Anthony Bourdain dead of suicide at 61

Oh dear; of all the food writers and broadcasters I know, Anthony Bourdain was my favorite. I remember reading Kitchen Confidential, and was both repulsed (at what goes on in kitchens) and enthralled (at the stories and his pull-no-punches prose). After that I didn’t read any of his books, but I watched his various food-show series as often as I could.

Compared to all the mediocre video food bloggers out there, who roll their eyes and practically have an orgasm when they put a toothsome morsel in their gob, Bourdain simply let the food, and his low-key reactions, speak for itself. And his taste was impeccable: he liked a good burger as much as he liked gourmet food, and, to tell the truth, he was a writer about everyday food, not haute cuisine. I found that congenial, for I’m not a gourmet but, as A. J. Liebling said, “a feeder.”

For the last five years Bourdain worked for CNN, whose obituary is the longest this morning.

CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.” Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown.” His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning. I can’t imagine why he would kill himself. Yes, depressives often “present well,” hiding their darkness from their friends and colleagues, but I’ve never heard a report that he was depressed, and, as far as I know, he didn’t admit it. He was a big druggie in his youth, and a smoker, but he kicked the drugs, as far as I know. Perhaps we’ll know some day. Business Insider reports that, like Kate Spade, the suicide was by hanging, and gives more details: Bourdain was born in New York City and grew up in New Jersey. He would have been 62 on June 25. Despite his success, Bourdain was known to struggle with drug addiction and had a history of heroin use. “I was an unhappy soul, with a huge heroin and then crack problem,” Bourdain said in The Guardian interview. “I hurt, disappointed and offended many, many, many people and I regret a lot. It’s a shame I have to live with.” Bourdain is survived by a daughter and by his girlfriend, the Italian actress Asia Argento. Argento had become a vocal critic of the Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, whom she accused of sexual assault. His suicide would be the second high-profile such death in the first week of June, after the designer Kate Spade hanged herself on Tuesday. In the meantime, here he is in his prime: in Paris for the “No Reservations” series. At 19:35 he goes to my favorite Paris bistro, Chez Denise, where I ate twice just a few weeks ago. After his huge blanquette de veau, he tucks into my favorite dessert there, the baba au rhum with whipped cream. The man knew quality food! Here’s his last original tweet from his Twitter feed (he had 7.4 million followers). It’s “The House of the Rising Sun” sung in Cantonese, apparently for one of his shows. THIS song from the score from tonight’s HONG KONG @PartsUnknownCNN is gonna stay with me https://t.co/GgaSAndyXs — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) June 3, 2018