Today we have some bird photos from a newcomer, David Klotz, whom I met last week when he dropped by the U of C for his alumni reunion. His IDs and notes are indented:
2017: Red-throated loon (Gavia stellata) in LI Sound at Hammonasset State Park, CT. In winter plumage; red spot on throat comes in summer.
2017: Atlantic puffins (Fratercula arctica) on Isle of Staffa, Inner Hebrides, Scotland:
2017 Atlantic puffin on Staffa:
2017: Black guillemots (Cepphus grylle) on cliff side on Staffa:
2017: Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos) in Loch Lomond by the dock at the village of Luss:
2017: Mute swans (Cygnus olor) in Taylor Creek, Southampton (Long Island), NY:
2017: Willets (Tringa semipalmata) in a marsh at Southampton:
2017: Spotted sandpiper (Actitus macularius) on Star Island:
2018: Greater yellowlegs (Tringa melanleuca) at Rocky Neck State Park, CT:
2018: Great egret (Ardea alba) at Rocky Neck:
Thanks for the great pics! Puffins always make me laugh. I especially appreciate your including the location where each was taken.
Excellent one of the yellowlegs, and I too appreciate the locales.
