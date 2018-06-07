Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, June 7, 2018, and the campus is getting ready for graduation (“convocation“) on Saturday. By Sunday the campus will be empty, and I’ll have more quality and uninterrupted Duck Time. It’s National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, and the birthday of Prince Joachim of Denmark.
As for Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus), he’s still a bit under the weather with this cold/allergy or whatever it is. Posting may be lighter till I recover. But the ducks must be fed (there are still eight), even though I myself am fasting today.
Today’s Google Doodle honors Dr. Virginia Apgar, born on this day in 1909 (died 1974). If you go to the Google site (click on the screenshot), you get an animation showing the five criteria described by C|Net below—criteria that apparently saved the lives of millions of infants:
While the infant mortality rate in the US had declined, the rate of infant deaths within the first 24 hours after birth remained constant. As an obstetric anesthesiologist, Apgar was able to identify physical characteristics that could distinguish healthy newborns from those in trouble.
Apgar’s observations led to the development in 1952 of the Apgar score, a quick and convenient method for immediately evaluating how well the newborn weathered the birthing process, especially the effects of obstetric anesthesia.
To honor Apgar’s contribution to neonatology — the medical care of newborn infants — Google dedicated its Doodle Thursday to the doctor on her 109th birthday.
Generally conducted one and five minutes after birth, the test assigns a score of zero to two for each of five criteria: appearance, pulse, grimace, activity and respiration (APGAR). Scores of seven and higher are generally normal, four to six fairly low, and three and lower are generally regarded as critically low. The test helps medical personnel determine whether a newborn needs immediate medical care.
The test spread through US hospitals in the 1960s, proving a useful measurement for quickly assessing a newborn’s physical condition. The technique is still used in hospitals throughout the US.
On June 7, 1099 the First Crusade reached its goal, beginning the Siege of Jerusalem, which ended successfully on July 15, with the slaughter of thousands of Muslims and Jews (they were fighting side by side). On this day in 1654, Louis XIV was crowned the King of France. On June 7, 1892, a setback for integration in the U.S.: Homer Plessy was arrested for refusing to leave the “whites only” section of a train, and the case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where Plessy lost the case of Plessy v. Ferguson, which upheld segregated facilities under the mandate “separate but equal.” Of course, they were never equal. It took seventy years to make the right decision. On this day in 1899, the Temperance fanatic Carrie Nation started her movement of wrecking establishments that served alcohol; in this case she ruined the inventory in a saloon in Kiowa, Kansas. In France in 1944, the invasion of the Allies continued, and, at Ardenne Abbey, members of a Hitlerjugend SS division, crazed with hatred, shot 23 Canadian prisoners of war. On June 7, 1946, BBC One returned to the air after a 7-year hiatus due to World War II. I was surprised to read this, for wouldn’t that station have been important in keeping up regular routines and morale during the war? On this day in 1965, in the case of Griswold v. Connecticut, the U.S. Supreme court forbade states from criminalizing the use of contraception by married couples. Finally, on June 7, 1982, Priscilla Presley opened Graceland to the public, excepting the bathroom where Elvis Presley died in 1977. I’ve never been; have any readers?
Notables born on June 7 include Beau Brummell (1778), Alois Hitler (1837, Adolf’s dad), Paul Gauguin (1848), Charles Rennie Mackintosh (1868), Gwendolyn Brooks and Dean Martin (both 1917), Tom Jones (1940), Liam Neeson (1952), Prince (1958), Mike Pence (1959), and Iggy Azalea (1990). And another birthday from yesterday found by Grania:
Those who died on this day include Jean Harlow (1937; she was only 26), Judy Holliday (1965), Dorothy Parker (1967), E. M. Forster (1970), and Henry Miller (1980).
Meanwhille in Dobrzyn, Hili wants IN. Note the beautiful roses around the staff’s house.
Hili: There is nobody in this room.A: So why are you looking around so carefully?Hili: Because I might be mistaken.
Hili: Nikogo nie ma w tym pokoju.
Ja: To czemu się tak przyglądasz?
Hili: Bo mogę być w błędzie.
Matthew’s cat Pepper is upset as he cannot have breakfast. He’s probably ok; he’s getting blood tests since he lost a slight amount of weight since last year.
From Grania, a surprise boat inspection. Don’t miss this video! (And can you identify the penguin?)
A Millennial starling makes cool noises:
No comment needed:
A tweet from Maajid Nawaz showing the dire actions of the British Labour Party, which is riven with anti-Semitism (click to enlarge the article):
No comment needed here, either:
A cat among ducklings; what a blessed moggie!
From Matthew, a beautiful blue bee collected by Henry Bates, who gave his name to the term “Batesian mimicry“:
Matthew and I both agree that cheese on apple pie is WRONG. Vanilla ice cream is far, far better.
The marvels of sexual selection. Look at those males fight to spread their genes!
Not many people had television sets during WW II. BBC Television did indeed close its operations in 1939 and only came back on June 7, 1946, but this was simply because resources were concentrated to maintain the more important (at the time) radio broadcasts.
Radio broadcasts were also used for coded messages. Usually through Radio LOndres – which also did news.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radio_Londres
Good story about the Verlaine poem on Radio Londres which told the French underground about D-Day.
https://www.vox.com/2014/6/6/5785954/how-paul-verlaine-helped-the-allies-pull-off-d-day
This line told the French to begin sabotage operations:
Blessent mon coeur / D’une langueur / Monotone
My heart is drowned / In the slow sound / Languorous and long.
The messages were, I believe, pre-arranged signals and completely arbitrary, and hence not a code in the usual sense. However I have read the the Germans put considerable effort into trying to ‘decode’ them, which was of course predestined to fail.
“On June 7, 1946, BBC One returned to the air after a 7-year hiatus due to World War II. I was surprised to read this, for wouldn’t that station have been important in keeping up regular routines and morale during the war?”
This was the BBC’s fledgling television service. Very few people had television receivers before the war. They were, after all, extremely expensive items of luxury electronics at that time, and most families could not afford such things.
Most homes did have a radio set, however, and the BBC did indeed broadcast throughout the war, both to the home audience in Britain and to occupied Europe. When Charles de Gaulle spoke to the French people from his wartime HQ in London, for example, he did so on the BBC’s airwaves.
New biography of him just out…
A Certain Idea of France
The Life of Charles de Gaulle
Julian Jackson
Read more at https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/178767/a-certain-idea-of-france/#sTFQC8ZVFmXFMt8V.99
Depends on the cheese…
Mascarpone would certainly work!
True.
Sharp cheddar even “beddar” on apple pie😋
I make an apple crumble with cheddar in the crumble. Divine!
I thought cheese with apple pie was a New England thing. I know that adding salt (like a sharp cheddar) to sweet things enhances the flavor. And cheese is dairy just like ice cream. But no – ice cream on pie not cheese.
My guess on the boat inspector is an adelie penguin. I think there are 15-20 varieties of penguins. I know three. It is not an emperor or rockhopper so I will go with the only other one I know.
Almost all mixing of sweet and savory is bad, in my opinion*.
The current fad of putting salt into everything sweet (and not a little, huge hulking hunks of salt) and sugar into everything savory (Hoppin’ Hank, how does one avoid this? Gaaak!) is disgusting to me.
No thanks, no fruit in my salad! No thanks, no hulking hunks of salt in my chocolate or ice cream.
And no “cheddar” (block o’yellow cheese food product, most of the time in the middle US) on my apple pie.
I also generally do not favor adding “sweet-tending” spices (e.g. nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom, and similar) to savory dishes, though some Asian cooking does this well (and I enjoy it).
Get off my lawn! 🙂
(* One of my very few exceptions is: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups — but then almost all peanut butter is really quite sweet anyway.)
Yes to all you said. And especially happy to see that someone else wants their damn raspberries to stay in the dessert course and out of their salad.
And it’s a Yes from me too.
I almost barf when I come on an unexpectedly sour ‘sweet’ or a sickly sweetness in a non-sweet course.
Agree with almost everything you wrote – except about “cheddar”. It is pretty easy to get good cheese in the US – particularly cheddar. It is even easier to get bad cheese. I must note that you did qualify your comment with “most of the time.” I am more optimistic about the cheese situation. In Chicago, there is a small artisinal cheese chain –
https://www.pastoralartisan.com/
As well as other fine cheese retailers.
One remarkable thing about the US is that for many products we have both the best and worst in the world. Beer is a good example. The US has the best beer in the world. Belgium is competitive with the US for great beers. Germany is hampered by its beer purity laws. But we also have the worst beer in the world – and 90% of the beer consumed falls into this category. But it is easy to get good beer – and cheese. Pastoral does mail order for those in deprived locales.
If you want Cheddar (not mock cheddar or pseudo cheddar or faux cheddar . . .) you will have to import it: Cheddar comes from Somerset
I’ve always liked a slice of apple pie with cheese. I occasionally order it in restaurants and sometime get an odd look. I do also dislike the trend of putting sea salt in everything (brownies, ice cream, etc…).
Love salt on brownies, chocolate bark, etc.
My West Texas mother sometimes served apple pie with cheese. I think it’s an English custom. And I have a great recipe for fresh fig cobbler that uses cheddar in the crust. See https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/cheese-apple-pie
I think my apple crumble with cheddar recipe is actually Aussie, from Gourmet magazine maybe 40 years ago. As for the bacon bits in the linked recipe, no thanks, though I do love bacon.
I’ve learned through repeated experience not to scoff at any combination of salty and sweet without at least giving it a try, no matter how off-putting it sounds.
I’ve tried both cheese and ice cream. No comparison: ice cream on warm apple pie RULES.
Ice cream on any warm pie RULES. Especially strawberry-rhubarb.
The penguin inspector is an Adelie penguin (Pygoscelis adeliae). All penguins are cute but the Adelie may be at the top of that list.
I once found a very old recipe for a pear & blue cheese pie. So of course I tried making it. I think it came out well. Some people loved it, some hated it. I found it very interesting, good, but if I were hankering for a piece of pie it wouldn’t be my first choice.
A baker friend of mine created a pear pie where the main spice was black pepper! It was amazingly good.
No on cheese with pie.
[ Regressive Left model function : on ]
The Apgar criteria promotes how we look as a basis of individual, personal judgement instead of what we think, and is responsible for discrimination and oppression. We could expect no less from the white privilege that invented it in the first place. Ask your doctor to cancel the Apgar test, and stand up for identity based on what we think, not how we look.
[ Regressive Left model function : off ]
Couldn’t help it.
A reply to the tweet from Maajid Nawaaz, re Ed Husain,whose agenda is obvious.
https://www.thecanary.co/uk/2018/06/06/the-telegraphs-latest-conspiracy-theory-about-jeremy-corbyn-is-too-disgraceful-to-ignore/
As a boy, I remember a favorite saying of my Grandmother “Apple pie without cheese, is like a kiss without a squeeze.”
But I do prefer ice cream.
I was in Memphis at new year and visited Graceland. It was okay but tbh, unless you’re a huge Elvis fan, it’s not worth going out of your way for.
As for identifying the penguin, that was Fred.
The photograph of Khachaturian must of been taken much earlier than 1944. Both he and Shostakovich would have been 40 years old by then.
The ad on the bus is from Brazil. I’ve seen in Rio de Janeiro a couple of times. The person portrayed is Serginho Groisman, a brazilian TV presenter and journalist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Serginho_Groisman
I visited Graceland in the late 1980s and found it interesting but stories the tour guide told about Elvis’ life did not always put him in the best possible light. He was clearly a deeply troubled person.
I enjoy Elvis’ music, but am a bit more partial to Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry among the greats of that era.