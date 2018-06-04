“Seltzer Boy”

Speaking of Jewish humor, those of a certain age will remember Allan Sherman, the parody songwriter and Jewish comedian. My parents had his albums when I was a kid.  Here’s my favorite of his songs: “Seltzer Boy”, which, as YouTube notes, is

Allan Sherman’s great 1962 Jewish parody of folk singer Odetta’s recording of the African-American “Water Boy,” which she performed in concert with Harry Belafonte in 1960.

This is sheer genius:

Don’t bring me water
I rather have seltzer,
‘Cause water don’t bubble
And water don’t fizz;
Water I hate it
‘Cause it ain’t carbonated,
But a glass of seltzer
On the other hand is.
There’s something about that last line, and the words “on the other hand”, that crack me up.

Addendum: Someone said it’s funnier if you know the original. Well, here it is, by Odetta:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on June 4, 2018

  ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    That is clever writing!

  Ken Kukec
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    Glad to see he finally escaped Camp Granada.

  Ken Kukec
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    The ur-Weird Al Yankovic.

    I had an album of Mr. Sherman’s as a kid.

  DrBeydon
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    I find parodies like this are much funnier if you know the original. Ken mentions Weird Al. I think his “Yoda” funnier for knowing “Lola” first. Or Chicago’s own Steve Dahl’s “Ayatollah” for “My Sharona.” I don’t know “Water Boy,” but “The Dance of the Hours” is one of my favorite pieces of light classical music, and “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadda” is awesome.

  LB
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    My father had a number of his albums and we loved to listen to them. I’d totally forgotten this one!! Thank you for reminding me. 🙂

  ThyroidPlanet
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Is it “I” or “I’d”?

    I think “I’d rather” works better…

  busterggi
    Posted June 4, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I’m fonder of God Test Ye Murray Gittleman and My Zelda,

