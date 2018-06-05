Crafty crabs cop cans for cribs

I have a sore throat (and probably am getting a cold), so I’m going home to rest. I’ll leave you with this video for today. Don’t worry: ducks will be fed, but the Daily Duck Doings will be postponed till tomorrow.

As you probably know, as hermit crabs grow they have to leave their old shells and move into bigger ones. From BBC Earth, we have this lovely video showing hermit crabs, deprived of empty shells, using beverage cans as new homes. The cans aren’t ideal given the asymmetry of the crab, but kindly rangers leave empty shells for the growing beasts.