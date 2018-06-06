Wednesday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached Hump Day, so it’s June 6, 2018, and the anniversary of D-Day: the landing of Allied troops on Normandy and the beginning of the end for Hitler and his forces. Foodwise, it’s National Gingerbread Day. Meh.
I’m still feeling grotty, but not as bad as yesterday. I dragged my tired carcass into work to ensure that there are still eight ducklings and that they’ll get fed. For I so loved the ducks that I gave my one and only June 6 so that the ducklings shall not perish. He gives his beloved food.
Speaking of ducks, it was on this day in 1586 that Francis Drake’s forces raided St. Augustine in Spanish Florida. And on June 6, 1844, the YMCA was founded in London. In honor of that event, here’s a video; I guarantee that you’re going to get a “YMCA” earworm!
On this day in 1892, the Chicago “L” (elevated train system) began operating. In 1933, the first drive-in theater opened in Camden, New Jersey. Are there any of these things left? I spent many hours as a kid with my family, parked in a car with a movie speaker attached to the window. And, of course, on June 6, 1944, the Battle of Normandy began as part of the D-day landings. 155,000 Allied troops landed in France and began a rapid push inland. On this day in 1968—exactly 50 years ago—Robert F. Kennedy died from being shot the day before (Sirhan Sirhan, who’s still in jail, was the killer). On June 6, 1981, the Bihar train disaster occurred: a train in that state jumped the tracks on a bridge, killing between 800 and 1000 people. But it’s only #4 on the list of the worst rail accidents: a 2004 train wreck in Sri Lanka, caused by a tsunami hitting the cars, killed over 1700 people. Finally, on this day in 1985, the grave of one Wolfgang Gerhard was opened in Embu, Brazil, and as suspected, was found to contain the remains of Josef Mengele, the deadly doctor of Auschwitz, who was thought to have drowned in 1979.
Notables born on this day include one of my favorite painters, Diego Velásquez (1599), Nathan Hale (1755), Thomas Mann (1875), Nobel Laureate Edwin Krebs (1918), singer Levi Stubbs (1936), and physicist Lee Smolin (1955). Those who died on June 6 include Patrick Henry (1799), Jeremy Bentham (1832; you can still see his preserved corpse at University College London), Carl Jung (1961), Robert F. Kennedy (1968; see above), J. Paul Getty (1976), Stan Getz (1991), Anne Bancroft (2005), and Ronnie Gilbert (2015).
Here’s Velásquez’s Las Meninas (1656), one of the most famous paintings in the history of art:
And in honor of Stan Getz, one of my favorite jazz saxophonists, here’s a favorite: his rendition of “Gladys” with Lionel Hampton on the vibes:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is replacing Henri the Existentialist Cat, who’s recently retired from making videos:
A: What are you thinking about?Hili: About the burden of my duties.
Ja: Nad czym dumasz?
Hili: Nad ciężarem moich obowiązków.
From Matthew, the slow eating the slower. A slowworm is the legless lizard Anguis fragilis, not a snake:
Matthew adds re the tweet below, “That prime thing works only if you treat the number as two sets of digits (193 and 939), and perm them only within each 3-number group (so 139 and 399, but not 133 or 919).”
Now this is amazing:
I’m still stupefied at how wood ducks call their chicks out of the nest the day after they hatch, forcing them to leap dozens of feet to the ground. (The eggs are also laid one per day, but all hatch within 24 hours, even when there are 12 or more. Can you guess how they do that?)
And then they do! Isn’t this cute—and amazing?
Matthew also recommends you read this “wild thread”. It is bizarre!
From the collection of Terrifying Signs. I have no idea what the one at upper right means:
The Big Island is a scary place to be right now, at least if you live on the Hilo side:
Some cat tweets from Grania. I’ve probably put this one up before, but you can’t see it too often.
Cat love:
Sound up for this one:
Cat wants water:
And a Jesus tweet:
YMCA!!!!!
Matthew just retweeted this
That is very soothing and satisfying.
This may be of interest –
A research article alleging that HPV vaccines can cause cancer has now been withdrawn. “Extremely serious,” says Karolinska Institutet.
http://sciencenordic.com/fake-researcher-fabricated-finding-hpv-vaccine-causes-cervical-cancer
Now you’re makin’ like the guy in the endzone seats holdin’ up the sign saying “John 3:16”.
I think the mystery sign shows what can happen when you wheel a rubbish bin from a paternoster lift. Do it in a hurry or go out backwards I guess.
I followed the link to the Twitter thread and a long way down the thread that sign is shown in more detail and, yes, it relates to a rubbish bin in a lift. It seems to mean ‘do not get the lower edge of the bin caught on the landing when the lift descends’.
cr
Close. It’s saying don’t use that type of lift for that type of goods: “WARNING FOR CLAMPS RISK: Prohibited to transport goods in lifts that lack inner door. NORDISK HISS AB”
To paraphrase the Blues Brothers: Jesus H. Breakdancing Christ.
The upper right “terrifying” sign warns about “crush hazard” (klämrisk).
The “Prairie Dogs have plague!” was more alarming- what does that mean, exactly?
They look cute, but don’t try and pet them? They’ll come looking for you? Or… if you can read this sign, it’s already *too late!*
Seventy-four years now since D-day. The war had already been going for nearly 5 years since Poland. Do you know the beaches – Juno, Gold, Sword, Omaha & Utah. Some wonder, why did it take so long? Many of our military, chiefs of staff wanted to go in 43. FDR said no, we won’t go until we’re ready. To go earlier would have been disaster.
You asked about extant drive-ins–Tulsa Oklahoma still has one that plays movies regularly, called the Admiral Twin (two screens).
The Admiral Twin is one of four drive-in theaters along Route 66. One of the best is the Route 66 Drive-in near Carthage, Missouri. Also one in Springfield, Missouri and Litchfield, Illinois. Can’t think of anyplace better to go to a drive-in theater than Route 66.
Wait, you’re gonna tell tales about drive-in movies, and the one you wanna go with is being in a station-wagon with the family?
You can’t tell about the others. You don’t even know what the movie was.
I am shocked! Shocked, I say, by your insinuation the the Northern Aggressors didn’t use dinosaurs as weapons of mass destruction during the war.
We all know that is the only way they were able to win.
I typed the letters from the upper right sign (without the umlauts or whatever they are called) into Google translate. The detected language was Swedish, This is what came back –
warning for clam risk
forbidden to transport goods in lifts that lack inner doors
Nordic lift ab
This appears to be a somewhat popular meme on the internet –
https://www.google.com/search?q=varning+for+klamrisk&rlz=1C1AOHY_enUS708US708&oq=varning+for+klamrisk&aqs=chrome..69i57.7905j1j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Seeing as how it’s Levi Stubbs’s birthday and Black Music Month, shouldn’t you oughtn’t’ve posted a Four Tops tune, maybe like “Bernadette”?
Did D-Day mark the beginning of the end for Hitler? This is an historical question that will be debated endlessly without resolution. I would give my vote for the beginning of the end to the Battle of Stalingrad, which ran from August 23, 1942 to February 2, 1943. As Wikipedia notes:
“Marked by fierce close quarters combat and direct assaults on civilians in air raids, it is often regarded as the single largest (nearly 2.2 million personnel) and bloodiest (1.8–2 million killed, wounded or captured) battle in the history of warfare. It was an extremely costly defeat for German forces, and the Army High Command had to withdraw vast military forces from the West to replace their losses.”
You may be right, it was the first huge defeat for the Germans with an entire army captured as well. But another great event took place later that year with the Battle of Kursk, the largest tank battle in history. Hitler eventually called it off due to our invasion of Sicily and was forced to send more division to Italy. Germany was never on the offensive again after these two events.
The success of D-day started the clock on the liberation of Europe and along with all our supplies going to the Russians allow them to get on that road to Berlin
“never on the offensive again”
Umm, Battle of the Bulge, 16 Dec 1944 – 25 Jan 1945.
I think your choice is more accurate. D-Day might more accurately be called the opening scene in the final play. While the Nazis still had the ability to make finishing them off a costly endeavor the writing was already on the wall by D-Day. Though that may not have been evident to the Allies at that time.
Another contender for the beginning of the end might be when Hitler decided to open a another major front and invade the Soviet Union in the first place. And in winter to boot.
Actually, Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union (Operation Barbarossa) began on June 22, 1941. After some initial victories, things turned bad for Hitler and he got mired in the Russian winter.
Thanks for the correction. I thought that Hitler had been warned by his staff that if they started the invasion when Hitler wanted to that it would end up being a winter campaign and that Hitler decided to go ahead anyway. But it has been a long time since I studied WWII.
I always thought of Barbarossa as the biggest strategic error made by Hitler. To attack Russia before he had defeated England was premature. Also having basically given the Russians the eastern half of Poland for doing nothing, his surprise attack was begun from 200 miles further west. Another error by Hitler.
Burt E. Hull of the Texas Company [Texaco] & the BIG INCH PIPELINES
Military historians now say that Germany could no longer win the war after the Battle of Moscow (Oct 2, 1941 – Jan 7, 1942). This is described as:
“Strategic Soviet victory, German operational and tactical failure, Eventual failure of Operation Barbarossa.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Moscow
To understand why, watch this talk by Robert Citino:
I am not sure that most historians would say that at all. Great hindsight thinking maybe but might be good to ask the Russians what they thought at that time. This fellow spends a great deal of time reviewing operation Blue throughout 1942 and during all this time the Germans sill had many victories. Also the German strategy of doing operation blue may have been part of the problem and that certainly was not known at the end of 41. One has to ask the question, what would win the war for Germany in Russia? I don’t think splitting the resources and going for operation blue was the winning strategy. If operation Blue had succeeded would that have won the war. I don’t think so. What if the strategy after the failure of Moscow, the Germans had made a full attempt to go for Moscow again the next summer?
YMCA is now called “The Y”, I think partly to avoid sounding old, and to avoid inclusion of the “C” word.
If pressed, I will point out that “The Y” or “The YMCA” is “a religious group.”
Here’s The Minions singing YMCA:
https://REMOVE_THIS_PARTyoutu.be/AGizmgReKcw
There is a drive-in movie theatre in southern San Jose, CA. It even has digital projectors!!
https://www.westwinddi.com/locations/capitol
The Cascade Drive-In in West Chicago (about 40 miles west of Chicago on North Ave) is still open and VERY popular although I have not been there since 1997 when my new husband and I took a few of our kids there to see Independence Day, a movie about aliens attempting to destroy our planet. Luckily, Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum saved the day.
Who will save us now from the destructive present day orange Alien and who will play Robert Mueller in the movie?
I didn’t see the movie but I recall hearing how fortunate it was that the aliens’ computer system was compatible with the MacOS 7.5 in Jeff Goldblum’s Apple. If the aliens had been running Windows or Unix we’d all be dead.
😉
cr
It went something more like this.
“Catch a cold.”
And that the captured alien ship had a socket that was compatible with the plug on the other end of the lead plugged into the laptop. What was it – USB, RS-232, SCSI?
This is all wrong! This is how they do it 🙂
Independence Day
Robert De Niro has been playing him on SNL so that might work. I love Independence Day.
Great Getz tune. Stan was given to mercurial mood swings. Someone, I think a club owner, once described him as “a great bunch of guys.”
Journalists were not entirely unfamiliar with those mood swings 🙂
“Gladys” was Mrs. Hampton’s first name. She was one of the great organizers in the music business.
You can’t actually fit the Finnish flag in the Norwegian one because the proportions of the cross are the same in both.
But, if you take out the Finnish flag, you can fit in the flag of Monaco, so the Norwegian flag can contain six others anyway.
Nope, Monaco wouldn’t fit unless you placed it on top of the identical Indonesian flag 🙂
Since it seems to be permissible to alter the scale of the other flags, you just need to reduce the size of Indonesia a little bit and Monaco would fit right alongside it. Or, rotate Monaco through 90 degrees and it would fit in the vertical above Finland; or it would fit upside down below Netherlands.
Or, you could fit Luxembourg (inverted) below Netherlands if you’re not too fussy about the exact shade of blue.
cr
IMO the Sri Lanka train disaster doesn’t count as a ‘rail accident’, since the deaths were among the 30,000 caused by drowning in the tsunami. The train was stationary when the tsunami hit it. Any more than those drowned in cars by the tsunami were ‘traffic accidents’.
cr
Horrified (eleventy!11!), along with my students, after learning about amoebic meningoencephalitis from a neuropathology lecture. Rare, but in the realm of possibility, if you swim in lakes or other fresh water. A scary sign indeed.
“Speaking of ducks, it was on this day in 1586 that Francis Drake’s forces raided St. Augustine in Spanish Florida”
I have never seen a more seamless segue…
I just played the Stan Getz jazz number while also watching a slow worm eat a slug.
I am all weirded out now.
Matthew adds […]
That’s wrong as can be seen from two of the six primes on the list: 939,919 & 919,393.
These are called circular primes The first digit is removed and re-added at the right side of the remaining string of digits. This process is repeated until the starting number is reached again. If all the numbers produced by this process are prime, then you have a circular prime.
EXAMPLE:
1193
1931
9311
3119
And back to 1193 on the next step.
Note that circular primes must obviously only use the digits 1, 3, 7 & 9
SOURCE
Love the dinosaurs fighting for the Union side. Perhaps they could place the unwanted Confederacy statues in the same park and stage a battle!