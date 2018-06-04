Spot the bird!

This photo comes from reader Diane G., who tells us there’s a bird in it, but she isn’t going to identify it here. Her notes:

My son and I did some birding in Arizona Memorial Day week-end, and as always we took tons of pics at several different venues. Sorting through them later, I came to the shot I’m submitting and for the life of me couldn’t remember what on earth I hoped to capture in such a mess. Without a search image it took me a while but when I eventually found the bird it was pretty obvious. Perhaps you should invite readers to not only find the bird but identify it as well. Location info: Saguaro National Park East, just outside of Tucson.

If you click on the photo it should enlarge. So, go find the bird and then identify it. This ranks as “pretty hard”. The reveal will be up at 12:30 Chicago time.