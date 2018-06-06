Wednesday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached Hump Day, so it’s June 6, 2018, and the anniversary of D-Day: the landing of Allied troops on Normandy and the beginning of the end for Hitler and his forces. Foodwise, it’s National Gingerbread Day. Meh.

I’m still feeling grotty, but not as bad as yesterday. I dragged my tired carcass into work to ensure that there are still eight ducklings and that they’ll get fed. For I so loved the ducks that I gave my one and only June 6 so that the ducklings shall not perish. He gives his beloved food.

Speaking of ducks, it was on this day in 1586 that Francis Drake’s forces raided St. Augustine in Spanish Florida. And on June 6, 1844, the YMCA was founded in London. In honor of that event, here’s a video; I guarantee that you’re going to get a “YMCA” earworm!

On this day in 1892, the Chicago “L” (elevated train system) began operating. In 1933, the first drive-in theater opened in Camden, New Jersey. Are there any of these things left? I spent many hours as a kid with my family, parked in a car with a movie speaker attached to the window. And, of course, on June 6, 1944, the Battle of Normandy began as part of the D-day landings. 155,000 Allied troops landed in France and began a rapid push inland. On this day in 1968—exactly 50 years ago—Robert F. Kennedy died from being shot the day before (Sirhan Sirhan, who’s still in jail, was the killer). On June 6, 1981, the Bihar train disaster occurred: a train in that state jumped the tracks on a bridge, killing between 800 and 1000 people. But it’s only #4 on the list of the worst rail accidents: a 2004 train wreck in Sri Lanka, caused by a tsunami hitting the cars, killed over 1700 people. Finally, on this day in 1985, the grave of one Wolfgang Gerhard was opened in Embu, Brazil, and as suspected, was found to contain the remains of Josef Mengele, the deadly doctor of Auschwitz, who was thought to have drowned in 1979.

Notables born on this day include one of my favorite painters, Diego Velásquez (1599), Nathan Hale (1755), Thomas Mann (1875), Nobel Laureate Edwin Krebs (1918), singer Levi Stubbs (1936), and physicist Lee Smolin (1955). Those who died on June 6 include Patrick Henry (1799), Jeremy Bentham (1832; you can still see his preserved corpse at University College London), Carl Jung (1961), Robert F. Kennedy (1968; see above), J. Paul Getty (1976), Stan Getz (1991), Anne Bancroft (2005), and Ronnie Gilbert (2015).

Here’s Velásquez’s Las Meninas (1656), one of the most famous paintings in the history of art:

And in honor of Stan Getz, one of my favorite jazz saxophonists, here’s a favorite: his rendition of “Gladys” with Lionel Hampton on the vibes:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is replacing Henri the Existentialist Cat, who’s recently retired from making videos:

A: What are you thinking about? Hili: About the burden of my duties.

In Polish:

Ja: Nad czym dumasz?

Hili: Nad ciężarem moich obowiązków.

From Matthew, the slow eating the slower. A slowworm is the legless lizard Anguis fragilis, not a snake:

Matthew adds re the tweet below, “That prime thing works only if you treat the number as two sets of digits (193 and 939), and perm them only within each 3-number group (so 139 and 399, but not 133 or 919).”

193,939 is a Circular Prime: regardless of what way you arrange the digits, the resulting number is prime pic.twitter.com/i0sUfNjPRx — Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) June 4, 2018

Now this is amazing:

The Norwegian flag is the Swiss Army knife of flags: It contains six other flags! pic.twitter.com/cLDwAZY8IZ — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) June 5, 2018

I’m still stupefied at how wood ducks call their chicks out of the nest the day after they hatch, forcing them to leap dozens of feet to the ground. (The eggs are also laid one per day, but all hatch within 24 hours, even when there are 12 or more. Can you guess how they do that?)

We hope you're watching! The ducklings seem to be trying to escape the tree!https://t.co/gIA23qZAHX #springwatch pic.twitter.com/wTbaQsZxDE — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) June 4, 2018

And then they do! Isn’t this cute—and amazing?

Super-mum strikes again! The Mandarin ducklings have all fledged safely and it's the cutest thing we've ever seen 😍 🦆#Springwatch pic.twitter.com/SZlPQeJp8p — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) June 5, 2018

Matthew also recommends you read this “wild thread”. It is bizarre!

This past weekend, I went to a tourist attraction in Virginia depicting live dinosaurs being reanimated during the civil war and the Union’s attempts to use them as “weapons of mass destruction” against the South. Above all that, this is the wildest most improbable thing I saw. pic.twitter.com/xp1bZUvSRr — Brian Resnick (@B_resnick) June 4, 2018

From the collection of Terrifying Signs. I have no idea what the one at upper right means:

I found a subreddit for terrifying signs (/r/scarysigns) and it does exactly what it says on the tin pic.twitter.com/C2uV3l8S8s — Dan Hett (@danhett) June 4, 2018

The Big Island is a scary place to be right now, at least if you live on the Hilo side:

Helicopter overflight of Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone (6/4/18, ~6:15 AM), shows lava from fissure 8 entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay. https://t.co/RaT7vIqUIN pic.twitter.com/bg3fZNcPKX — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) June 4, 2018

Some cat tweets from Grania. I’ve probably put this one up before, but you can’t see it too often.

just came back from the vet & the doctor told me my cat was pregnant, the lil bitch got the nerve to look shock. 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TntP1qMD5g — swervo. (@liherbs) June 2, 2018

Cat love:

look at these two cuties 📹: les_anime_chats pic.twitter.com/OUGO9lnRXU — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) June 4, 2018

Sound up for this one:

those little squeaks 😻 📹: kellyfosterkittens pic.twitter.com/ILc4yKT1eU — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) June 3, 2018

Cat wants water:

gimme some of dat 💦 📹: fanni.illes pic.twitter.com/mtWIymzTBE — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) June 3, 2018

And a Jesus tweet:

Jesus breakdancing to impress his friends, AD20 (Colourised) pic.twitter.com/Mw3Mv9ANsv — Daniel (@DannyDutch) June 3, 2018

YMCA!!!!!