Permalink

    Thank you for sharing these wonderful photos…I really enjoy seeing these wildlife photos. It helps me start my day off just right.

    Reply
  4. stevie395
    Posted June 8, 2018 at 1:51 pm | Permalink

    Thank you for sharing this

    Reply

