Supreme Court rules in favor of baker who refused to make a wedding cake for gays

UPDATE: The Freedom from Religion Foundation, whose take I wanted on this case, has issued a bulletin on this decision, “Missed opportunity; Supreme Court punts on important case, manufactures hostility toward religion where none exists.” The FFRF had written an amicus brief to the Court supporting the gay couple, and think that this decision was misguided. An excerpt from their bulletin (my emphasis):

This decision is based on the Free Exercise of religion argument and, had it been decided as the Religious Right argued, it would have thrown open the doors for all kinds of discrimination, especially racial discrimination and discrimination against religious minorities and nonbelievers. During oral argument, it was clear that none of the justices or the bakery’s attorneys could draw a legal line that would allow discrimination against LGBTQ customers but not black, Asian, Jewish or atheist customers. During that argument, Justice Stephen Breyer worried that there was no “distinction that will not undermine every civil rights law from the Year Two” and feared that upholding the bakery’s claims would “cause[] chaos.” Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the narrow 7-2 majority opinion, in which Justices Breyer and Elena Kagan, typically viewed as liberal justices, joined. Kennedy begins by acknowledging the sincere religious beliefs at issue, and notes, “while those religious and philosophical objections are protected, it is a general rule that such objections do not allow business owners and other actors in the economy and in society to deny protected persons equal access to goods and services under a neutral and generally applicable public accommodations law.” This is the general rule for which the remainder of the decision is but a caveat. The remainder of the decision is a finger wag to the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Kennedy essentially argues that the commission’s “treatment of [the bakery’s] case has some elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection.”

_________________

I was not surprised at the decision handed down this morning by the Supreme Court, ruling that a baker in Colorado could refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, but I was surprised that the ruling was 7-2, with liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan voting with the five conservative justices. And I was further surprised that the ruling didn’t come down for the reasons I thought—that any artistry in the cake would allow the baker to refuse service, just as an artist could refuse to paint a picture for a gay couple. Rather, the reason behind the Court’s decision was that the baker’s religious freedom had been violated: that the Colorado court’s ruling was “hostile” to his religious beliefs. As the New York Times reports (click on screenshot below to see the piece):

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, writing for the majority in the 7-2 decision, relied on narrow grounds, saying a state commission had violated the Constitution’s protection of religious freedom in ruling against the baker, Jack Phillips, who had refused to create a custom wedding cake for a gay couple. “The neutral and respectful consideration to which Phillips was entitled was compromised here,” Justice Kennedy wrote. “The Civil Rights Commission’s treatment of his case has some elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection.” The Supreme Court’s decision, which turned on the commission’s asserted hostility to religion, strongly reaffirmed protections for gay rights and left open the possibility that other cases raising similar issues could be decided differently. . . . Though the case was mostly litigated on free speech grounds, Justice Kennedy’s opinion barely discussed the issue. Instead, he focused on what he said were flaws in the proceedings before the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Members of the commission, he wrote, had acted with “clear and impermissible hostility” to sincerely held religious beliefs. One commissioner in particular, Justice Kennedy wrote, had crossed the line in saying that “freedom of religion and religion has been used to justify all kinds of discrimination throughout history, whether it be slavery, whether it be the Holocaust.” Justice Kennedy wrote that “this sentiment is inappropriate for a commission charged with the solemn responsibility of fair and neutral enforcement of Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.”

You can see the full decision at the link. I haven’t yet read the decision, but I’m disturbed on the grounds on which the case was decided. Artistry is one thing, and might have been a justifiable reason for refusal to decorate a cake, but saying that a baker cannot be forced to violate his religious beliefs, at least in this case, because that constitutes “hostility to religion”, leaves open a whole gamut of situations in which religion can be used to violate someone’s civil rights. No general principle has been limned for deciding these cases. What does one do when one’s religious beliefs clash with another person’s civil rights? Or must this be decided case by case? At any rate, I’m writing a response to Stephen Asma’s NYT “The Stone” piece arguing for the benefits of religion, so I’ll let readers discuss this decision while I finish my post.