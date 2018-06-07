Diversity in salads at Google

Okay, the SJWs have won, and there’s no reason to live any more. When I saw this tweet below, I thought it was a huge joke:
But no—no it isn’t a joke. It’s a serious attempt to promote “inclusion and diversity”. The Tweeter, Jennifer Daniel, is, as the Independent reports, ” a UX manager for Google emoji”. The report continues:
The latest Google emoji update for Android users includes a slight alteration to the salad emoji, which will see the eggs removed so that it’s suitable for vegans.
This change has come about in an effort to promote inclusivity among the plethora of smartphone users.
“There’s big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google,” Jennifer Daniel, a UX manager for Google emoji stated on Twitter.
She went on to explain that the updated emoji actually corresponds more accurately with its original description.
“Hello carnivores, vegans and everyone in between!” she wrote.
. . . Just want to clarify that the goal of salad emoji redesign was to create an image more faithful to unicode’s description.
“‘A bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber.’ Bon appetite! [sic]”
While Google may have taken the step to consider the vegan community when updating its emojis, there are a number of emojis still available for Android and iOS users that haven’t followed suit when perhaps they could have.
The pizza emoji on Android and iOS depicts a slice with a topping of pepperoni, something which would undoubtedly not appeal to vegetarians.
The Google emoji for a “shallow pan of food” contains both prawns and mussels, despite the description mentioning neither, with the iOS version including a meat drumstick.
Furthermore, eggs are clearly visible in the Bento Box featured on the Google emoji list.
Hypocrites! Pepperoni on a pizza? Indeed—here it is (click on screenshot to go to the whole list of emojis. And there is NO vegetarian pizza—not just on Android and iOS, but on any platform!
Here’s the bento box for Apple:
Well, what I’ve learned today is how insane the world is, at least where human behavior is concerned. Right now I need to get some respite from the madness by communing with my ducks. Ducks aren’t interested in policing the behavior of other ducks, except when it comes to protecting their offspring.
yet another UNBELIEVABLE!!!
How do we know if that salad is gluten free? Maybe there’s a crouton under those leaves.
And are those tomatoes non-GMO?
The tomatoes are PEOPLE!!!!!
For some reason my inner voice sounded like Charlton Heston when I read that.
But now there are only two colors in their salads! They’re erasing most POC! Google is literally Hitler!! Another example of green and red supremacy!! I’m literally shaking!1!
(How’d I do? Think I should apply to Evergreen?)
You aren’t a graduate? I’m offended!!!!!!1!!!!!!
Speaking for my own organization VLF, the Vegetable Liberation Front, I am SHOCKED at Google’s complicity in the massacre of our brothers and sisters of the plant world. In the fight for Diversity and Equity, we must end the cruelty of salad bars, and salad bowls!
Might be vegan pepperoni on that pizza. Non-dairy cheese-like substance, and a gluten-free rice flour crust. But what about those with tomato sensitivities? Oh, the humanity!
If they alter the taco emoji, I’m going to be really cross.
“Right now I need to get some respite from the madness by communing with my ducks. Ducks aren’t interested in policing the behavior of other ducks, except when it comes to protecting their offspring.”
So I’m guessing you’ll like this from Walt Whitman’s “Song of Myself”:
I think I could turn and live with animals, they are so placid and self-contain’d.
I stand and look at them long and long.
They do not sweat and whine about their condition,
They do not lie awake in the dark and weep for their sins,
They do not make me sick discussing their duty to God,
Not one is dissatisfied, not one is demented with the mania of owning things,
Not one kneels to another, nor to his kind that lived thousands of years ago,
Not one is respectable or unhappy over the whole earth.
Love the poem.
Bah, soooo US-centric, why no kapsalon?
That’s it, an oeuf’s an oeuf!
(Okay, so I blew the dust off that one; I’ll get me coat…)
Would a vegan actually be offended by getting a salad w/ an egg emoji, or even a pepperoni pizza? If so, that’s their problem.
And why do so many people who don’t eat meat call everyone else ‘carnivors’. I think the only true human carnivors are northern Native people like the Inuit. I’ve even heard people use it mockingly as in: all you carnivors are destroying the planet. Dumbness prevails.
I’ve only been personally rebuked once or twice. To one person I told her I don’t have kids, so that makes up for any meat eating or jet plane flying. To my surprise, she actually agreed.
Brings to mind an amusing commercial from a few years back for Pizza Hut’s meat lovers’ pizza. It featured a pizza heaped with meat that evoked screams of horror from vegan sorts when they saw it.
The proverbial re-arranging of deck chairs.
I’m reminded of a friend who jumped through hoops to get her son into a nice Jewish preschool. Day one the kids are asked to draw their favorite food, so he draws pepperoni pizza. They kept him anyway 🙂
I cannot believe this is not a joke. Seriously..
Pizza WITH cheese. What about those of us with severe lactose intolerance?
Keep pizza cheese free!
Pizza’s with free cheese! What’s to complain about?
Vegans are quite exclusive (about their food I mean 😆), so if you are to be inclusive you should not give in to their ‘exlusivenes’.
Personally I hate eggs, and so I’m quite happy not to have them in salad.
Actually, vegetarian pizza is delicious. Especially with green olives. I prefer it over a pepperoni ‘zza, as we say. But I am hungry again an hour later.
Hey, it is the only kind I eat! Except not with green olives. I’ll take black ones. Also some banana peppers, please.
That Google person in charge of the ‘Diversity and Inclusion in Emoji’s’ department probably makes over 150 grand + benefits
I could be wrong, but I think the “eggs” in the bento box probably are sushi.