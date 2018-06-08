Anthony Bourdain dead of suicide at 61

Oh dear; of all the food writers and broadcasters I know, Anthony Bourdain was my favorite. I remember reading Kitchen Confidential, and was both repulsed (at what goes on in kitchens) and enthralled (at the stories and his pull-no-punches prose). After that I didn’t read any of his books, but I watched his various food-show series as often as I could.
Compared to all the mediocre video food bloggers out there, who roll their eyes and practically have an orgasm when they put a toothsome morsel in their gob, Bourdain simply let the food, and his low-key reactions, speak for itself. And his taste was impeccable: he liked a good burger as much as he liked gourmet food, and, to tell the truth, he was a writer about everyday food, not haute cuisine. I found that congenial, for I’m not a gourmet but, as A. J. Liebling said, “a feeder.”
For the last five years Bourdain worked for CNN, whose obituary is the longest this morning.
CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.
“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”
Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown.” His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.
I can’t imagine why he would kill himself. Yes, depressives often “present well,” hiding their darkness from their friends and colleagues, but I’ve never heard a report that he was depressed, and, as far as I know, he didn’t admit it. He was a big druggie in his youth, and a smoker, but he kicked the drugs, as far as I know. Perhaps we’ll know some day.
Business Insider reports that, like Kate Spade, the suicide was by hanging, and gives more details:
Bourdain was born in New York City and grew up in New Jersey. He would have been 62 on June 25. Despite his success, Bourdain was known to struggle with drug addiction and had a history of heroin use.
“I was an unhappy soul, with a huge heroin and then crack problem,” Bourdain said in The Guardian interview. “I hurt, disappointed and offended many, many, many people and I regret a lot. It’s a shame I have to live with.”
Bourdain is survived by a daughter and by his girlfriend, the Italian actress Asia Argento. Argento had become a vocal critic of the Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, whom she accused of sexual assault.
His suicide would be the second high-profile such death in the first week of June, after the designer Kate Spade hanged herself on Tuesday.
In the meantime, here he is in his prime: in Paris for the “No Reservations” series. At 19:35 he goes to my favorite Paris bistro, Chez Denise, where I ate twice just a few weeks ago. After his huge blanquette de veau, he tucks into my favorite dessert there, the baba au rhum with whipped cream. The man knew quality food!
Here’s his last original tweet from his Twitter feed (he had 7.4 million followers). It’s “The House of the Rising Sun” sung in Cantonese, apparently for one of his shows.
Semi-off-topic: For the second time this morning, I’ve noticed and noted the word “gob.” There’s a term for this kind of coincidence, but it escapes me.
That means something!
Synchronicity: the simultaneous occurrence of events that appear significantly related but have no discernible causal connection.
He was an atheist, I heard some years ago. That makes suicide all the more mind-numbing.
In person, Tony was warm, kind, generous and funny.
Professionally and publicly, he was a genius, and the hole he’s leaving behind is like a moon crater.
His name was dropped here just the other day.
I was going to say “so what” to his notion that you should never eat brunch – or whatever it was.
I think that’s part of his charm – edgy, doesn’t care what your opinion is, yet evinced a delight in food, and got me to think about it.
Oh no. When author Jim Harrison died the first thing I did was watch Bourdain’s No Reservations episode featuring Harrison. Lovely, lyrical and evocative, just what I needed at the time. I’m so sad about Bourdain’s passing and the pain he was struggling with that brought it about.
I remember Harrison’s “The Raw and the Cooked” column for Esquire. Harrison was a regular at a waterfront oyster bar I worked at in Key West on the Seventies, when he was hanging out down here with Tom McGuane.
Hey, hey, lucky you!
08:26 Three French lads in Le Royal [7th]: “Did you see that freak with the cowboy boots? Who wears cowboy boots today? Not even Americans!” LOL
It is truly a sad day today.
I have never seen his programmes on this side of the Pond, but i like his description of the food and the Rum Ba Ba is to die for, My kind of food show, reminds me in a way of Keith Floyd ,just throw it all in a pot drink wine while its cooking and consume when ready and your half pissed.lol
A friend hanged herself some years ago – after having a second child… I did not discover until a long time later as she was not in the UK, & it still makes me feel slightly nauseous thinking of that & her poor family. She died in the ICU where she had nursed.
Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, releasing a flood of additional sexual abuse reports from numerous women in various sectors of life who finally felt empowered to tell their stories, Anthony Bourdain was active in lending vocal support to both the #MeToo movement and to his girlfriend, actress and director Asia Argento, one of the most prominent of the film figures whose revelations brought down Weinstein.
Bourdain’s many unflinching statements and his appearances in support of her and others made him appear to be in his prime, full of vigor and fire as well as deeply engaged with life in general and his own in particular.
If clinical depression proves to be the cause of his death and the dismaying way that it happened, this should be a reminder of how easily people who suffer deeply from this debilitating condition can completely mask it even from the most probing gazes.
22:15: Baba au rhum – large enough to have its own national anthem + flag
Very sad. I watched many of his shows on CNN. One of the real adventurers.
Sad, very sad. I loved Parts Unknown. Here’s a wonderful 2 and and half hour conversation he had with Joe Rogan five years ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28Qzxz5wsA0
An unhappy start to the day. He was the only really interesting food-tv-guy out there. The universe is not a fair place.
Summer before last, I spent some time with my bestie, a chef who teaches at a culinary institute. Two of us grew up in the restaurant business together, starting out in our teens as busboys and dishwashers. There was a bout of flu making the rounds through the school staff while I was visiting, so I ended up pulling the whites on and helping him with a couple catering jobs, even backed him up at a cooking demonstration one time.
While I was hanging out waiting for him to finish up some paperwork after classes one day, I wondered into the school’s library and chanced upon Kitchen Confidential, which I’d always meant to get around to reading. Took it back to his place and read it over the next two days. My buddy (who’d read the book when it first came out) and I laughed our asses off over Bourdain’s stories and how they reminded us of some of the insane chefs we’d known in our youth.
Bourdain was smart, funny, hip, and a damn fine prose stylist. Far as I could tell, he had the best gig going in either cooking or show business. Feels like shit hearing he’s offed himself.
“wandered”
Just got Kitchen Confidential on my Kindle. Thanks.
You’re sure to enjoy it…
This is so sad and shocking to me. I loved Anthony Bourdain. I watched No Reservations on a regular basis from 2007 to 2010. He explored the cultures and people along with the food. He had a certain charm about him. So sorry to hear this.
I don’t even see suicide as mental illness. Sometimes it makes sense. In this world today where you isolated by voices that so often proclaim what a loser you are and how wrong you are for being born as you were born, I can see why suicide seems like the most viable option.
I agree. In addition, the recent report from CDC about the rise of suicide over last 2 decades suggests that other factors are involved. Not everyone who dies by suicide should be considered to be in the grip of mental illness (even a transient episode of depression). Everyone is depressed at times and for various reasons — and they may even kill themselves. This is not the same as clinical depression, a mental illness. The CDC report also suggests that a sense of despair, due to job loss, economic anxiety, or romantic situation is behind many suicides. Economist Angus Deaton also wrote about how despair leads to suicide (or, people shortening their lives via alcohol and drug use due to their despair). I admired Bourdain very much, but he also struck me as having some demons. He wrote of his ongoing guilt over the people he had wronged in his drug-using days. I don’t think he ever forgave himself. I do not think he was mentally ill.
I enjoy your comments. I suffered from severe headaches several times a week in the seventh grade. I finally went to the doctor and he gave me pamphlets on migraines. It was soon after that that one of my best friends stole my pamphlets at summer camp as a joke. They somehow got lost and I was really upset and stressed. It was very odd but right after that summer, she began to suffer from migraines and mine completely disappeared. They were terrible. I’ve thought about that a bit since I had read your comments on that. I’m glad you were born.
I’ve heard that requests for euthanasia on the grounds of suffering from depression have been granted in the Netherlands. If this is indeed true, then there must be some acceptance that a mentally competent/rational person can make a decision to commit suicide, which is not necessarily based on physical pain or debilitation.
I also very much appreciate your voice and contributions here.
I remember an episode of his many years ago in Beirut, Lebanon where the bombs stared falling on the second day he was there. The last part of the episode was focused on he and the crew working with their “fixer” to get out of the country. He was freaked out by this as one can imagine. There was a noticeable change in his show after that. Up until then I thought the show was a bit snarky and he enjoyed playing up the bad boy image. After that he seemed to have developed a social conscience and the shows seemed to increasingly address social issues wherever he traveled, which made the show much more appealing for me.
Yup!! That is the episode that I think about when his name is mentioned. It’s a heartbreaking episode. You can really tell he was torn at having to appear impartial in that situation.
I think that’s the episode that won NR an Emmy.
How very sad. I must confess I found him a bit irritating in a “I’m rich and can travel and you can’t” kind of way, but he was a fine writer and if one is lucky enough to be able to travel, his work becomes much more relevant. I did not watch his shows much at all but have read some of his work and I always liked how, despite the fact that only the wealthy (or near wealthy) could enjoy the world’s cuisine as he did, he did not have a elitist view of food.
He will be missed. I feel for his family and his world of admirers. I hope he died because he was just tired of living and not because he was mentally ill. For some reason I don’t wish to explore, that matters to me.
This must have hit his buddy Eric Ripert pretty hard. They were a great duo. I saw them here in Houston about 3 years ago when they came through on their tour. It was a super show.
We’ll all miss him and will never forget his presence.
I’ve been a fan of both No Reservations and Parts Unknown for years and years. Sad. The guy was 13 months younger than I.
I don’t want to really comment on the death of Bourdon, but he possibly had good reasons.
E.g. Maybe he did not want to live through the ravages of old age, becoming a shadow of his old self. Henry de Montherland (IIRC) gave that as the reason for his suicide on his 60th birthday. I know several who plan to do this, all of them atheists, btw.
No Jerry, I beg to disagree, you are a gourmet. What is a gourmet? Someone who loves good food, ‘honest’ food, not necessarily wishy washy, whimsy food.
Makes me think of the animated movie ‘Ratatouille’, where the Great Food Critic was swept away by a simple, but honest, ratatouille. Great film, btw.
William Styron’s powerful memoir of clinical depression is called “Darkness Visible: A Memoir of Madness”. He fell into depression after giving up self-medication by alcohol, a pattern that is not unfamiliar. The book is disappointing in that it doesn’t explain how he finally emerged from the period of “darkness visible”.
A chef that wouldn’t look down on a baloney and mustard sandwich is a cool dude in my book. RIP buddy.
This is terribly sad.