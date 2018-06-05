Trump’s infamous Self Pardon

This tweet, by The Donald, has received a lot of press:

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

If Trump has the “absolute right to PARDON himself,” then that applies for any crime. Couldn’t he kill Robert Mueller and then pardon himself for murder?

And if he’s done nothing wrong, why is he fighting testifying before a grand jury, something he once said he welcomed?

In the latest press conference with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, look how she refuses to answer the repeated questions about whether the President thinks he’s above the law, and whether he might pardon himself. She’s a travesty, but of course most Presidential press secretaries are; they get paid to avoid questions, to lie, and to dissimulate:

And another tweet about the new charges against Paul Manafort:

I can hear Manafort and his lawyers.

Lawyers: WE TOLD YOU NOT TO TALK TO ANYONE

Manafort: BUT IT WAS IN COOODE, WITH AN AAAAAAPPPP

Lawyers: Yeah, you're going to need to increase your fee deposit

Manafort: How much?

Lawyers: Write zeroes asshole. We'll tell you when to stop. — NarowlyDecidedHat (@Popehat) June 5, 2018