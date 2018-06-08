Friday: Duck report

All is well in Botany Pond this Friday; everybody is healthy and well fed. There are still eight ducklings, but I can’t name them as I can’t tell them apart. Here they are this morning with one of the burgeoning population of turtles:

This morning the brood decided to congregate on the duck ramp, which appears to be used by the turtles for sunning and by the ducklings as a convenient place to stand. Nobody seems to actually use it to exit the pond.

Morning postprandial bath, with the usual splashing and preening:

Eating corn and Starter Waterfowl Chow on the grass. They are ravenous today, and I can see that I was wise to order another fifty pounds of the stuff (it’s arrived). But I’m sure that once they’re even larger, I’ll be ordering a lot more. I’m a Duck Farmer now!

Frank got some corn, too:

Two views of the girl responsible for it all: my beloved Honey. Her blue speculum is particularly lovely this year.

As the ducklings get older, they get more brazen and independent. Here they are congregated on the bank while Honey is elsewhere—chasing Henry out of the pond!