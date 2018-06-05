Readers’ wildlife videos

We have two videos today, the first from reader Rick Longworth.

Having moved from New York to Idaho this year, I’ve been on the lookout for a differences in the assortment of bird species. I’ve been filming a pair of black-chinned hummingbirds (Archilochus alexandri), a western species, which took up residence near the house (inspired by Stephen Barnard). They zip around like little fluffy blurs (70 wing beats per second), so I’ve filmed them at 40% speed. The male has a favorite branch in a dead tree where he sits to ambush small insects. He sometimes struggles with the gusty wind. I noticed the black chin actually flashes a bright iridescent violet when it’s at just the right angle, so I set my camera to view him head-on at the feeder. The last part of the film records the female – less showy, but very elegant. She must have been sitting on eggs last week. I rarely saw her. I suspect they’ve hatched since she now visits the feeder as often as the male.

Look at their tiny feet!

And the latest from Stephen Barnard on his pair of America kestrels (Falco sparverius) nesting in a box affixed to his garage:

This is an unusual video that fits in with your bird-attack theme. The kestrels are continually being pestered by obnoxious Brewer’s Blackbirds (Euphagus cyanocephalus). The blackbirds will even bomb me and Deets and Hitch [JAC: the latter two are border collies] when I mind the camera. You can hear their harsh, ugly call in the soundtrack. Even their scientific name sounds unpleasant. They’re about the same size as the kestrels, but adapted for more generalized flight. They seem to have an advantage in a slow-speed dogfights where the kestrels’ speed advantage is absent.

Natasha had a plan. She spots a blackbird that was probably munching on the vole I pushed off the tripod head onto the ground this morning. She attacks. In the commotion one of the birds, or both, shakes the tripod, and Natasha proceeds to do a number on the blackbird, as you can tell from the soundtrack.

So here’s my question for you. Is it plausible that the kestrels are engaging in baiting? Is that the reason they left the vole on the tripod? I’ve never heard of such a thing before, and why would they

leave a perfectly good vole out in a conspicuous place, to waste when they have chicks to feed? This could be an accident, a coincidence, but maybe there’s purposeful behavior.

My own guess is that this was an accident, but what do I know? Readers?