Crafty crabs cop cans for cribs

I have a sore throat (and probably am getting a cold), so I’m going home to rest. I’ll leave you with this video for today. Don’t worry: ducks will be fed, but the Daily Duck Doings will be postponed till tomorrow.
As you probably know, as hermit crabs grow they have to leave their old shells and move into bigger ones. From BBC Earth, we have this lovely video showing hermit crabs, deprived of empty shells, using beverage cans as new homes. The cans aren’t ideal given the asymmetry of the crab, but kindly rangers leave empty shells for the growing beasts.
My dissertation research focused on intertidal hermit crab populations that varied in gastropod shell availability. One population was severely limited, with many of the shells smaller than preferred and/or damaged by previous predator attacks. One day, I found an individual that had crammed its abdomen into a ballpoint pen top. It was having a tough time because of the shape and the fact that the plastic buoyant. I gave it a new, marked shell. After that it was on its own and the shell likely circulated through the population. The pen top was taken off the housing market.
