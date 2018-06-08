My WaPo review of Carl Zimmer’s new book

I wrote a short-ish review of Carl Zimmer’s new book on heredity, She Has Her Mother’s Laugh: The Powers, Perversions, and Potential of Heredity, for the Washington Post. It appeared online today and will be in the paper newspaper on Sunday. You can read it for free by clicking on the screenshot (and please do, so the Post knows people have read it!).

If you can’t access it for free, a judicious inquiry will yield a copy.

The review speaks for itself: the book is good (albeit a bit long for my taste), and shows Zimmer’s qualities as both a science popularizer and someone who cares deeply that what he writes is true. It’s important that every person who professes to be scientifically literate know about advances in genetics, and the best way to get up to speed is to read Zimmer’s book or the other two I mention in the last paragraph of my piece. Not knowing about CRISPR is, to a layperson, equivalent to a scientist not having read any Shakespeare.