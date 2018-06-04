Spot the bird!

This photo comes from reader Diane G., who tells us there’s a bird in it, but she isn’t going to identify it here. Her notes:
My son and I did some birding in Arizona Memorial Day week-end, and as always we took tons of pics at several different venues. Sorting through them later, I came to the shot I’m submitting and for the life of me couldn’t remember what on earth I hoped to capture in such a mess. Without a search image it took me a while but when I eventually found the bird it was pretty obvious. Perhaps you should invite readers to not only find the bird but identify it as well. Location info: Saguaro National Park East, just outside of Tucson.
If you click on the photo it should enlarge. So, go find the bird and then identify it. This ranks as “pretty hard”. The reveal will be up at 12:30 Chicago time.
Thanks for putting this up, Jerry!
I was curious as to how it would appear, and indeed the resolution here is inferior to the pic I sent. I wonder if WP automatically resizes pics? At any rate, I hope the reveal is better, not that that will help those trying to find it here.
I like them fuzzy. It makes it like a post-modern humanities course—everyone can be right.
Think I can see two – a body & a head – but not knowing US birds … mourning dove on left? Or Roadrunner?
Thanks, Jerry! I hope you don’t think my comment there was at all intended to be critical of you! It’s just an acknowledgment of a problem that’s been bothering many of us trying to find the whatevers. Didn’t used to see pics degraded like that, which really makes me wonder if it’s some new “feature” imposed by WP to save bandwidth…
OTOH, if my emailed file isn’t any sharper than the website reproduction I have no idea how to fix that!
(This pic wasn’t all that sharp to begin with, of course, but still much better than the posted copy.)
Maybe Michael Fisher can solve the problem for us! He’s a kick. 😀
LOL. Way to go, Diane. This was meant to be a personal reply to Jerry, not a post. Oh, well..
🙂
The image size is 1280 x 960 when I download it from WEIT.
Is that the size you emailed?
*checks properties”
It was 4000 x 3000. Sigh.
Usually I do resize before sending but this time I thought I’d try sending the virgin file to see if that corrected the problem. (No.)
I think I’ve found the bird, right in the area you would expect if the photographer saw the bird and intentionally targeted it. Kind of low resolution for and ID, at least for my ignorant self. I’m going to guess a Canyon Towhee (Melozone fusca) based mostly on what I can make out of the beak.
I think I got it and the species also.
Okay so my guess is a Barn owl (Tyto alba).
I think there might be a troop of Pikas behind that cactus. Not sure what they are doing there though…
It looks like there is a wren. Considering where the picture was taken and the location of the bird it would probably be a cactus wren. Then again it could be pareidolia.
Spot the Cactus? That was easy.
It looks like a bird of prey of some kind. I can see its eyes looking over its back. I think…
I think I see a common barn owl or a bit of wood in the middle of the top right quadrant. Here’s the image at 300% :-
That looks more like a cicada to me. 😀
But sorry, that’s not the right area. Darn, this is frustrating.
Pity. Can’t see anything else clearly enough. We need a Go Fund Me type thing to pay for a WordPress maven to sort out WEIT, but Jerry wouldn’t go for it.
There’s an indirect hosting system [I think] that would pop images out of the page with a click & not use WordPress to host them. [rather like my image above lives at flickr not WordPress]
WP shrinks images to fit in the width controlled by the WEIT theme CSS
Also WP only permits files below a certain size, but I’m fuzzy on the details
That’s exactly what I was worried about. Seems like it didn’t used to be so cantankerous, though. I do have a Flickr account–I’ll try posting it there, etc.
In the upper left of the picture there is something that looks like a stingray. It might be a bird about the size of a barn owl a bit to the right of that perched on a branch with some black and yellow on the front of it.
I see what you mean, but I’m afraid that’s not it. 😦
I hope the Flickr version looks better to you?
I think I see something in the bush. If the bush was on fire, it might be god talking to me.
Lol!
Uploaded pic to Flickr. Worth a shot. (So to speak.)
Well, IMO that’s better!
At least on the Flickr site:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/82741306@N03/
Yes – mucho betterer via flickr
Although I would still not have spotted that birdie
Enjoyed the picture nevertheless – trying to figure out the flora which looks weird to Brit eyes
What’s the purple flowering bush thing housing the bird for example? Looks like a bunch of manic pool noodles