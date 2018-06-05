Alan Lightman spouts accommodationist nonsense on PBS

Alan Lightman is an accomplished physicist and writer who has produced a ton of books, both fiction and nonfiction (I much enjoyed Einstein’s Dreams), and is Professor of the Practice of the Humanities at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His joint interest in science and the humanities is admirable, but if this video is any evidence, his arts appear to have corrupted his science.

The short video, put on YouTube yesterday, is from the Public Broadcasting System’s (PBS’s) NewsHour: the network is notable for its softness toward religion. The piece is introduced by the presenter as Lightman’s rebuttal of the claim that “science and religion cannot coexist peacefully.”

Lightman apparently had a quasi-religious experience gazing at the stars while lying in a boat, much like Francis Collins’s epiphany when he saw a frozen waterfall. Gazing at the cosmos, Lightman says that he “found himself falling into infinity”, feeling “connected to something eternal and ethereal—something beyond the material world.”

Well, yes, many of us feel that way, although of course our emotions and awe are not “beyond the material world,” but simply neural reactions produced by a combination of our genes, our experience, and chemicals in our synapses. Such feelings are, of course, no proof that there’s anything beyond the material world, any more than the hallucinations produced by psychedelic drugs—like my young hashish-fueled vision of a blue dragon descending from the sky above the Nepalese Himalayas—proves things like the existence of blue dragons.

What’s worse, though, is Lightman’s risible attempt to foist some theology on the viewers:

“In recent years some scientists have attempted to use scientific arguments to question the existence of God. I think these people are missing the point. ‘God,’ as conceived by most religions, lies outside time and space. You can’t use scientific argument to either disprove or prove god; and for the same reason you can’t use scientific arguments to analyze or understand the feeling I had that summer night when I lay down in the boat and looked up and felt part of something far larger than myself.”

Wait a tick. First of all, most religions assert that God interacts with the world, regardless of where said God resides. And if that’s true, then yes, empirical arguments—”science”, if you will—can be used to support or weaken the case for god. The fact is that we have no evidence that God does or ever did interact with the world, despite the possibility (as I note in Faith Versus Fact), there could be such evidence. As many scientists have pointed out—Carl Sagan, Richard Dawkins, and Sean Carroll among them—the world looks precisely as we would expect if there were no god—at least not the omnipotent and all-loving god “conceived by most religions.” What kind of god would invent natural selection as his way of creation? Only a very cruel god, or one who wanted to be amused by the sufferings of the world. A god who doesn’t interact with the world is a god rejected by most believers.

Further, who says that science can’t understand feelings or emotions? We’re already making progress on this question from a number of directions: evolutionary biology, neurochemistry, brain scanning, and so on. To claim that these things are beyond the ken of science is to make the Argument from Ignorance, something that Lightman shouldn’t be doing. He is, after all, a scientist.

Lightman further abjures his scientific credentials when he claims, in effect, that the feeling that you’re part of something larger than yourself (and of course we are: we’re part of the Universe, and our atoms come from the stars) is a feeling that itself is evidence for the supernatural:

“I’m still a scientist; I still believe that the world is made of atoms and molecules and nothing more. But I also believe in the power and validity of the spiritual experience. Is it possible to be committed to both without feeling a contradiction? I think so.”

Well, yes, so long as you realize that the “spiritual experience” is “valid” in the sense that “people have them” instead of in the sense that “this proves the existence of the numinous.”

Lightman goes on to rhapsodize about our longing for certainties and for the “permanent: some grand and eternal unity.” Yes, but longings aren’t the same as realities; science is in fact designed to prevent this kind of conflation.

This confirmation bias, this attempt to drag the divine into emotions felt while gazing at the stars, colors Lightman’s whole short and embarrassing monologue. It’s especially embarrassing when Lightman concludes with the deepity, “We ourselves are part of the Ying-Yang of the world.”

Of course science and religion can “coexist peacefully”: we don’t see scientists shooting Baptists or vice versa. But that doesn’t mean that faith and science are compatible. One field tells us what people like Lightman want to hear; the other tells us what’s true. These are not the same thing.

And PBS: what on Earth were you thinking?

h/t: Mehul