Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, June 8, 2018—one day until graduation (“Convocation“) at the University of Chicago. As usual, we don’t get famous people to speak, only scholars. It’s all part of our serious ethos—the same ethos that got rid of varsity sports and made this school dead last on the list of America’s 300 best party schools. Here are two photos of the set-up for graduation: the entire quad is filled with chairs, with the stage at the east end:

It’s also National Jelly Donut Day, and Bounty Day (named after the ship) on Norfolk Island.

On this day in 632 A.D., the prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) died in Mecca. But how do they know that? On June 8, 1042, Edward the Confessor became King of England, one of its last Anglo-Saxon kings. On June 8, 1789, James Madison introduced into Congress twelve proposed amendments to the Constitution; ten of these became the Bill of Rights, including our great First Amendment and the ambiguous Second. On this day in 1856 (see above), 194 residents of Pitcairn Island, descended from the mutineers of HMS Bounty, arrived at Norfolk Island to settle it. And on June 8, 1949, an FBI report named Communist Party members, including, for crying out loud, Helen Keller, Dorothy Parker, Frederick March, Paul Muni, Danny Kaye, and Edward G. Robinson. Also on that day, ironically enough, Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four was published. On this day in 1953, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that restaurants in Washington, D. C. could not refuse to serve black customers. It was another 11 years before that became national policy. On June 8, 1972, as Wikipedia reports, “Vietnam War: Nine-year-old Phan Thị Kim Phúc is burned by napalm, an event captured by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut moments later while the young girl is seen running down a road, in what would become an iconic, Pulitzer Prize-winning photo. Here’s that photo, which did much to turn American sentiment against the war:

Finally, on this day in 1987, New Zealand established a national nuclear-free zone. No ship carrying nuclear weapons, including any from its ally the U.S., can stop in a New Zealand Port.

Notables born on June 8 include Robert Schumann (1810), Frank Lloyd Wright (1867), Francis Crick (1916), Barbara Bush (1925, died this year), Joan Rivers (1933, died 2014), Boz Scaggs (1944) and Julianna Margulies (1966). Those who sent to sleep on this day include Muhammad (632, see above), Thomas Paine (1809), Cochise (1874), George Sand (1876), Gerard Manley Hopkins (1889), and Satchel Paige (1982).

Here’s my favorite Boz Scaggs song: “Georgia“:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the animals are reproaching Andrzej. As Malgorzata notes, “In case it’s not obvious: both animals are looking at Andrzej who is sitting at his desk instead of being in the kitchen and preparing breakfast.”

Hili: You were supposed to prepare a breakfast. Cyrus: Exactly.

In Polish:

Hili: Miałeś robić śniadanie.

Cyrus: Właśnie

Up in Winnipeg, Gus’s staff played with him, including giving him the Dangerous Belly Rub. He takes a few retaliatory swipes:

Heather Hastie sent this tweet of my favorite bird. Be sure to read the thread following it to see how concerned Kiwis are about the world’s only flightless parrot. Each nest has a tent full of people and machines nearby to monitor the single egg!

From Matthew: Duck FTW!

Birds 1 Mammals 0 pic.twitter.com/ZmyebRQOFc — jamie d (@jamspangle) June 7, 2018

A sad commentary on what’s happening in U.S. schools:

This should not be hanging in my soon-to-be-kindergartener’s classroom. pic.twitter.com/mWiJVdddpH — Georgy Cohen (@radiofreegeorgy) June 6, 2018

Two species, but so different!

American badgers look like they're about to drag you into a back alley and pull a shiv on you to demand money for their meth habit. European badgers look like they're about to invite you over for a cup of tea and some custard creams at their little cottage in the countryside. pic.twitter.com/haJ431F2wB — Hiro (@HiroRwar) June 6, 2018

More ducks FTW. They’re replacing pesticides and herbicides!

Japanese farmers are using ducks instead of pesticides.

The ducks eat all weeds and insects – but leave the rice alone. #WednesdayMotivation #WednesdayWisdompic.twitter.com/u0SFgFBBxr — CIS (UK) Ltd (@CISGroupUK) June 6, 2018

Monkey see, monkey do:

I am laughing so goddamn hard at this video of Trump inexplicably putting his water bottle on the floor, and Pence immediately doing the same for no reason whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/qEFPzKClYj — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) June 6, 2018

This is unbelievable: how do wombats do this:

Two things about Wombats: 1) Larger than you'd expect

2) Literally shit bricks pic.twitter.com/yCSHElxYut — Otter Ireland / Ruth (@RuthieFizz) June 6, 2018

Music once banned in the Soviet Union. Tina Turner! Van Halen!

a fantastic Soviet list of banned Western music, along with reasons for the ban. Who knew AC/DC was “neofascist” or that Pink Floyd engaged in “distortion of Soviet policy”? (h/t @ColdWarPod) pic.twitter.com/2AS26C0eVr — Seva (@SevaUT) June 5, 2018

Read the whole thread following this tweet:

Gather round, Twitter, while I unfold to you the story of Flora Sandes, the only British woman to serve as a soldier in WW1 and today's #badassdujour. pic.twitter.com/0SNCYn0lyh — 𝙼𝚎𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚊 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚘𝚗 🌾 (@M_Z_Harrison) June 6, 2018

From Grania; the horrible moment of realization:

when she realized it wasn't a doll https://t.co/NHUK8b5dPg pic.twitter.com/6OzxLukhZ2 — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) June 7, 2018