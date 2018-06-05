The censorship of comedians in college

You probably know that comedians like Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld won’t do standup comedy at colleges and universities any more, for they don’t want to be victims of the humorless university Offense Culture. Indeed, if anything characterizes Regressive Leftism, it’s the absence of a sense of humor beyond the genre of inoffensive Bob Hope-ian jokes. This report, made by the liberal outlet VICE News, actually shows how ridiculous the whole thing is, with comedians vetted in advance and instructed which topics are taboo (one college booker says she might reexamine the payment if there was an offensive comment).

What this will produce, as evidenced by the comedian at Lesley College, is a series of bland performances that will offend nobody, but lose their edge in the process. Pay particular attention to the exchange at 3:38, when a student who books comedians tries to rationalize how a comedy for “diverse voices” must carry a single unified message. “Diverse in a way that respects me, my identity, and my experience,” she argues. “Respect for everything” is a recipe for bad comedy.

Comedian Judy Gold then speaks out forcefully against comedy censorship.

Actually, I’m surprised that VICE not only produced this, but sent out a reporter to ask colleges hard questions.