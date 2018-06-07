Well, Saudi Arabia, had a “Fashion Week” during Ramadan, but something was missing. Models—women models. Instead of actual physical women wearing the clothes down the catwalk, they used drones. Here you go. It’s creepy as all get out!

Now it’s true, as News.com.au noted, that handbags and clothes have been displayed in Italy and California via drones, but this case seems to be religious:

The city’s recent fashion week featured clothes from some of the world’s most expensive designers — including Dolce & Gabbana — all of which were awkwardly shown off and modelled down the catwalk by drones. Because why would you need six-foot models to show off $1000-plus gowns when you can hang it on a coathanger and float it down a runway instead? Saudi Arabia is still ultra-conservative, meaning Riyadh’s fashion week kept its audiences female-only and male fashion designers weren’t even allowed backstage at their own shows. According to local news site The New Arab, organisers for the fashion show said the use of drones was a first for the Middle Eastern country and said the odd technique had been used to make sure the show was “Ramadan appropriate”. The peculiar catwalk, which featured the clothes creepily billowing as they were driven throughout the room, has since been mercilessly mocked online.

Now there are clearly men and women watching these drones, so I’m not sure why they say the audiences were “female only”, even if the females were clad in abayas.

عرض أزياء في السعودية.. كانه فيلم اشباح pic.twitter.com/ur0bfCgoBJ — واحد oNe (@wa7d_riyadh) June 7, 2018

In such cases, mockery is the only appropriate response. The Washington Post reports that the show took place in Jiddah, not Riyadh, as the News.com.au noted. There appears to have been a similar fashion show in Riyadh in April.) The post adds this:

The presentation was intended as a gimmick and designed to make the show stand out to buyers in the fashionable coastal city. However, in a country where women are still bound by conservative ideas about modesty, the replacement of women with flying robots prompted widespread mockery — and in some cases, outrage. On social media, some posters compared video from the show unfavorably to a horror film, with users suggesting that the floating dresses looked as if they were being worn by ghosts. The reaction to the show is probably not what the organizers intended. . . . Traditionally, Saudi Arabia has set restrictions on the types of clothes women can wear. The country legally requires women to cover themselves while in public by wearing an abaya, a loosefitting cloak. Many Saudi women are also expected to wear some kind of hijab or head covering, and some opt to cover their face with a niqab. These expectations are more relaxed in Jiddah, a relatively liberal city.

Well, they weren’t relaxed vis-à-vis the damn drones! Seriously, what is the point of trying to sell, or even show, clothes that are supposed to look good on women if the women aren’t allowed to wear them on the catwalk.

Will you see any of this on the Western feminist websites? Don’t count on it.

Fashion shows in Ramadan be like.. pic.twitter.com/4jrTcPQjWF — عُمر (@OmarImranTweets) June 6, 2018