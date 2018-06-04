Speaking of Jewish humor, those of a certain age will remember Allan Sherman, the parody songwriter and Jewish comedian. My parents had his albums when I was a kid. Here’s my favorite of his songs: “Seltzer Boy”, which, as YouTube notes, is

Allan Sherman’s great 1962 Jewish parody of folk singer Odetta’s recording of the African-American “Water Boy,” which she performed in concert with Harry Belafonte in 1960.

This is sheer genius:

Don’t bring me water

I rather have seltzer,

‘Cause water don’t bubble

And water don’t fizz; Water I hate it

‘Cause it ain’t carbonated,

But a glass of seltzer

On the other hand is.

There’s something about that last line, and the words “on the other hand”, that crack me up.

Addendum: Someone said it’s funnier if you know the original. Well, here it is, by Odetta: