Woo from Dr. Oz and Everyday Feminism

Dr. Mehmet Oz was launched into public celebrity via promotions by Oprah Winfrey and Larry King. He still has a daily television show on Fox, “The Dr. Oz Show,” which I blessedly haven’t seen. But I have read about his various promotions of pseudoscience, including weight loss nostrums, alternative medicine, and even “reparative therapy” designed to turn gay people straight. He’s been called out for this many times, but now his wooish-ness has expanded, as the man is now into astrology and how it relates to your health.
Grania sent me one of Dr. Oz’s tweets yesterday, which was here, but somehow it’s mysteriously disappeared, maybe because Dr. Oz is taking a lot of flak for it. Fortunately, the Internet is forever, and there are screenshots online:
About our health? How can it be that the date and time on which we’re born gives us a propensity to this or that disease? Well, of course it wouldn’t, but that hasn’t stopped Dr. Oz, who has posted the article below on his t.v. show website. I’ve captured a screenshot in case he takes that down and linked it to the original site:
The “slideshow” goes through all the astrological signs one by one, so you can see how your stars affect your health. Here’s mine (I’m a Capricorn):
Well, I haven’t noticed any buckling or weakness in the knees, though I’m goal oriented (I’m sure many Capricorns are not). If you’re an Aries, you’re prone to migraines, the Taurus is liable to get a stiff neck, and Virgos can have gastrointestinal issues. Is there any research supporting these correlations? If there is, I’m not aware of it, and apparently neither is Dr. Oz or his astrologer factotum Rebecca Gordon.
The man is a fraud, and his show should be taken off the air. Sadly, many Americans like the kind of pablum he sells, so there’s no hope of that. All we can do is embarrass the hell out of him, as I will soon do on Twitter, and hope that he relents, as he has in part here. To call the man a quack is an insult to ducks.
UPDATE: I just heard from Grania that Dr. Oz has revised his astrology tweet, but it isn’t much better. There’s a video in it, too.
The ad below appeared on the execrable website Everyday Feminism, whose motto should be “Making you feel bad about yourself—24 hours a day.” You can find the full description of the course here. Thanks to reader Su, who added:
“As EvFem shows its true calling… making $.”
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, feminism has now incorporated the woo of tarot as a way of fighting the Patriarchy, and it will cost you a mere $35 to unlock your inner magic. Here’s some of the blurb from the website; the bolding is theirs.
As women, we’re often taught at an early age to ignore our intuition and to trust the wisdom of others. We’re told that we’re being too sensitive, emotional, illogical or dramatic when we operate off our intuition.
But intuition is an innate skill that’s accessible to everyone. Like a muscle, it can only be strengthened when used, but never lost. It’s the art of gaining knowledge without using any conscious understanding on how you got that information.
Tapping deeper into this ability and practicing daily, can help us to remove what blocks our abundance and success, clarify the energy that is going on around and within us, and bring an overall greater state of ease.
We’re naturally embedded with our own “gps” that shifts us toward where we need to be and how to best act, so that we can thrive and serve from a space of truth and integrity. We seldom trust our intuition because we’re used to thinking of it as figment of our imagination and quite often, our intuition speaks so softly that we ignore it.
Tarot cards are a phenomenal way to gain insight, guidance and clarity over feelings, actions and decisions to be. It serves as a tool to enhance self-awareness, intuitive/psychic abilities and self-trust.
Reading the Tarot and accessing your intuition is actually quite easy. You don’t have to rely on other spiritual guides for that information. With my help, after this webinar, you should be able to interpret energy and get those answers yourself.
What a shame that a good cause—women’s equality—has to be yoked to this kind of nonsense. But there’s always been a wing of feminism that touts the idea that women have “different ways of knowing” or even, as does postmodernism, claims that “objective truth” is a myth, sometimes perpetuated by white males. We’ll be talking about a new paper on the “female ways of knowing” canard in the next few days.
In the meantime, if you’re not game for tarot, you can always sign up for this social justice seminar. Everyday Feminism is clearly hurting for money, as it’s announced several times before.
It’s all about money. People devise all sorts of ways to separate fools from their cash. Hence we have Dr Oz, astrologers and Everyday Feminism.
Somehow I thought when I got older people would stop being idiots. I was wrong.
“As women, we’re often taught at an early age to ignore our intuition and to trust the wisdom of others. We’re told that we’re being too sensitive, emotional, illogical etc etc ”
If you added ‘gullible’ to that last sentence that would improve it. That reminds of an old cartoon I used to see on a profs office door. A gypsy is looking into a crystal ball with a client sitting opposite and saying something along the lines of ” I see you have a poor sense of coincidence, causation and statistics..”
Re: Practical Decolonization Webinar — is that colon as in colonoscopy, colon cleansing? I was afraid to click through!
+1
“How can it be that the date and time on which we’re born gives us a propensity to this or that disease?”
Weather, temperature, light and customs change across the year. Eating differently during a pregnancy in Summer than in Winter, more or less light, being more or less active in some season than another and so on, might be an influence. Embryonic development may be affected by such influences. Young infants spending more time outdoors in some season and so on might conceivably lead to different propensities later on. The general idea doesn’t sound outlandish to me.
I hasten to add that this has of course nothing to do with the constellation of stars, or planets.
These are good points and may account for a portion of the development of this kind of magical thinking back when seasons had a much bigger impact on human survival than they do today.
So, if true, this should be testable, since the seasons are reversed in the southern hemisphere, we could test date of birth against the season of birth for a range of clinical outcomes. The northern and southern temperate populations are big enough to make a couple of huge cohorts for epidemiologists to go to town on…..or not
Well, I doubt seasons play much of a role in human survival today.
From The Big Bang Theory:
I think Fox is the perfect place for OZ. Hell, it is the land of oz, the best match.
I think the second tw**t is even worse than the first, as it’s pretending that Dr. Oz has brought in some kind of expert to tell the people about this AMAZING NEW THING!
With regard to Everyday Feminism: I have been lamenting for the last couple years how good, left-ish causes have become corporatized, and how the fight for equality and justice has become a fight to have corporations recognize and promote cliched messages instead.
Donovan complained about “beatniks out to make it rich” way back in ’65.
(That’s an 18-year-old, pre-Zepplin, pre-Yardbirds even, Jimmy Page hittin’ those guitar licks.)
I read that quickly and thought it said “Decolonization water”. A beverage to rid your body of colonization.
But I don’t want to get rid of my symbionts!
Vox has an article that blasts Dr. Oz for his pseudo-scientific crap. Oz, Trump, and evangelical TV preachers have learned how easy it is to con tens of millions of people out of their money. It appears that at least in this respect human progress over the past few centuries has been limited. The vast degree of human gullibility is unlikely to disappear anytime soon because all too many people will accept bizarre notions if psychologically they provide psychic relief to the burdens of living. Dr. Oz’s success is but another example of how “truth” means little to people when nonsense is so much more emotionally satisfying.
https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2018/6/6/17435848/dr-oz-astrology-trump-adviser
BFD. For millennia mankind thought the world was flat and disease emanated from miasma. There keen life lessons to be gleaned there, too?
A lot of pomo hostility to science (including pomo “feminism”) seems to be because of pet pseudosciences. Astrology is one …
“(Intuition is) the art of gaining knowledge without any conscious understanding of how you gained that knowledge.” Consider the source, maybe?
You just know that Oz knows this is nonsense, but he peddles it anyway, with its potential for harm, and laughs all the way to the bank.
Yeah, I don’t know why such people aren’t treated as con men. There ought to be a law.
It seems fitting that a women’s site (Everyday Feminism) should cater to women: It’s pretty well known that, besides religion, women are more into other forms of woo like astrology and tarot cards than men.
Dr. Oz pisses me off.