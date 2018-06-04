Supreme Court rules in favor of baker who refused to make a wedding cake for gays

UPDATE: The Freedom from Religion Foundation, whose take I wanted on this case, has issued a bulletin on this decision, “Missed opportunity; Supreme Court punts on important case, manufactures hostility toward religion where none exists.” The FFRF had written an amicus brief to the Court supporting the gay couple, and think that this decision was misguided. An excerpt from their bulletin (my emphasis):
This decision is based on the Free Exercise of religion argument and, had it been decided as the Religious Right argued, it would have thrown open the doors for all kinds of discrimination, especially racial discrimination and discrimination against religious minorities and nonbelievers. During oral argument, it was clear that none of the justices or the bakery’s attorneys could draw a legal line that would allow discrimination against LGBTQ customers but not black, Asian, Jewish or atheist customers. During that argument, Justice Stephen Breyer worried that there was no “distinction that will not undermine every civil rights law from the Year Two” and feared that upholding the bakery’s claims would “cause[] chaos.”
Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the narrow 7-2 majority opinion, in which Justices Breyer and Elena Kagan, typically viewed as liberal justices, joined. Kennedy begins by acknowledging the sincere religious beliefs at issue, and notes, “while those religious and philosophical objections are protected, it is a general rule that such objections do not allow business owners and other actors in the economy and in society to deny protected persons equal access to goods and services under a neutral and generally applicable public accommodations law.” This is the general rule for which the remainder of the decision is but a caveat.
The remainder of the decision is a finger wag to the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Kennedy essentially argues that the commission’s “treatment of [the bakery’s] case has some elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection.”
I was not surprised at the decision handed down this morning by the Supreme Court, ruling that a baker in Colorado could refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, but I was surprised that the ruling was 7-2, with liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan voting with the five conservative justices. And I was further surprised that the ruling didn’t come down for the reasons I thought—that any artistry in the cake would allow the baker to refuse service, just as an artist could refuse to paint a picture for a gay couple. Rather, the reason behind the Court’s decision was that the baker’s religious freedom had been violated: that the Colorado court’s ruling was “hostile” to his religious beliefs. As the New York Times reports (click on screenshot below to see the piece):
Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, writing for the majority in the 7-2 decision, relied on narrow grounds, saying a state commission had violated the Constitution’s protection of religious freedom in ruling against the baker, Jack Phillips, who had refused to create a custom wedding cake for a gay couple.
“The neutral and respectful consideration to which Phillips was entitled was compromised here,” Justice Kennedy wrote. “The Civil Rights Commission’s treatment of his case has some elements of a clear and impermissible hostility toward the sincere religious beliefs that motivated his objection.”
The Supreme Court’s decision, which turned on the commission’s asserted hostility to religion, strongly reaffirmed protections for gay rights and left open the possibility that other cases raising similar issues could be decided differently.
. . . Though the case was mostly litigated on free speech grounds, Justice Kennedy’s opinion barely discussed the issue. Instead, he focused on what he said were flaws in the proceedings before the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. Members of the commission, he wrote, had acted with “clear and impermissible hostility” to sincerely held religious beliefs.
One commissioner in particular, Justice Kennedy wrote, had crossed the line in saying that “freedom of religion and religion has been used to justify all kinds of discrimination throughout history, whether it be slavery, whether it be the Holocaust.”
Justice Kennedy wrote that “this sentiment is inappropriate for a commission charged with the solemn responsibility of fair and neutral enforcement of Colorado’s anti-discrimination law.”
You can see the full decision at the link. I haven’t yet read the decision, but I’m disturbed on the grounds on which the case was decided. Artistry is one thing, and might have been a justifiable reason for refusal to decorate a cake, but saying that a baker cannot be forced to violate his religious beliefs, at least in this case, because that constitutes “hostility to religion”, leaves open a whole gamut of situations in which religion can be used to violate someone’s civil rights. No general principle has been limned for deciding these cases. What does one do when one’s religious beliefs clash with another person’s civil rights? Or must this be decided case by case?
At any rate, I’m writing a response to Stephen Asma’s NYT “The Stone” piece arguing for the benefits of religion, so I’ll let readers discuss this decision while I finish my post.
Would it be paranoid to think that the wording of this ruling will give ammunition to those who claim that Christianity is under attack?
Not at all. Opportunists gonna opportune.
It is under attack regularly in these pages. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. 😉
Indeed and apparently the commissioners got a little too attack-happy I guess. Next time cool it a little commissioners!
Honestly, I always considered this case under “De minimis non curat lex”: The law is not concerned with trifles. It would be one thing if a class of people was blocked from getting cakes across the board, but these people went and HUNTED for a bakery that would refuse them simply so that they could sue.
What’s missing in this, unfortunately, is an important idea that I think is much more deserving: Should there be a “Right to Access the Free Market”? Instead of looking at everything through a 1:1 lens of right to religious freedom vs. right to be gay, as the court did, I think a broader perspective could be much more illuminating.
There’s a lot of cake in a trifle.
“these people went and HUNTED for a bakery that would refuse them simply so that they could sue.” Source, please.
I think is more narrow than that. These are the facts as I understand them:
Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to custom-design a cake to help celebrate a gay wedding. As a Christian, he found same-sex unions to be unbiblical and immoral, and he wasn’t willing to use his artistic talents to advance a message he holds to be wrong.
He was happy sell the couple a cake “off the shelf”, just not create a new thing using his talents, which is the unique selling point of his business.
To me, this is analogous to a poet refusing to write a new poem for someone (anyone, for whatever reason).
Although I disagree with his stance, I can also see where he should not be forced to create a new thing for the couple.
The idea that I would be forced to create a custom musical instrument for someone I don’t want to work with (the typical reason I don’t want to do this is because the customer tries to tell me how to design the instrument) makes me decidedly queasy.
My understanding was it was a free-market decision as well. Access to the commons.
I was able to sway an anti-gay cake guy with the analogy “What if a gas station in a small town in the south refused to sell gas to black drivers because of some arcane biblical injunction and their sincerely held beliefs?”
He said they should be able to. The drivers can just drive a bit further on. Freedom, right?
“So what if this principled-stance proves popular with the local churches and community and the next gas station over follows suit? And the next? The whole town?
His answer was “They can just move on to the next town.”
Of course, this guy had sincerely-held beliefs and a poor grasp of recent history, but with some slight extension of the analogy and some added urgencies, he finally got it!
A bit simple of an example, but I fear the creep from this ruling if the market becomes less open and secular and more religiously balkanized.
Serving gas doesn’t involve one’s beliefs like cake writing does. Discrimination shouldn’t be allowed at any service where choice is narrowed (need to get gas when tank is empty) and where the business owner’s beliefs don’t come into play. Of course, there are likely businesses where this is not such an easy decision. On the other hand, it does seem likely that these two aspects of business are mutually exclusive. I can’t think of any business, for example, where the consumer’s choice is restricted but the business owner’s self expression is involved in the product or service.
There are way too many Catholics on that court. They can never get past their religion and just follow the law. Not possible. I do not see the free speech business in this either. If you are opened to the public to perform a service then perform. Church is on Sunday. Let’s see one of these artist refuse a black gay couple and see how they twist their way out.
If a person came into the bakery and said: You must make me a cake that says “All Jews Must Die, It’s in the Holy Quran!”, can you refuse to do it?
Can you refuse if you are Jewish by descent but are not observant?
Can you refuse if you are a highly committed observant Jew?
Or could you refuse to make a cake with the message: “All Blacks Must Go Back to Africa or Die!” with an image of a lynching on it?
You could certainly refuse to do all those things you say here. You can also say, I’ll make you a cake and you can put on it or write on it anything you want. But I don’t think any of this has anything to do with the case. If you go into a bakery to get a cake and he first wants to ask you your religion or if you a gay or if you are a racist, then the baker should be shut down and find some other work to do.
If I read this right SCOTUS is not saying that “the baker can …” but that “the process cannot …” Reversing a lower court decision is not necessarily a precedent setting event if all they are saying was that the process was flawed as to how the decision was arrived at.
I haven’t read the entire ruling, but if it is as reported it is bizarre. I believe the baker was within his rights to refuse, but that seems to have been left undecided as was the legality of the CO law. Instead, the baker won because someone said something nasty about religion? Looks like SCOTUS punted on this one.
what if I went into that bake shop with a sign, lapel pin, saying
‘down with god’ or ‘religion is impious’ or ‘me atheist’ or similar. It would be OK to refuse to sell me a cake? That the case was mostly decided on the supposed anti religion bias of the under court doesn’t really address the issue, does it? Is the Court just being sure that more cases are headed its way? Confusing!
It is always disheartening that the Court members are mostly religious. 6 Catholics? Or is it 5 now. Is there some way to get a case with standing before the Court about the built-in bias against secular, atheists by religious judges?
It would be great if a Muslim run bakery refused to bake a cake with ‘Jesus is the Lord’ on it, and see what the court felt about that freedom of religion.
There are a lot of Muslim-run bakeries not too far from me. Today I will ask them to make me a cake with ‘Jesus is Lord’ on it. Ok, I’m not going to do that. However, my bet is that they would be fine with it as they need the business and don’t need Christians with pitchforks surrounding it.
Happened to me in Paris. I wanted to buy a couple of merguez, and the butcher said: “Not for you.” I just walked out. It is very common now that you are not allowed to bring your own wine in a Lebanese restaurant, for example, while in the past they all served wine (often from wineyards in the Middle East).
Whether the reason was extreme religious prejudice, or more broad ethno-cultural chauvinism(i.e., you’re not North African and merguez is part of our culinary culture – refusals I’ve occasionally experienced when venturing into unknown ethnic culinary territory, and they’re usually afraid that I’ll find the dish gag-inducing, so that’s somewhat understandable), I hope you never went back to that butcher shop.
I have no problem with a restaurant barring patrons from bringing in their own liquor for consumption if the owners do not wish to have alcohol in their establishment, for whatever reason. Would you have the same cavil if the proprietors were regular old white bread white people, who ran an alcohol-free establishment?
Mark, steven Crowder did just that for a gay wedding cake, nobody seemed to care about it when the Muslims refused to serve. https://youtu.be/bIwqPbFCFck
All the news outlets are calling it a “narrow ruling” but the devil is in the details. There is an interesting general question at the heart of this issue, though I expect that SCOTUS avoided it in their decision. I will be interested in reading legal scholars’ analysis that they must be busy writing as we speak.
By the way, I’ve added an update with the Freedom from Religion Foundation’s take on the decision. If you read only on your phone, you won’t see this (or other) updates, I think. I always prefer readers to go to the site to read, for that’s the only way I have an idea of the traffic.
Having read FFRF statement, I stand by comment below (I was hedging because all I knew about the decision was what I read on the news).
I think SCOTUS made the correct, very narrow decision. It does not matter that what the commissioner said was true or simply a matter of personal belief, as an agent of the state she should not even give the appearance of bias.
I dunno – I haven’t read the decision and am only going on news reports (always a dangerous thing to do) but if we are really committed to a separation of church and state, a government agency cannot be blatantly anti-religion. They must at least appear to be neutral and decide things under their purview according to statute and without any overt bias. This does not appear to be the case here and I think (based on my limited reading) that the SCOTUS made the right decision.
Yes. The decision says some of the commissioners for example described his faith as “despicable”, and denied its relevance. So he was not given impartial due process.
“. . .saying that a baker cannot be forced to violate his religious beliefs, at least in this case, because that constitutes ‘hostility to religion’. . .”
The “hostility to religion,” as I understand it, was not in the attempt to force the bakers to bake a wedding cake but in the Colorado Commission’s blatant prejudice against religion in making their decision. As the Supreme Court decision states:
As the record shows, some of the commissioners at the Commission’s formal, public hearings endorsed the view that religious beliefs cannot legitimately be carried into the public sphere or commercial domain, disparaged Phillips’ faith as despicable and characterized it as merely rhetorical, and compared his invocation of his sincerely held religious beliefs to defenses of slavery and the Holocaust. No commissioners objected to the comments. Nor were they mentioned in the later state-court ruling or disavowed in the briefs filed here. The comments thus cast doubt on the fairness and impartiality of the Commission’s adjudication of Phillips’ case.
Pretty hard to argue with that. If anything, “cast doubt on the fairness” is an understatement.
I would have greatly preferred the court had ruled narrowly on the matter of compelled speech. (cf. First Amendment Lawyers Association amicus.)
But the Colorado commission essentially declared that some sincerely-held beliefs are more equal than others.
I’m gonna read the opinion now, but my preliminary reaction is that it’s interesting that the opinion was written by Justice Kennedy, the author of the same-sex marriage opinion in Obergefell and several other gay-friendly decisions. Had the case been decided strictly on free-speech grounds, the decision might have been closer, and Kennedy might have been the swing vote (as he so frequently is in controversial cases). With the case decided on Religion Clause grounds, the majority held not just Kennedy, but Kagan and Breyer, too.
Where the Chief Justice is in the majority, he chooses which justice will write the majority opinion, based on the initial conference vote in chambers. It’s a fairly frequent occurrence that the Chief will assign the writing to the justice he feels is waivering on the issue, since, once the drafter begins writing and going through the rationale and justification for their decision, it tends naturally to bolster his or her support for the outcome. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s what happened here.
It also occurs to me that, by assigning the opinion to Kennedy, the relative “centrist” on the Court, Roberts made it much more likely that it would be written in language palatable to the two liberals (Breyer and Kagan), certainly more so than had it been written by one of the fire-breathing conservatives (Thomas, Alito, or Gorsuch).
Say what you will about the outcome — and I’ll likely disagree with it — it’s a pretty canny move by the Chief Justice.
It seems that “sincerely held beliefs” can be a justification for any action be it refusal to make a cake or flying a plane into a building.
I could maybe buy the baker’s argument, but only if I knew that he would refuse to bake a cake for a couple in which one or both had been divorced or were living together before the wedding.
That’s a demand he conform to your idea of conservative Christianity, not his own. He’s entitled to his own religion.
Throughout this case, the baker has claimed to be a “bible-believing Christian”, and there are many more restrictions on sexual behavior than the ones he cites. Of course he’s indulging in a favorite pastime, cherry-picking. Furthermore, I wrote what I did based, not on my idea of conservative Christianity, but from the actual passages from the book that is supposed to be the basis of his religious beliefs. Lynn Lavner said it better than I ever could:
It is not the “sincerely held beliefs” that are the problem but the actions that are prompted by those beliefs.
The ruling carries an implicit reproach, which may not be widely recognized, to the now conventional view that, as Matt put it so well, “some sincerely-held beliefs are more equal than others”.
This is the axiom underneath not only the Colorado Commission’s decision, but much of the large “diversity, equity, and inclusion” bureaucratic machinery that has been constructed in universities over the last generation. And the actions of this machinery, as cases at Evergreen State and elsewhere show, can have heavier consequences than who does or doesn’t get a cake.
Exactly.
“Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to custom-design a cake to help celebrate a gay wedding. As a Christian, he found same-sex unions to be unbiblical and immoral…”
I don’t know if I read “unbiblical” as “umbilical” due to poor vision or weird brain, but found it humorous in a not-so-humorous topic.
If a patron had come into this bakery asking for an anti-slavery cake and the baker refused to design one due to a sincere belief that the Bible authorizes slavery (which it does), and someone(s) on the commission had said what was said here, would the Supreme Court have waffled like this?
I guess sincere worshippers of Kali can murder for devotion as long as they don’t wear atist smocks or berets while doing so.