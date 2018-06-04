Speaking of Jewish humor, those of a certain age will remember Allan Sherman, the parody songwriter and Jewish comedian. My parents had his albums when I was a kid. Here’s my favorite of his songs: “Seltzer Boy”, which, as YouTube notes, is
Allan Sherman’s great 1962 Jewish parody of folk singer Odetta’s recording of the African-American “Water Boy,” which she performed in concert with Harry Belafonte in 1960.
This is sheer genius:
Don’t bring me water
I rather have seltzer,
‘Cause water don’t bubble
And water don’t fizz;Water I hate it
‘Cause it ain’t carbonated,
But a glass of seltzer
On the other hand is.
There’s something about that last line, and the words “on the other hand”, that crack me up.
Addendum: Someone said it’s funnier if you know the original. Well, here it is, by Odetta:
That is clever writing!
Glad to see he finally escaped Camp Granada.
The ur-Weird Al Yankovic.
I had an album of Mr. Sherman’s as a kid.
I find parodies like this are much funnier if you know the original. Ken mentions Weird Al. I think his “Yoda” funnier for knowing “Lola” first. Or Chicago’s own Steve Dahl’s “Ayatollah” for “My Sharona.” I don’t know “Water Boy,” but “The Dance of the Hours” is one of my favorite pieces of light classical music, and “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadda” is awesome.
My father had a number of his albums and we loved to listen to them. I’d totally forgotten this one!! Thank you for reminding me. 🙂
Is it “I” or “I’d”?
I think “I’d rather” works better…
I hear it as “I”.
I’m fonder of God Test Ye Murray Gittleman and My Zelda,