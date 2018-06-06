Title IX regulations for sexual misconduct and the huge mess they’ve created in American universities

In September of last year, I wrote a piece about the Obama-era changes in the Title IX laws. Rather than re-describe the situation, I’ll quote from that post:
In 2011, the Office for Civil Rights (“OCR”) of the U.S. Department of Education sent its famous “Dear Colleague” letter to American colleges and universities, suggesting how sexual harassment and assault cases should be handled. Before that, it was pretty much up to the colleges how to handle such in-house investigations, and different colleges used different standards of evidence. There are three that could be used (see here for more explanation):
- Conviction requires guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt”, which of course means that the bar is very high for conviction.
- Conviction requires “clear and convincing evidence”, that is, it must be “highly probable or reasonably certain” that harassment or assault occurred. This is conventionally interpreted to mean a likelihood of 75% or higher that the assault took place.
- Conviction requires a “preponderance of the evidence” for assault or hasassment. This means that it is more likely that not (likelihood > 50 %) that the offense occurred.
Criminal courts in the U.S. use the first standard for conviction. The “clear and convincing” standard is used in some administrative court determinations and certain civil or criminal cases (a prisoner seeking habeas corpus relief from capital punishment, for instance, must prove his innocence using this standard). The “preponderance” standard is used in civil and family courts; it is, for instance, the reason why O. J. Simpson was found guilty of by a civil court for damages in the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, thus owing them lots of money even though he was exonerated in his criminal trial.
I then took a poll among readers (you needn’t remind me that this is not a random sample or a “scientific” survey) to see how they felt about how colleges could handle sexual harassment and assault cases. Here are the results:
About 80% of readers thought—and I agree—that these behaviors—which are crimes, should be adjudicated by the courts rather than by the schools themselves. Indeed, universities have made a complete botch of it, not allowing students to hear the charges against them, confront their accusers, have legal representation, and so on.
If you want to see the draconian, Star-Chamber nature of how colleges screw up the process (often knowing exactly what they’re doing: trying to convict a male using a paucity of evidence) read Laura Kipnis’s book from last year, Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus. Kipnis, a feminist professor of communications at Northwestern University here in Chicago, reports the doings of two Title IX investigations at her university. You’ll be horrified to learn how shoddy these “investigations” can be, how motivated they are by animus or personal beefs rather than a desire for justice, and how people’s lives have been ruined through tissue-thin allegations. Indeed, just by writing the book, Kipnis herself was subject to a Title IX investigation and a lawsuit from a student who (unnamed) had made Title IX allegations against a man in Kipnis’s narrative.
The problems go deeper than just the shoddy standards of evidence and incompetent proceedings. There is often a presumption that a male student is always guilty simply by virtue of being a male, as men are presumed to be the sexual aggressors. Further, if a student is incapacitated or has lost inhibitions from alcohol, that student is often judged to have given up “affirmative consent”, and so can accuse her sexual partner of having committed rape.
This makes me shudder, for virtually everyone my age has had one or more sexual encounters when both partners were inebriated, and I don’t remember any of these that were followed by accusations of malfeasance. But now things have changed, and if both sex partners are drunk or tipsy, what happens? Can there be mutual rape?
In fact, as described in a new article in The Atlantic, “Mutually nonconsensual sex,” Caitlin Flanagan answers “yes,” but shows what happens: mutually drunken (and therefore mutually “nonconsensual”) sex can lead to a race in which both participants in a drunken hookup suddenly realize that their partner might file a Title IX rape complaint, and so they try to be first to inform the authorities that they were raped. The first complainant, apparently, wins. Something like this happened at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, and the first responder was the man, so the woman was suspended from college until her male partner graduated—a common judgment in these cases. But she’s suing, and she has a pretty good case. As Flanagan notes:
It is Jane Roe’s [JAC: the pseudonym of the woman student] good fortune to have as her attorney Josh Engel, whose practice is largely centered on suing universities—including, on five occasions, the University of Cincinnati—on behalf of plaintiffs who faced discipline for sexual misconduct by campus disciplinary proceedings—all of whom, until now have been men. In the lawsuit, he cites a recent and underreported ruling from the Sixth Circuit, which has significant relevance to the large number of campus sexual-assault proceedings involving two drunk students. Doe vs. Miami University found that a school acts in a discriminatory manner when it finds that both a male and a female student are intoxicated and engage in sexual activity yet chooses only to discipline one of the students. As Engel told me, “From a constitutional standpoint a public school violates the equal-protection rights of their students when there is no rational basis to differentiate between male and female students. The court found that even if only one student makes a report, if the school possesses knowledge that both were intoxicated, “the school has an affirmative obligation to investigate both students for misconduct without waiting for a ‘report,’” Engel said.
In other words—college students and administrators take note—the days of blaming one person (almost always the man) for a no-harm, no foul, mutually drunken hook up may be coming to an end. It was a ridiculous standard, one that that infantilized college women, demonized male sexuality, and was responsible for harsh punishment meted out to an unknown number of college students, almost all of them male. It trivialized something grave: sex crime. And because it poured all of these experiences through an interpretive system that forced women into the role of passive victims and men in that of aggressive predators, it has helped stoke understandable resentment among young men on campuses across the country.
Flanagan concludes that it’s time for colleges to stop micromanaging the sex lives of their students. Yes, I think they can give them “education” about what’s permissible and legal, and what is not, but these Star Chambers are a recipe for lawsuits, and colleges will eventually realize it. In fact, one of the very few good things that happened under the Trump administration might be Betsy DeVos’s rolling back of the “Dear Colleague” standards of the Obama administration, and the publication by the Civil Rights Office of the Department of Education of recommendations for dealing with accusations of sexual misconduct (see them here). The standards seem quite reasonable.
A climate in which men are deemed guilty from the outset by having a Y chromosome, in which a 50.1% judgement that an assault was likely leads to ruining someone’s life (and face it—that standard is basically a judgment call), and in which when both partners are intoxicated the male must be the rapist, is a climate that begs for lawsuits. This new one is not the first: there are several others—including the case of Emma Sulkowicz (“Mattress Girl”) at Columbia—in which the new rush to judgment has led to injustices.
I think that if someone has committed a real crime on campus, and that includes sexual harassment and sexual assault, it should be left to the legal system rather than to colleges for disposition. If there is a conviction, then the colleges should act. Colleges simply aren’t equipped to dispense justice, and they may have ideological agendas not held by juries and judges.
Obama’s revision of Title IX was a mistake, and we’re beginning to see the consequences. But even given that, colleges aren’t required to abide by the newer standards, and I suspect most of them will retain the “preponderance of evidence” mistake promulgated by Obama’s administration. But Lord only knows how they’ll deal with the common cases of two inebriated students having sex.
I close with Flanagan’s conclusion:
Now, in many regards, universities monitor the sexuality of their students more intrusively than in the 1950s. There are fulltime employees of American universities whose job is to sit young people down and interrogate them about when and where and how they touched another person sexually, and how it felt, and what signs and sounds and words and gestures made them believe that consent had been granted. This was how homosexuals used to be thrown out of schools and sports teams and the military; this is how young women were punished for acting on their sexual impulses by a wide variety of American institutions in the past. This is beyond the overreach of the modern university; this is an affront to the most essential and irreducible of all of the American ideas: the freedom of the individual.
. . . That time [JAC: she’s referring to the Berkeley Free Speech movement and Mario Savio’s call to fix the broken system] is coming again on American campuses, as the strongest and smartest and bravest among the students are beginning to realize that the beliefs and practices that dominate these places are irrational and hugely political. These new students are waking up, resisting, fighting back, in all sorts of areas of college life. The administrators want to crush them, but the wind is at their back. The progressive left has all the power on campus, but this unfolding awareness on the part of these counter-revolutionaries has its own unassailable power: truth, logic, and reason.
Why did universities feel compelled to insert themselves into the private lives of students in the first place? I think of education as a service, not prison or a daycare.
Was it activist student demand? Legal pressure? Obama?
Well, there are guidelines for student conduct that doesn’t rise to the status of criminality. And some of that should be monitored or punished. It’s just that serious crimes like these should be taken to the police and the courts.
All of the above?
A few weeks ago we were celebrating the 50th anniversary of Paris 1968, which I guess falls under “activist student demand”. And over literally the same issue: for the university to stop barring men from the women’s residences.
The surreal thing about our times is that both of these are regarded as pet causes of the same movement. 180 degrees from “left” is apparently still “left”.
Time was, colleges and universities stood in the place of students’ parents (“in loco parentis,” being the operative Latin legal term). The generation that came of age in the Sixties fought tooth-and-nail against this doctrine, on the basis that students were of legal age to be liable for themselves (which included, in those days, the possibility of being drafted and sent off to die a foreign war). By the 1970s this battle to extirpate in loco parentis had by-and-large been won.
Then along came a later generation, driven by concerns of over campus sexual assault — some of them legitimate, others overblown and ideologically motivated — and nurtured in the age of helicopter parenting, and these students once again have sought the protective parental mantle from university administrators.
“The progressive left has all the power on campus, but this unfolding awareness on the part of these counter-revolutionaries has its own unassailable power: truth, logic, and reason.”
Maybe so, but the only power that ultimately will matter is money. The Regressives in Academia will not give an inch to truth, logic or reason until lawsuits take enough money from them.
That’s my theory, which is not mine.
In modern society the innocent are guilty unless proved otherwise. And it may very well be simpler to ban sex entirely. If procreation were all carried out in test tubes and we all took bromide the niceties and requirements of political correctness could be honoured in all its glory.
And the majority of campuses empty of students and faculty.
Are there “pseudolegal” proceedings in any other contexts?
I was thinking about (say) computer crime – would a school discipline a student for “hacking” a grade system and then charge them?
I’m looking forward to seeing what we do if and when one of our Cyber Security students hacks in to the exam database to give themselves 100%.
This entire business is just wrong. Sexual Harassment should not be grouped with sexual assault and rape. Why the people in the Obama Administration would have done this in 2011 is kind of nuts. Within this same government is the EEOC and title VII, civil rights act that explains sexual harassment. The Colleges know very little and the EEOC can teach much on this subject. For the investigation of sexual assault & rape, this is for the Police.
Sexual harassment can be a crime, too.
Generally no. Let’s say as example, you have some sexual harassment reported to you as the boss of the firm. Sarah says Bob is harassing her on the job. Bob is a fellow working or maybe her supervisor. Try getting the police to investigate it, they don’t have time for this. Unless the person is physically grabbing or maybe exposing himself there is nothing criminal to report. Harassment is suggestive sex, asking the person constantly to go out or suggesting if they want to get ahead they need to put out. These are just examples and they are not criminal. It is kind of like reporting to the police that you think your neighbor is going to kill you. Good luck with that one.
“Why the people in the Obama Administration would have done this in 2011 is kind of nuts.”
This is why; “Pander… 3) v. catering to special interests without any principles, such as a politician who says to whatever group he/she is addressing just what they want to hear to win their support, contributions, or favors. (See: prostitute)”
Here is another thing to think about. If you need another math instructor in the department would you hire some person from the shop department for that job. Probably not. Investigating properly, sexual harassment in the work place is the same. You do not get the guy cutting the lawn to do that investigation.
That’s part of what led me to respond ‘leave it to the police’ on the poll. When you start looking at developing an administration to handle judicial issues, you really have to ask, why would I do that rather than using the already constituted authorities. A college is not a township.
Certainly and something like sexual harassment that can be handled in the work force must also be accomplished by trained professionals. This idea that if I am accused it’s all over for me on sexual harassment is not the case when it is handled by trained investigators. As I have mentioned previously, I worked for a company that installed and operated this system and it still operates today. Sexual harassment is not totally eliminated but nearly so. I believe schools could do the same thing. They might be better to group it together such as the big ten or by some other united effort. You have a specific department or group that has been fully trained as investigators. You also have a specific and safe department to report sexual harassment. All teachers, administrators, employees must be trained/instructed to turn in any report within two hours of getting a report. That is your only specific responsibility. You do not investigate, you do not say anything to anyone, you just report it to the specific office or person. This is not kids stuff, it is serious business and has strict regulations to operate in.
“Further, if a student is incapacitated or has lost inhibitions from alcohol, that student is often judged to have given up “affirmative consent”, and so can accuse her sexual partner of having committed rape…
…But now things have changed, and if both sex partners are drunk or tipsy, what happens? Can there be mutual rape?”
I was talking about exactly this topic with a colleague/friend.
Going by this standard of determining affirmative consent, I was raped a LOT while at university and loved every moment of it.
Losing your inhibitions is the point of alcohol. Nobody drinks to make themselves a better conversationalist or to fuck up their liver.
Big distinction, I think, between “lost inhibitions” and incapacitation. Sex sans inhibition can be salubrious and fun. Sex with the incapacitated is gross and illegal.
I feel exactly the same way as you state above.
However, there are some SJW’s/Feminists that say that a woman over the DUI limit cannot give informed consent.
Well, they do have a point. Being intoxicated reduces many of our abilities to make sound judgements (that’s part of the “fun” of drinking). Of course, it’s a two way street.
One thing that is often lost, however, is that of responsibility. For example, a drunk driver has diminished capacity to operate their vehicle safely but (rightfully) bears responsibility for their actions. But is it sole responsibility.
A drunk co-ed has diminished capacity to give informed consent, but some wish to absolve them of all responsibility for their acts.
The two case are not the same because in the later, there is another actor involved who also has responsibilities, drunk or not. I only compare them to suggest that while one actor is often made to bear responsibility, the other is not and therein lies some of the problem.
I think this is a genuinely difficult issue. I can see merit in the point of view that a person over the DUI limit can’t give informed consent. There are unsavory people that prey on drunks, for one. And it seems entirely plausible to me that there is some range of drunkenness between pleasantly drunk and rendered unconscious that without doubt qualifies as too impaired to give informed consent. The hard part is determining where that line should be in a way that can actually be implemented in real life and that is as fair as possible.
I also see problems with that point of view. For one example, if the person who was drunk doesn’t feel they where raped or even mistreated and there is no obvious ill intent on the other parties part, it doesn’t make much sense to me to charge anyone with a crime.
In cases where both parties are drunk? If both are impaired per relevant legal standards then it makes no sense to charge anyone with a crime.
Suspending the student who reports first in these “mutually nonconsensual sex” situations is more ridiculous than having both people attend a training course about sex, what it means, why people do it, how to pleasure each other, snuggling, hugging, friendship, the differences between things like sex, marriage, a wedding, a diamond, a legal document, companionship, and mutual respect for each other. It is less ridiculous for the disciplinary action to have them “hook up” again in a sober setting to explore each other in light of the new things they have learned.
If you need a toilet fixed you don’t go to the math department, you get a plumber. You don’t call the sociology department when you need a cab at 4am and you don’t visit the IT department when you have a nasty rash. Specialisation is what distinguishes a civilisation from a mere group of people.
Unless you’re in one of those student ghettos (Madison, WI, comes to mind) where the cab drivers all tend to have PhDs (particularly in the arts and social sciences). 🙂
I have to say I’ve been confused by some of the rhetoric surrounding drunk sex. I’ve been pretty drunk a few times in my life and it has predictable effects: my balance and coordination are impaired, I feel mentally a bit fuzzy and eventually sleepy. Maybe it lowers my inhibitions. But it has never made me do something I wouldn’t normally want to do. It never prevents me from refusing something I don’t want. From that perspective, the idea that drunk sex is rape is just bizarre to me. I can imagine critically reevaluating some decision in the sober light of day, but not feeling violated for making that decision. It makes me wonder if other people have had vastly different experiences with alcohol.
Note, I’m not talking about cases where a sleeping person was molested, that is clearly an issue of non-consent. There are also the cases of blackout drunks, where people don’t remember what they did during a binge. But as far as I’m aware those don’t involve qualitatively different behavior while drunk.
My experience with alcohol has been the same. I think the only way it makes sense, if at all, is that people have competing desires, such as the desire to have sex with somebody and the desire not to cheat on their partners. Normally the desire not to cheat may win out, but add alcohol and the balance can change.
They’re still doing something they want, but you could argue that others can take advantage of that drunken state to, for instance, sleep with them when normally they’d refuse. But that’s not rape and ultimately a drunk person is (or should be) responsible for what they do while drunk, even if they regret it later.
Wanting to do something is not the same as actually doing it. You may be strongly emotionally and sexually attracted to your married professor who has a reputation for casual affairs, but sober that person cannot persuade you into bed. They try. You tell them no, and why not.
So they are aware of your attraction to them, but know you don’t want to take it further because of the teacher/student relationship, the marriage, and the awareness it means nothing emotionally.
Then you get drunk. In that state the professor takes advantage. They know they can persuade into bed you when your judgment is compromised. That’s sexual abuse in my book.
Some people could still say no in that situation, and maybe you’re one of them. A lot of people couldn’t because of the effects of alcohol.
Not only is there diminished capacity to make good judgment when drunk, there is also a power differential that imposes a greater degree of responsibility and obligation on the professor (in your example) than on the student. This is something I am not sure W.J.Clinton ever really understood.
To the surprise of few, relaxed due process standards have disproportionately affected poor and minority students. “Social justice for me but not for thee” I suppose.
I think we all know how they’ll deal with it: the same way they currently deal with it, which is to punish the man only.