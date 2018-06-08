Today we have some bird photos from a newcomer, David Klotz, whom I met last week when he dropped by the U of C for his alumni reunion. His IDs and notes are indented:

2017: Red-throated loon (Gavia stellata) in LI Sound at Hammonasset State Park, CT. In winter plumage; red spot on throat comes in summer.

2017: Atlantic puffins (Fratercula arctica) on Isle of Staffa, Inner Hebrides, Scotland:

2017 Atlantic puffin on Staffa:

2017: Black guillemots (Cepphus grylle) on cliff side on Staffa:

2017: Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos) in Loch Lomond by the dock at the village of Luss:

2017: Mute swans (Cygnus olor) in Taylor Creek, Southampton (Long Island), NY:

2017: Willets (Tringa semipalmata) in a marsh at Southampton:

2017: Spotted sandpiper (Actitus macularius) on Star Island:

2018: Greater yellowlegs (Tringa melanleuca) at Rocky Neck State Park, CT:

2018: Great egret (Ardea alba) at Rocky Neck: